Santa Clarita, CA

Holly Mancilla
4d ago

how will the family even know if they dont hear the name. If she was in the bin Im sure her family hasnt hears from her for while in general. How will they even notice? Like if I knew her family I wouldnt be able to tell them cause I have no idea who they found...maybe I missed something. So so sad 😔

4
 

KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

One Killed In Fatal 5 Freeway Crash

One person was killed in a fatal vehicle collision on the 5 Freeway early Monday morning. The fatal 5 Freeway crash occurred at about 3:15 a.m. Monday, near Magic Mountain Parkway, according to Geovanni Sanchez, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD) “We do have one confirmed DOA,” Sanchez said. A 2010 Honda ...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Off-duty Los Angeles sheriff’s deputy involved in Sylmar shooting

An investigation was underway Monday after an off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was involved in a shooting in Sylmar late Sunday night. The incident took place around 11:10 p.m. near the intersection of Hubbard Street and Foothill Boulevard. It was unclear exactly where the shooting took place but video showed crime scene tape marking […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Sheriff’s deputy crashes off embankment on way to work

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy crashed 50 feet off an embankment on San Francisquito Canyon Road early Monday morning, according to Josh Greengard, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol. The deputy, who was en route to work when the crash occurred, survived and was transported to the hospital...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Man arrested on suspicion of possession of unregistered firearms

A San Fernando man was arrested on suspicion of possession of unregistered firearms and concealed weapons within his vehicle Friday, according to California Highway Patrol officers. Joshua Greengard, public information officer for the CHP Newhall Office, said CHP officers on patrol of the northbound Highway 14 near Agua Dulce Canyon...
SAN FERNANDO, CA
KTLA

Video shows wild street takeover in Los Angeles’ Florence neighborhood

A wild street takeover was captured on video in the Florence neighborhood of Los Angeles early Monday morning. The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. in the Manchester Avenue and San Pedro Street intersection. Cars could be seen whipping around the intersection with passengers hanging out of windows as a crowd of spectators urged them on. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Multiple People Killed in Fiery Crash in Ventura County

Five people were killed in a fiery crash in Point Mugu Sunday morning. Around 4:20 a.m. police responded to calls of a crash involving multiple vehicles. One car was completely engulfed in flames. A small SUV and a Subaru collided. The small SUV was carrying four people that were all...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Vehicle rolls over near Saugus High School

Emergency personnel responded to a vehicle rolled over just down the street from Saugus High School on Centurion Way in Saugus on Tuesday afternoon. According to Kaitlyn Aldana, a representative for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, emergency personnel arrived at the scene to a rolled-over vehicle the intersection of Centurion Way and Bouquet Canyon Road at approximately 1:09 p.m.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Two of three suspects involved in shooting at Halloween party in Covina turn themselves in

Authorities on Saturday took two of the three suspects allegedly involved in a fatal shooting at a Halloween party in Covina into custody after they turned themselves in. Brian Thomas Ramos, 19, and Adrian Joseph Robles, 18, turned themselves in on Saturday. Authorities are still searching for Joel Daniel Garcia, 19, who is considered to be armed and dangerous after his involvement in a fatal double shooting at a Halloween party in Covina on Oct. 30. The shooting occurred just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 17000 block of East Bellbrook Street. It was there that authorities say at...
COVINA, CA
foxla.com

LA County deputies save 2 teens after suspected fentanyl exposure

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Dramatic body camera video shows the moments Los Angeles County deputies rescued two teenagers possibly exposed to fentanyl. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call from a home in Duarte Thursday night. Upon arrival, deputies found two 17-year-olds lying on the floor and not breathing.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Second victim in deadly Covina shooting identified, two suspects at large

The second of two victims shot and killed at a house party in Covina was identified by authorities Friday. Investigators continued their efforts to find two suspects in the shooting. Two other men were injured. Deputies were sent to the 17000 block of East Bellbrook Street at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday found 20-year-old Ronnie Benitez of Covina dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.A vigil for the young man included dozens of flowers and pictures outside his family's home Friday. Paramedics rushed three other men to hospitals, where one was later pronounced dead. On Friday, the Los...
COVINA, CA
HeySoCal

Found: 74-year-old woman reported missing in Ladera Heights

A 74-year-old woman diagnosed with dementia was who was reported missing after last being seen in the unincorporated Ladera Heights area near Inglewood has been found, authorities said Saturday. Cheryl Happy Moore had last been seen about 2 p.m. Friday in the 6700 block of South Springpark Avenue, near Centinela...
INGLEWOOD, CA

