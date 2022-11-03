As far as Columbus school district superintendents go, it was about as clean a break as possible when Cherie Labat stepped down in August. Labat submitted her resignation after leading the Columbus Municipal School District for four years, about 45 minutes before a special-call meeting by the CMSD Board of Trustees to discuss “a personnel matter” and 24 hours after the board met in a 90-minute executive season at its regular meeting to discuss Labat’s job performance.

COLUMBUS, MS ・ 15 HOURS AGO