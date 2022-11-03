ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

WCTV

Tallahassee honors Carrie Pittman Meek by renaming street

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee commemorated the late Carrie Pittman Meek by naming a street after her. On Friday, November 4th, South Bronough Street, located between FAMU Way and West Palmer Avenue, was renamed Carrie Pittman Meek Street furthering her legacy as a legislator that grew up in the Allen Subdivision neighborhood, only steps away from Florida A&M University.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

FAMU announces new administrative restructuring

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University has been under much scrutiny in the last few months after a housing crisis and issues with compliance for athletes. However, FAMU’s President Dr. Larry Robinson says new leadership changes are just another step in ongoing improvement. Those administrative changes were announced...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WMBB

59th Annual Seafood Festival in Apalachicola was a success

APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WMBB) — Thousands gathered in downtown Apalachicola Friday and Saturday for Franklin County’s biggest event of the year. Returning for its 59th year, the Apalachicola Seafood Festival activities began on Friday and lasted through Saturday night. Saturday morning began with a parade down U.S. 98. For Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith, the parade […]
APALACHICOLA, FL
WCTV

$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday night’s record-breaking $1.6 billion Powerball yielded no jackpot winners in the state of Florida, according to the Florida Lottery. Those winning numbers were 28-45-53-56-69-20 with a Power Play of 3X. While the jackpot wasn’t hit, 23 tickets sold in Florida did match four winning...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

FWC warns of black bear roaming northeast Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - People who live in northeast Tallahassee are keeping their eyes peeled for bears after the Florida Fish, and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported a black bear is roaming the area. “Somebody asked, ‘Did anybody else see a bear this morning?’” Tabitha Butler said. “And then two other...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
floridapolitics.com

John Dailey-Kristin Dozier showdown in Tallahassee Mayor race splits Democrats

The showdown between Democrats in Florida's capital city could signal which way the party is headed amid a bleak Midterm outlook. The Tallahassee Mayor’s race between incumbent John Dailey and challenger Kristin Dozier is a local election that will hinge on local issues, but the result could have implications for the Democratic Party at the state level.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Cooking with Parker Coleman

Recording of WCTV's 6 p.m. show. Altera Apartments providing Tallahassee with affordable housing option. What was once the Days Inn on Apalachee Parkway and Capital Circle is set to become the Altera Studio Apartments. Jaclyn Harold Shooting folo day 2. Updated: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:23 PM EDT. City leaders...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Date set for ‘Save the Imperial Hotel’ Gala

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The 4th annual Jack Bradley Black History Museum Gala is set for Saturday, Nov. 5th, in Thomasville. This year’s gala is focused on saving the city’s Imperial Hotel, one of the few in the 50s and 60s to welcome Black guests before integration. The...
THOMASVILLE, GA
WMBB

Fisherman needed 50 stitches after Cape San Blas shark bite

CAPE SAN BLAS, Fla. (WMBB) — For a moment a fisherman became the prey during a scary incident on Cape San Blas Thursday. A nearly six-foot sandbar shark bit a Tallahassee man on the leg while he was shark-fishing with his friends. “We were just fishing out here and we caught a shark,” fellow fisherman […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
franklincounty.news

Two drownings mark tragic week in county

A pair of drownings, one mysterious and the other the result of an apparent deliberate careless act, marked last week in Franklin County. On October 28, the mother of Staci Peterson, in town from Pennsylvania, gave a news conference, in which she shared her love for her daughter Staci. “She...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL

