Celtics Rumors: Boston Lands Exception For Danilo Gallinari Injury
The Celtics reportedly ran into a bit of money Monday thanks to one of their players who hasn’t set foot on the court this NBA season. Boston was granted a $3.23 million Disabled Player Exception due to the serious injury sustained by Danilo Gallinari, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Brad Stevens and company reportedly can use the exception until March 10, a little over a month after the league’s trade deadline.
Robert Williams Reportedly ‘Right On Schedule’ With Injury Recovery
Boston Celtics fans might have been holding their collective breaths when a report surfaced nearly three weeks ago about Robert Williams’ injury timeline being pushed back due to receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection. Soon after, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens shot down the report, stating he didn’t...
Jalen Rose Apologizes For Question About Ime Udoka Scandal
Jalen Rose wasted little time showing remorse for his nationally televised slip-up Friday evening. During ESPN’s pregame coverage of the Chicago Bulls-Boston Celtics matchup at TD Garden, Rose pondered why the accuser in the Ime Udoka scandal has not been publicly identified. Udoka’s name recently entered the news cycle when it was reported the Brooklyn Nets are prepared to hire the now-former Celtics head coach who reportedly had an “improper” relationship with a member of Boston’s organization during his first season at the helm. Rose argued the woman’s name should be revealed since she’s not a minor.
Celtics Dodge Injury Scare After Jayson Tatum’s ‘Weird Fall’
It didn’t look good for Jayson Tatum when he crashed to the floor after Ja Morant rammed into his knee trying to go for a steal in the final seconds of a 109-106 road win for the Boston Celtics over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night. The play occurred...
Heckler Ignited Celtics’ Marcus Smart To Best Performance Of Season
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart isn’t one to shy away from a confrontation. And an unlikely one at FedExForum on Monday night fueled Smart to his best performance of the season in a 109-106 win for the Celtics. Smart let his play do the talking, though, and posted his second straight double-double, totaling 15 points and 12 assists to go along with seven rebounds.
Bills Rumors: Details On Severity Of Josh Allen’s Elbow Injury
Bills fans are fearing the worst after reported details of Josh Allen’s elbow injury surfaced. The Buffalo quarterback suffered the injury late in the Bills’ loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. Allen admitted he was in “slight pain” as he downplayed the injury, but a report from Chris Mortenson tells a different story.
Free Agent Odell Beckham Jr. Names Four Potential Landing Spots
We now have a better understanding of why we’re past the halfway point of the 2022 NFL season and Odell Beckham Jr. still is unsigned. Beckham’s recovery from a torn ACL obviously is the primary reason for his free-agent status, but his contract desires also have played a role as well. The star wide receiver, as he explained in a recent interview with Complex Sports, would prefer to sign a deal with term rather than serve as a rental for a Super Bowl contender.
Ex-Patriot Gleefully Points To Double-Digit Spread After Jets Upset Bills
Just when the NFL world thought the Jets were out, New York came into Week 9 and pulled off a big upset over the Buffalo Bills. Things weren’t looking so great for the Jets after kicker Braden Mann pulled a Charlie Brown on the opening kickoff, and an issue with the SkyCam caused the game to be delayed.
Cam Neely Apologizes, Voices Regret As Bruins Release Mitchell Miller
Cam Neely on Sunday announced the Boston Bruins would part ways with Mitchell Miller. The Bruins president on Monday expounded upon the decision and apologized for Boston signing the 20-year-old defenseman, whose controversial past sparked backlash from fans and raised questions from leaders inside the team’s locker room. “I’m...
Christian Vázquez’s Astros Tweet Opens Door For Red Sox Return
Christian Vázquez became a two-time World Series champion Saturday, and after the conclusion of the Fall Classic, the 32-year-old became a free agent. The Astros took down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 to win their second World Series in franchise history. Vázquez wasn’t a starter throughout Houston’s postseason run, but the veteran catcher played a pivotal part in key moments, including the second no-hitter in World Series history.
Brad Marchand Shares Thoughts On Bruins Releasing Mitchell Miller
Brad Marchand has been with the Bruins organization since 2006, a stretch that includes both highs and lows. For the most part, though, he’s seen Boston maintain a positive culture that he and other long-tenured members of the hockey club often point to as a source of pride. So...
Jazz's Jarred Vanderbilt Questionable vs. Clippers
The Utah Jazz could have a hole to fill in their starting lineup when they take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night. Forward Jarred Vanderbilt showed up on the injury report with right adductor soreness and is questionable for the Western Conference matchup. Vanderbilt has been a steady...
Brad Marchand Gives Hysterical Take On Bruins’ ‘Pooh Bear’ Jersey
The Boston Bruins rocked their reverse retro “Pooh Bear” jerseys for the first time this season Monday night. Bruins star left winger Brad Marchand was a fan of the uniform, which Boston hasn’t worn since 2006. Marchand certainly liked the way he looked — that sounded like...
MLB Announces Plans For First Draft Lottery; Where Red Sox’s Odds Stand
For years the NBA and NHL have decided who gets the No. 1 overall pick in the draft through a lottery, and Major League Baseball will do the same in 2023. The change in the draft system was instituted in the 2022 collective-bargaining agreement. It was made to discourage clubs from tanking. In previous years, the Nationals would have been guaranteed the No. 1 pick due to having the worst record in the 2022 regular season, but that will no longer be the case.
Christian Vázquez Contributes To World Series-Clinching Win For Astros
Christian Vázquez added a second World Series ring to his collection on Saturday night. The former Boston Red Sox catcher wasn’t a side cart for the Astros, either, lending a helping hand as Houston claimed its second World Series title since 2017 with a 4-1 victory in Game 6 over the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park.
Lakers Without Patrick Beverley vs. Cavaliers on Sunday
Two wins through their first eight games isn’t how the Los Angeles Lakers envisioned their season starting. But there’s no time to sulk over the slow start with LeBron James’s former squad, the Cleveland Cavaliers, coming to town for an inter-conference battle. The Lakers will have to...
Bruins Notes: Boston’s Offense Stumbles In Loss To Maple Leafs
It really hasn’t happened all season to this point, but the Toronto Maple Leafs found a way to turn the lights out on the offense of the Boston Bruins on Saturday night at Scotiabank Arena. The Bruins came into the contest leading the NHL with 4.45 goals per game,...
NFL Rumors: Odell Beckham Jr. ‘Firmly’ On This Team’s Radar
The 2022 NFL season thus far hasn’t been ideal for Odell Beckam Jr., who remains unsigned after tearing his ACL back in February. However, the star wide receiver probably can find solace in knowing he likely will be able to join a legitimate Super Bowl contender once he’s ready to return to game action.
Bruins Wrap: Patrice Bergeron Provides Game-Winner Vs. Blues
The Boston Bruins defeated the St. Louis Blues, 3-1, at TD Garden on Monday night. The win puts the Black and Gold at 11-2-0 on the season, and the Blues fell to 3-7-0 on the year. box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Bruins offense was all over the Blues...
Why Kevin Garnett Calls Kyrie Irving ‘A Distraction’ To Nets
With Brooklyn Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving garnering an abundance of heat from the media, his organization, and even Nike, former longtime NBA veteran Kevin Garnett served as the latest to chime in. Garnett, speaking alongside fellow Basketball Hall of Famer and former teammate Paul Pierce during an episode...
