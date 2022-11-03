ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupelo, MS

Comments / 1

Related
Commercial Dispatch

Monday Profile: Labat: ‘Loving and leading,’ not leaving

As far as Columbus school district superintendents go, it was about as clean a break as possible when Cherie Labat stepped down in August. Labat submitted her resignation after leading the Columbus Municipal School District for four years, about 45 minutes before a special-call meeting by the CMSD Board of Trustees to discuss “a personnel matter” and 24 hours after the board met in a 90-minute executive season at its regular meeting to discuss Labat’s job performance.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Mistletoe Marketplace brings local businesses under one roof

MOOREVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Local businesses will be under one roof this weekend at a special Christmas marketplace in Mooreville. “The Mistletoe Marketplace” takes place Friday, November 11, and Saturday, November 12 at Venue 828. Owner Keri McMillian opened Venue 828 almost one year ago and said all the vendor spaces are already full for the Christmas shopping event.
MOOREVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

City, county work together to buy new equipment for Columbus Crime Lab

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – New equipment coming for the Columbus Crime Lab represents renewed cooperation between Lowndes County and the city. To get drug samples tested faster and narcotics cases to court sooner, in October, Supervisors approved the purchase of a new gas mass spectrometer for the Columbus Crime Lab, pending an agreement with the city about the equipment’s use and the county’s access.
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Local Tupelo churches give away 300+ Thanksgiving turkeys

TUPELO, MS (WTVA) -- Local churches in Tupelo came together to spread love and turkey to those in need this holiday season. Hosted by Lawndale Presbyterian Church and partnered with People's Community Baptist Church and Lee Acres Church of Christ, volunteers came together in the rain to help their community.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Arrest made for weekend burglary at Columbus credit union

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is accused of breaking into a credit union in Columbus. According to Columbus Police, Willie Coley broke into the Columbus Municipal Credit Union after midnight Sunday, Nov. 6. Coley triggered the alarm at the Sixth Street North location. Police Capt. Rick Jones said officers...
COLUMBUS, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Beloved University of Mississippi Political Science Professor John W. Winkle III Mourned by Campus Community

Mississippi constitution expert leaves impressive legacy at Ole Miss. John W. Winkle III was a monumental figure at the University of Mississippi. He won virtually every teaching award the university offers, served as chair of the Department of Political Science more than once and contributed to the creation of the Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College and Trent Lott Leadership Institute, to name a few accomplishments.
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Police: Toddler shot self in Corinth

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - A toddler accidentally shot himself Monday morning, Nov. 7 in Corinth. That's according to the Corinth Police Department. The incident happened before 8:30 at the Country Lane apartments on Proper Street. The victim, a 2-year-old boy, was transported to the local hospital, underwent surgery and was...
CORINTH, MS
wcbi.com

UPDATE: Pontotoc PD arrest liquor store robbery suspect

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI) -A good description and surveillance video help Pontotoc Police make a quick arrest. Around 7:20 tonight Police were called to a robbery at Express Liquor and Wine at 237 Highway 15 North. These images were taken from surveillance video at the store. Those pictures helped Pontotoc Police...
PONTOTOC, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus police arrest suspect during credit union robbery

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An accused Columbus burglar was stopped in his tracks by an alarm and a police K9. 46-year-old Willie Coley is charged with burglary of a commercial building. Officers responding to an alarm at Columbus Municipal Credit Union found a broken window when they arrived. They...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Teen arrested for weekend killing in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A teenager from Columbus is charged with murder in the Sunday night shooting of a man outside his home. Police arrested Tameron Ward, 16, of Columbus, Wednesday. Interim Chief Doran Johnson says Ward was in an argument Sunday night and fired a gun with a...
COLUMBUS, MS
Magnolia State Live

Investigation leads to stolen trailers, boats, equipment stolen from Mississippi farm, logging business

On Wednesday, Oct. 26, agents with the Mississippi Agriculture and Livestock Theft Bureau (MALTB) and the Panola County Sheriff’s Department executed search warrants at two properties, simultaneously. Authorities recovered several dual axle utility trailers, a horse trailer, two (2) boats with missing VIN plates, a 500-gallon fuel tank, saddles,...
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Plane from Air Force training base crashes in Mississippi

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — Nobody was killed when U.S. military plane crashed Monday in Mississippi, south of an Air Force base that conducts pilot training, the Air Force said in a statement. The T-38A Talon aircraft crashed about 1 p.m., roughly 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Columbus Air Force Base, according to Senior Airman […]
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Hot beginning, ready for mid-week cool off

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- The first couple days of this week are going to be hot and will definitely feel a little sticky, with increased humidity. A cool off is in the forecast for the middle of the week. TONIGHT: Temperatures tonight are going to be mild and only drop into...
COLUMBUS, MS
WJTV 12

Silver Alert canceled for 67-year-old New Albany woman

UPDATE: 11/06/2022 12:00 p.m. UNION COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has canceled the Silver Alert for Jo Ann Decker. She has been located and is safe. UNION COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 67-year-old Jo Ann Decker of New Albany. MBI […]
NEW ALBANY, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo elementary school celebrates success of fundraiser

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Students at a Tupelo elementary school have reason to celebrate. Lawhon Elementary students raised $17,405 in their annual Disney fundraiser. They sold $5 tickets for a chance at a $3,500 Disney trip. This is the largest amount raised in a fundraiser in the school's history. On...
TUPELO, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy