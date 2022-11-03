ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

OHP: I-44 eastbound near Memorial exit partially blocked due to semitruck accident

By Sara Whaley, FOX23 News
 4 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) announced that I-44 eastbound near the Memorial Drive exit is partially blocked due to a collision involving a semitruck and two other cars.

Tulsa Police is assisting OHP in the investigation, and EMSA units and Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) are also on the scene.

This is a developing story. Download the FOX23 News App to receive updates as they happen.

