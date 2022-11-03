Read full article on original website
WXYZ
INTERVIEW: Nicklas Lidstrom reflects on Red Wings' 1997 and 1998 Stanley Cup anniversaries
DETROIT — Nicklas Lidstrom spent the week celebrating the 1997 and 1998 Red Wings Stanley Cup anniversaries back at Little Caesars Arena. We know him as a Hall of Famer, but Nick was a younger player on those rosters, and he said he almost feels like he’s back in that role around the guys. Watch his interview with Brad Galli:
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings conclude weekend back-to-back on Sunday at Rangers
NEW YORK -- The Detroit Red Wings will conclude a weekend-back-to-back on Sunday evening, battling the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Puck drop between the Red Wings (6-3-2; 14 points) and Rangers (6-4-2;14 points) is set for 5 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (WWJ Newsradio 950 in Detroit).
Detroit News
Former Stanley Cup-winning Red Wings making a name in NHL front offices
New York — This past weekend's reunion of the Red Wings' 1997 and 1998 Stanley Cup winning teams could have served as some sort of NHL front office gathering. So many of the players from the 1997 and 1998 teams, along with Detroit's 2002 Cup-winning team, serve in high-profile positions with NHL or European pro teams.
How to Watch the New York Islanders vs. Detroit Red Wings - NHL (11/5/22) | Channel, Stream, Preview
The Detroit Red Wings are coming off a much-needed statement win on Thursday, and now look for some consistency as they prepare for an afternoon clash with the New York Islanders on Saturday. After a horrendous loss to another team from New York earlier this week, the Red Wings came...
WXYZ
VIDEO: Ken Holland explains Steve Yzerman's path to becoming successful GM
DETROIT — Ken Holland wasn’t surprised Steve Yzerman became a general manager. The former Red Wings general manager said Yzerman negotiated contracts alone as a player to gain experience. During his return to Detroit for the 1997 and 1998 Stanley Cup championship anniversary parties, Holland shared insight on...
MLive.com
Caesars Sportsbook promo code plus our Red Wings vs. Rangers prediction
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Detroit Reds Wings head out to New York to take on the Rangers Sunday evening, and Caesars Sportsbook has the perfect welcome...
lastwordonsports.com
NHL Predictions: November 6 Including Toronto Maple Leafs vs Carolina Hurricanes
Welcome back to another day of NHL Predictions. Each day, Last Word on Hockey takes a look at the games that are happening and gives our predictions for each one, breaking down head-to-head and other factors that may play in. We also have a featured game of the day, which is considered must-watch TV. Today’s featured game is the Toronto Maple Leafs vs Carolina Hurricanes.
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings face Islanders to wrap up 25th Anniversary Celebration
DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings will conclude their weekend-long 25th Anniversary Celebration on Saturday afternoon, hosting the New York Islanders for a rare 1 p.m. puck drop at Little Caesars Arena. Broadcast coverage of Saturday's matinee between Detroit (5-3-2; 12 points) and New York (7-4-0; 14 points) will be...
NHL Odds: Red Wings vs. Rangers prediction, odds and pick – 11/6/2022
The Detroit Red Wings will face off with the New York Rangers at the world’s most famous arena as the two Eastern Conference teams clash at Madison Square Garden. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series and make a Red Wings-Rangers prediction and pick. The Red Wings...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for November 5
* In front of a sellout crowd in their home country, Mikko Rantanen netted a hat trick and Patrik Laine posted a multi-point game as the Avalanche claimed victory in the first of two contests in Finland for the 2022 NHL Global Series. Colorado and Columbus will face off in the final match today.
ESPN
Husso, Red Wings snap Islanders' 5-game win streak, 3-0
DETROIT -- — Ville Husso made 26 saves, and the Detroit Red Wings snapped the New York Islanders’ five-game win streak with a 3-0 victory on Saturday. Dominik Kubalik had a goal and an assist, helping Detroit to its third win in four games. Lucas Raymond scored a power-play goal, and Pius Suter had a short-handed goal.
NHL
Red Wings turn back clock to honor 1997-98 Stanley Cup Champions
DETROIT -- For the second time in three days, the Detroit Red Wings took a good hard look into their storied past. Saturday marked the second half of the ceremonies honoring the 25th anniversary of the 1996-97 and 1997-98 Stanley Cup Champions. This time, instead of Scotty Bowman taking center...
Kubalik scores in OT to give Red Wings 3-2 win over Rangers
NEW YORK (AP) -- Dominik Kubalik scored a power-play goal 2:43 into overtime and the Detroit Red Wings beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Sunday for their third straight win. Matt Luff and Pius
FOX Sports
Canadiens visit the Red Wings after Suzuki's 2-goal game
Montreal Canadiens (5-6-1, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-3-2, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Detroit Red Wings after Nicholas Suzuki scored two goals in the Canadiens' 6-4 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. Detroit has gone 7-3-2 overall with...
NHL
Yzerman uses past lessons trying to rebuild Red Wings into winner again
DETROIT -- Steve Yzerman stood at center ice in front of the Stanley Cup, a shining symbol of the glory of the past and goal for the future. The Detroit Red Wings celebrated the 25th anniversary of their 1997 championship before a 3-1 win against the Washington Capitals on Thursday and 1998 championship before a 3-0 win against the New York Islanders on Saturday.
