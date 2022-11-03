ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NESN

Celtics Rumors: Boston Lands Exception For Danilo Gallinari Injury

The Celtics reportedly ran into a bit of money Monday thanks to one of their players who hasn’t set foot on the court this NBA season. Boston was granted a $3.23 million Disabled Player Exception due to the serious injury sustained by Danilo Gallinari, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Brad Stevens and company reportedly can use the exception until March 10, a little over a month after the league’s trade deadline.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Cam Neely Apologizes, Voices Regret As Bruins Release Mitchell Miller

Cam Neely on Sunday announced the Boston Bruins would part ways with Mitchell Miller. The Bruins president on Monday expounded upon the decision and apologized for Boston signing the 20-year-old defenseman, whose controversial past sparked backlash from fans and raised questions from leaders inside the team’s locker room. “I’m...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Valeri Nichushkin was out of the Lineup Friday for the Colorado Avalanche

Valeri Nichushkin was out of the lineup Friday for the Colorado Avalanche, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. Nichushkin is still day to day with a lower-body injury. The talented forward seemed to find his game last year in the playoffs as he helped lead the Avs to the Stanley Cup. That play has continued this season, as he has seven goals and 12 points through seven games.
COLORADO STATE
NESN

Cam Neely Announces Bruins Will Part Ways With Mitchell Miller

The Bruins have officially parted ways with Mitchell Miller. Boston signed the 20-year-old to an entry-level deal Friday. Miller was drafted by the Arizona Coyotes but had his draft status revoked. He admitted in 2016 he took part in an ugly incident of bullying a disabled teenager when they were in the eighth grade in which he used racial slurs and taunted a classmate, Isaiah Meyer-Crothers.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Ex-Patriot Gleefully Points To Double-Digit Spread After Jets Upset Bills

Just when the NFL world thought the Jets were out, New York came into Week 9 and pulled off a big upset over the Buffalo Bills. Things weren’t looking so great for the Jets after kicker Braden Mann pulled a Charlie Brown on the opening kickoff, and an issue with the SkyCam caused the game to be delayed.
NESN

Marcus Smart Praises Sam Hauser After Celtics’ Win Over Knicks

The Boston Celtics set a new franchise record during their win over the New York Knicks on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, knocking down 27 total 3-point attempts during a 133-point showing from the offense — the most points scored by the Celtics thus far this season. Veteran guard...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Christian Vázquez’s Astros Tweet Opens Door For Red Sox Return

Christian Vázquez became a two-time World Series champion Saturday, and after the conclusion of the Fall Classic, the 32-year-old became a free agent. The Astros took down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 to win their second World Series in franchise history. Vázquez wasn’t a starter throughout Houston’s postseason run, but the veteran catcher played a pivotal part in key moments, including the second no-hitter in World Series history.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

MLB Announces Plans For First Draft Lottery; Where Red Sox’s Odds Stand

For years the NBA and NHL have decided who gets the No. 1 overall pick in the draft through a lottery, and Major League Baseball will do the same in 2023. The change in the draft system was instituted in the 2022 collective-bargaining agreement. It was made to discourage clubs from tanking. In previous years, the Nationals would have been guaranteed the No. 1 pick due to having the worst record in the 2022 regular season, but that will no longer be the case.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Kings Loan Quinton Byfield to AHL Affiliate Reign

When the Los Angeles Kings drafted Quinton Byfield second-overall in the 2020 NHL Draft, they expected to develop a top-six forward. Fifty-four games into his NHL career, Byfield is not quite there. On Sunday, the Kings confirmed that they’d loaned Byfield to their AHL affiliate, the Ontario Reign. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NESN

Jalen Rose Apologizes For Question About Ime Udoka Scandal

Jalen Rose wasted little time showing remorse for his nationally televised slip-up Friday evening. During ESPN’s pregame coverage of the Chicago Bulls-Boston Celtics matchup at TD Garden, Rose pondered why the accuser in the Ime Udoka scandal has not been publicly identified. Udoka’s name recently entered the news cycle when it was reported the Brooklyn Nets are prepared to hire the now-former Celtics head coach who reportedly had an “improper” relationship with a member of Boston’s organization during his first season at the helm. Rose argued the woman’s name should be revealed since she’s not a minor.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Charlie Coyle Unable To Record Point, Bruins Defeat Blues

The Boston Bruins earned a hard-fought win Monday night. The Bruins defeated the St. Louis Blues by a score of 3-1 as Patrice Bergeron scored the game-winning goal in the third period. Charlie Coyle was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game but could not record a...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Brad Marchand Notches Milestone With Nifty Penalty-Shot Goal

The Boston Bruins got a chance to take a penalty shot well before any shootout could occur Saturday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Brad Marchand got awarded the penalty shot after getting tripped with 15:01 left in the second period, and the star winger certainly made the most of his opportunity.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Relive David Pastrnak’s Eighth Goal Of Season Against Rangers

David Pastrnak is off to a hot start this season. The Boston Bruins look to get back on track as they face the St. Louis Blues at TD Garden. Pastrnak scored his eighth goal of the season against the New York Rangers from an impossible angle, sending a backhand shot over reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Heckler Ignited Celtics’ Marcus Smart To Best Performance Of Season

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart isn’t one to shy away from a confrontation. And an unlikely one at FedExForum on Monday night fueled Smart to his best performance of the season in a 109-106 win for the Celtics. Smart let his play do the talking, though, and posted his second straight double-double, totaling 15 points and 12 assists to go along with seven rebounds.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
