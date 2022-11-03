Read full article on original website
Tallahassee honors Carrie Pittman Meek by renaming street
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee commemorated the late Carrie Pittman Meek by naming a street after her. On Friday, November 4th, South Bronough Street, located between FAMU Way and West Palmer Avenue, was renamed Carrie Pittman Meek Street furthering her legacy as a legislator that grew up in the Allen Subdivision neighborhood, only steps away from Florida A&M University.
They Bragg Different: A Gallery Of Bar-Raising Baddies Ssslaying FAMU’s Homecoming
Compilation of bar-raising baddies who served looks and turned heads at Florida A&M's Homecoming in Tallahassee, Florida
FAMU announces new administrative restructuring
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University has been under much scrutiny in the last few months after a housing crisis and issues with compliance for athletes. However, FAMU’s President Dr. Larry Robinson says new leadership changes are just another step in ongoing improvement. Those administrative changes were announced...
59th Annual Seafood Festival in Apalachicola was a success
APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WMBB) — Thousands gathered in downtown Apalachicola Friday and Saturday for Franklin County’s biggest event of the year. Returning for its 59th year, the Apalachicola Seafood Festival activities began on Friday and lasted through Saturday night. Saturday morning began with a parade down U.S. 98. For Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith, the parade […]
$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday night’s record-breaking $1.6 billion Powerball yielded no jackpot winners in the state of Florida, according to the Florida Lottery. Those winning numbers were 28-45-53-56-69-20 with a Power Play of 3X. While the jackpot wasn’t hit, 23 tickets sold in Florida did match four winning...
Kickoff time announced for Florida State's home contest with Lousiana
An early kick for the first ever meeting between the Seminoles and Ragin' Cajuns.
FWC warns of black bear roaming northeast Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - People who live in northeast Tallahassee are keeping their eyes peeled for bears after the Florida Fish, and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported a black bear is roaming the area. “Somebody asked, ‘Did anybody else see a bear this morning?’” Tabitha Butler said. “And then two other...
Friends of DeMario Murray celebrate his life after deadly Tallahassee shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - When April Hill looks through old photos of the class of 2000, one face stands out. “Yeah, everybody was DeMario’s friend. Everybody liked DeMario,” Hill said. “Just a really kind spirit. He would be someone that your parents would want you to be friends with.”
John Dailey-Kristin Dozier showdown in Tallahassee Mayor race splits Democrats
The showdown between Democrats in Florida's capital city could signal which way the party is headed amid a bleak Midterm outlook. The Tallahassee Mayor’s race between incumbent John Dailey and challenger Kristin Dozier is a local election that will hinge on local issues, but the result could have implications for the Democratic Party at the state level.
Cooking with Parker Coleman
Recording of WCTV's 6 p.m. show. Altera Apartments providing Tallahassee with affordable housing option. What was once the Days Inn on Apalachee Parkway and Capital Circle is set to become the Altera Studio Apartments. Jaclyn Harold Shooting folo day 2. Updated: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:23 PM EDT. City leaders...
Date set for ‘Save the Imperial Hotel’ Gala
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The 4th annual Jack Bradley Black History Museum Gala is set for Saturday, Nov. 5th, in Thomasville. This year’s gala is focused on saving the city’s Imperial Hotel, one of the few in the 50s and 60s to welcome Black guests before integration. The...
Bethel AME Church Tallahassee hosts 'Souls to the Polls' event Sunday
For the last 20 years, Bethel A.M.E. Church in Tallahassee has been encouraging people to vote by holding their own Souls to the Polls events.
Fisherman needed 50 stitches after Cape San Blas shark bite
CAPE SAN BLAS, Fla. (WMBB) — For a moment a fisherman became the prey during a scary incident on Cape San Blas Thursday. A nearly six-foot sandbar shark bit a Tallahassee man on the leg while he was shark-fishing with his friends. “We were just fishing out here and we caught a shark,” fellow fisherman […]
Ceremony for Imperial Hotel held in Thomasville
A new era for the historic Imperial Hotel in Thomasville. Friday night was the first time the sign has been lit since 1969.
Mike Norvell comments on emotional discussion with Deuce Spann
The two had an exchange on the sideline in the fourth quarter on Saturday after an uncharacteristic penalty by Spann.
Florida Man Claims $1,000,000 After Matching Five Balls On Mega Millions Draw
The Florida Lottery announced that Shmuel Febles, 56, of Hollywood, claimed a $1 million prize from the July 26, 2022, Mega Millions drawing at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. The winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn but did not match the
FDOT releases Big Bend traffic advisory for week of Nov. 6
Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in the Big Bend area as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.
Two drownings mark tragic week in county
A pair of drownings, one mysterious and the other the result of an apparent deliberate careless act, marked last week in Franklin County. On October 28, the mother of Staci Peterson, in town from Pennsylvania, gave a news conference, in which she shared her love for her daughter Staci. “She...
Darlene Taylor, Keith Jenkins run in rematch for State House District 173 seat
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - With election season here, WALB News 10 is following several races including Georgia House of Representatives District 173. That covers Grady and Thomas County. Darlene Taylor has served as the Georgia Representative for District 173 for 11 years now and said she’s not ready for her...
Mario Cristobal makes bizarre comment on FSU RB Trey Benson
Cristobal seemed to reference Benson's success as a product of what he built at Oregon.
