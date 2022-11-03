Read full article on original website
Holly Mancilla
4d ago
how will the family even know if they dont hear the name. If she was in the bin Im sure her family hasnt hears from her for while in general. How will they even notice? Like if I knew her family I wouldnt be able to tell them cause I have no idea who they found...maybe I missed something. So so sad 😔
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
34 Years Ago, A Man Disappeared From His HomeStill Unsolved
Woman finds dirty sock in anniversary cake: "He did it on purpose"Amy ChristieLos Angeles, CA
Seven Best Pumpkin Pies For Thanksgiving in LA (And Two Cheesecakes)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
On 100th birthday, holocaust survivor Joseph Alexander to speak at Los Angeles museum about ordeal in 12 Nazi campsD.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Keeping Your Dog Safe From Canine InfluenzaSusan HornikLos Angeles, CA
Related
One Killed In Fatal 5 Freeway Crash
One person was killed in a fatal vehicle collision on the 5 Freeway early Monday morning. The fatal 5 Freeway crash occurred at about 3:15 a.m. Monday, near Magic Mountain Parkway, according to Geovanni Sanchez, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD) “We do have one confirmed DOA,” Sanchez said. A 2010 Honda ...
Off-duty Los Angeles sheriff’s deputy involved in Sylmar shooting
An investigation was underway Monday after an off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was involved in a shooting in Sylmar late Sunday night. The incident took place around 11:10 p.m. near the intersection of Hubbard Street and Foothill Boulevard. It was unclear exactly where the shooting took place but video showed crime scene tape marking […]
1 dead, 3 wounded in stabbing in Los Angeles County fight
A man was killed and three others were wounded in a stabbing in an eastern Los Angeles County neighborhood, authorities said Monday.
signalscv.com
Sheriff’s deputy crashes off embankment on way to work
A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy crashed 50 feet off an embankment on San Francisquito Canyon Road early Monday morning, according to Josh Greengard, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol. The deputy, who was en route to work when the crash occurred, survived and was transported to the hospital...
Multiple Shots Fired in Front of West Covina Home, at Least 1 Injured
West Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: Multiple shots rang out in front of a West Covina home Sunday evening, Nov. 6, injuring at least one person who was transported to a local area hospital in unknown condition. It was unclear exactly how many victims were present during the 7:00 p.m....
signalscv.com
Man arrested on suspicion of possession of unregistered firearms
A San Fernando man was arrested on suspicion of possession of unregistered firearms and concealed weapons within his vehicle Friday, according to California Highway Patrol officers. Joshua Greengard, public information officer for the CHP Newhall Office, said CHP officers on patrol of the northbound Highway 14 near Agua Dulce Canyon...
Video shows wild street takeover in Los Angeles’ Florence neighborhood
A wild street takeover was captured on video in the Florence neighborhood of Los Angeles early Monday morning. The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. in the Manchester Avenue and San Pedro Street intersection. Cars could be seen whipping around the intersection with passengers hanging out of windows as a crowd of spectators urged them on. […]
Missing Los Angeles teen Andrew Wright back safe with family
A Los Angeles teen who went missing from his home on Halloween night has now returned safely and been reunited with his family, police said Sunday.
NBC Los Angeles
Multiple People Killed in Fiery Crash in Ventura County
Five people were killed in a fiery crash in Point Mugu Sunday morning. Around 4:20 a.m. police responded to calls of a crash involving multiple vehicles. One car was completely engulfed in flames. A small SUV and a Subaru collided. The small SUV was carrying four people that were all...
newsantaana.com
The Westminster Police arrested two suspects after a pursuit that ended in Los Angeles
On Saturday, at approximately 1:30 a.m. hours, a Westminster Police Officer attempted to a stop a vehicle for CVC (California Vehicle Code) violations in the area of Bolsa/Bushard. The vehicle failed to yield and a pursuit was initiated. The pursuit traveled to Los Angeles, where CHP handled the remainder of...
signalscv.com
Vehicle rolls over near Saugus High School
Emergency personnel responded to a vehicle rolled over just down the street from Saugus High School on Centurion Way in Saugus on Tuesday afternoon. According to Kaitlyn Aldana, a representative for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, emergency personnel arrived at the scene to a rolled-over vehicle the intersection of Centurion Way and Bouquet Canyon Road at approximately 1:09 p.m.
Coroner IDs Biker Killed in Fiery Crash on Angeles Forest Highway
Officials Sunday released the name of a motorcyclist who was killed in a fiery crash with a vehicle on the Angeles Forest Highway near the Clearcreek Truck Trail in Tujunga.
Heated Battle for LA County Sheriff Nears End
The heated battle for the job of Los Angeles County sheriff will come to a head Tuesday, with Alex Villanueva looking to claim a second term but former Long Beach police Chief Robert Luna hoping to carry out the rare feat of ousting an incumbent sheriff.
Two of three suspects involved in shooting at Halloween party in Covina turn themselves in
Authorities on Saturday took two of the three suspects allegedly involved in a fatal shooting at a Halloween party in Covina into custody after they turned themselves in. Brian Thomas Ramos, 19, and Adrian Joseph Robles, 18, turned themselves in on Saturday. Authorities are still searching for Joel Daniel Garcia, 19, who is considered to be armed and dangerous after his involvement in a fatal double shooting at a Halloween party in Covina on Oct. 30. The shooting occurred just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 17000 block of East Bellbrook Street. It was there that authorities say at...
Coroners Remove the Remains of Singer Aaron Carter from His Lancaster Home
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: After a thorough investigation by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s homicide detectives at the scene of the death of singer Aaron Carter found in his Lancaster home unresponsive, coroners arrived at the location around 5:45 p.m. to remove Carter’s remains. Responding firefighters pronounced a...
Officials ID Second of Two Men Fatally Shot in Covina Area; Suspects Sought
Authorities Friday identified the second of two men fatally shot at a house party in an unincorporated area near Covina, and investigators continued their efforts to find two suspects in the shooting that left two other men wounded.
Man armed with ax dies after being shot by deputies in Compton, authorities say
The sheriff's department said a victim told deputies the suspect had attacked him with a hatchet.
foxla.com
LA County deputies save 2 teens after suspected fentanyl exposure
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Dramatic body camera video shows the moments Los Angeles County deputies rescued two teenagers possibly exposed to fentanyl. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call from a home in Duarte Thursday night. Upon arrival, deputies found two 17-year-olds lying on the floor and not breathing.
Second victim in deadly Covina shooting identified, two suspects at large
The second of two victims shot and killed at a house party in Covina was identified by authorities Friday. Investigators continued their efforts to find two suspects in the shooting. Two other men were injured. Deputies were sent to the 17000 block of East Bellbrook Street at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday found 20-year-old Ronnie Benitez of Covina dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.A vigil for the young man included dozens of flowers and pictures outside his family's home Friday. Paramedics rushed three other men to hospitals, where one was later pronounced dead. On Friday, the Los...
Found: 74-year-old woman reported missing in Ladera Heights
A 74-year-old woman diagnosed with dementia was who was reported missing after last being seen in the unincorporated Ladera Heights area near Inglewood has been found, authorities said Saturday. Cheryl Happy Moore had last been seen about 2 p.m. Friday in the 6700 block of South Springpark Avenue, near Centinela...
Comments / 5