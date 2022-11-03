Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
signalscv.com
Man struck and killed after crashing on I-5
A 27-year-old Los Angeles man was killed on Interstate 5 early Monday morning after he crashed his car, exited the vehicle and was struck by a pickup truck, according to California Highway Patrol officials. First responders were called to the scene at 3:13 a.m. Monday and the initial call was...
Vehicle rolls over near Saugus High School
Emergency personnel responded to a vehicle rolled over just down the street from Saugus High School on Centurion Way in Saugus on Tuesday afternoon. According to Kaitlyn Aldana, a representative for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, emergency personnel arrived at the scene to a rolled-over vehicle the intersection of Centurion Way and Bouquet Canyon Road at approximately 1:09 p.m.
Finish the Ride, Finish the Run raises money for bike safety
In April 2014, Damian Kevitt finished a bike ride through Griffith Park that just a year earlier had nearly killed him. The finishing of the ride would launch a statewide organization dedicated to improving the safety of cyclists so that what happened to him could never happen again. “In February...
Linda Storli | We Only Need One Flag
I would like to clarify my opinion concerning carrying the Thin Blue Line flag onto the field during our football games. First and almost foremost, I support law enforcement. I am married to a first responder, L.A. City fire captain, retired. I have supported LEOs all my life. I even...
Thousands attend ‘Touch-a-Truck’ event at Central Park
While the headcount was still being tallied, it was estimated that more than 3,000 people attended the Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation’s inaugural “Touch-A-Truck” event in Central Park on Saturday. The event has been held before, but this was the first time it was done as a...
Hart’s comeback falls short, Claremont wins, 29-26
The Hart Indians (4-7) mounted a late comeback attempt, but it fell short as the Claremont Wolfpack (8-2) won in Saturday’s CIF-Southern Section Division 7 first-round matchup, 29-26, at Valencia High School. Trailing 29-20 with just under three minutes to play in regulation, Hart junior quarterback Timmy Larkins led...
SCV residents head to the polls
Election day is upon Los Angeles County, and Santa Clarita Valley residents will finish casting their votes to elect representatives — from federal and state elections to city of Santa Clarita and school districts — along with a slew of measures. Tuesday is the final day for SCV...
Election guide: Candidates for California state office
This year’s general election is once again being met with a slate of candidates, each one coming with different ideas, political and professional backgrounds — but all vying to be your representative in Sacramento. This year’s election will not only involve the governor’s race, with incumbent Gavin Newsom...
Sonja Schmidt | NAACP Manufacturing Victims
The following is a copy of a letter to the governing board of the William S. Hart Union High School District. Response to NAACP’s Oct. 8 statement on Thin Blue Line flag:. This is regarding the statement issued by the Santa Clarita chapter of the NAACP in response to the William S. Hart Union High School District superintendent’s decision to ban the Saugus High School football team from carrying the Thin Blue Line flag onto the field before games.
Dr. Aakash Ahuja | A Divisive Precedent
The following is a copy of a letter to the governing board of the William S. Hart Union High School District. Re: The Blue Line Flag matter at Saugus High School. The recent decision by Superintendent Mike Kuhlman to curtail the honoring of local law enforcement by student athletes has set a precedent that is both vexing and ultimately divisive for our community.
