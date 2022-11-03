ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Romano Dome Homes sink due to Hurricane Ian

By Ryan Arbogast
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
CAPE ROMANO, Fla. — The Dome House, one of Marco Island and Collier County’s most visited tourist attractions, is now underwater following Hurricane Ian’s high winds and storm surge.

“It’s something everyone should’ve seen, but unfortunately, they’re gone. So it’s nothing but a memory at this point,” said Kyle Fisher, a charter captain who spent his life cruising through the Gulf of Mexico.

Our NBC2 news team got a viewer tip from a boat offshore that the homes, which were created and built in the early 1980’s, had fallen into the waves.

“The dome houses were such an iconic piece of Florida history. It’s sad to see they are gone,” said Fisher, who volunteered to take us to the island of Cape Romano to see for ourselves how they fared.

When we arrived at the Romano coast, there was nothing to be seen. The homes had moved further and further offshore since their original construction as erosion ate away at their foundation. Hurricane Irma damaged them severely, but they still stood.

We had to locate them using sonar technology and underwater cameras.

“It was such a beautiful landmark, and it’s a part of our history. For them to be gone, it’s a new experience. I’m at a loss for words, looking at this, and looking at the pilings in the water. There’s no houses left,” said Fisher.

The Homes finally met their match when Hurricane Ian made landfall in October. Only inches of rebar and concrete were sticking out of the water nearly a mile offshore. The homes, fully intact, appear to have fallen off the stilts.

“I’ll tell you what a strange sight,” said Fisher, “I remember thinking, what in the world are these doing out here? There in the middle of nowhere. You’re on an island off the very corner of Florida. And it’s just they were astounding.”

The homes were first in 1980 by Bob Lee, a retired oil magnate from Tennessee.

“Bob Lee made a lot of money in the oil industry as an engineering consultant, he loved Marco Island, and decided he wanted to build a vacation house out here,” said Nate LaPierre, who runs Florida Island Tours. The charter company has specialized in “Dome Tours” for a number of years.

We recruited LaPierre to share the Home’s interesting history.

He tells NBC2 that the home took about two years to build, and by 1984, it was already sold. The Lee family decided the home was to be theirs after all, and in 1987 it became their full-time residence.

After Hurricane Andrew ripped through the South Florida and Collier County coastline in 1992, the home was severely damaged and left uninhabitable.

“Having been abandoned since the early 90’s, and still being on the beach as late as 2010, it was just one of the strangest things you’ll ever see,” said LaPierre.

Over time, the homes, which were built directly into the Cape Romano coastline, slowly eroded. They were built on stilts, so even as the beach receded, the homes still stood in the Gulf of Mexico.

“It was built to withstand storms, that’s why Bob designed the dome house like he did,” said LaPierre. “With the domes, the wind could go around the house without any corners for it to catch on. That was a great design, and it worked out pretty good.”

By the time Hurricane Irma hit in 2017, the Dome House was a few hundred yards offshore. Some of the domes had collapsed and fell into the Gulf, but the three front-facing domes remained.

“A lot of people, it was on their bucket list. The state of Florida often puts pictures and videos of the dome house on its state travel commercials that they broadcast all over the world, so it really became an icon for Marco Island, and Florida in general, this is a really special place,” said LaPierre, who added the “Dome Home Tour” was his most popular tour for years.

The homes, now underwater, were lost due to a combination of severe erosion over time and Hurricane Ian’s high storm surge.

“Structures that are built closer to the ends or the tips of barrier islands, beaches near inlets tend to be very dynamic on a normal day,” said Dr. Michael Savarese, a professor at the Florida Gulf Coast University’s Water School. “During storms a lot of sediment is moved around near the tips of those islands and inlets. That can cause extensive erosion.”

They lasted so long, more than forty years, due to the design.

“Often homes are more structurally sound than the substrate on which they are built. So, if the sand is removed out from under them, and the pilings are placed deep enough, you can basically have a home that is in standing water. The structural supports are usually set quite deep in the sediment. I believe they try, and I believe they try to set the pilings on top of bedrock,” said Dr. Savarese.

There are currently no plans to rebuild the homes. They will remain about a mile offshore on Cape Romano, underwater.

