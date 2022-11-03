Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
Monday Profile: Labat: ‘Loving and leading,’ not leaving
As far as Columbus school district superintendents go, it was about as clean a break as possible when Cherie Labat stepped down in August. Labat submitted her resignation after leading the Columbus Municipal School District for four years, about 45 minutes before a special-call meeting by the CMSD Board of Trustees to discuss “a personnel matter” and 24 hours after the board met in a 90-minute executive season at its regular meeting to discuss Labat’s job performance.
wcbi.com
Mistletoe Marketplace brings local businesses under one roof
MOOREVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Local businesses will be under one roof this weekend at a special Christmas marketplace in Mooreville. “The Mistletoe Marketplace” takes place Friday, November 11, and Saturday, November 12 at Venue 828. Owner Keri McMillian opened Venue 828 almost one year ago and said all the vendor spaces are already full for the Christmas shopping event.
thelocalvoice.net
Oxford, Mississippi: Saturday, November 5, 2022 – Food & Drink Specials + Entertainment
Old Armory Pavilion: Roller Disco: Oxford on Skates (3–5 pm, bring your own skates, disco attire encouraged) 8 am–2 pm: dine-in + outdoor seating. 11 am–10:30 pm: dine-in, outdoor seating, or delivery: Fetcht. Upstairs open from 4–11 pm. LUNCH: 11:30 am–2:30 pm; DINNER 6–10 pm BAR...
wcbi.com
City, county work together to buy new equipment for Columbus Crime Lab
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – New equipment coming for the Columbus Crime Lab represents renewed cooperation between Lowndes County and the city. To get drug samples tested faster and narcotics cases to court sooner, in October, Supervisors approved the purchase of a new gas mass spectrometer for the Columbus Crime Lab, pending an agreement with the city about the equipment’s use and the county’s access.
wtva.com
Local Tupelo churches give away 300+ Thanksgiving turkeys
TUPELO, MS (WTVA) -- Local churches in Tupelo came together to spread love and turkey to those in need this holiday season. Hosted by Lawndale Presbyterian Church and partnered with People's Community Baptist Church and Lee Acres Church of Christ, volunteers came together in the rain to help their community.
wtva.com
Arrest made for weekend burglary at Columbus credit union
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is accused of breaking into a credit union in Columbus. According to Columbus Police, Willie Coley broke into the Columbus Municipal Credit Union after midnight Sunday, Nov. 6. Coley triggered the alarm at the Sixth Street North location. Police Capt. Rick Jones said officers...
thelocalvoice.net
Beloved University of Mississippi Political Science Professor John W. Winkle III Mourned by Campus Community
Mississippi constitution expert leaves impressive legacy at Ole Miss. John W. Winkle III was a monumental figure at the University of Mississippi. He won virtually every teaching award the university offers, served as chair of the Department of Political Science more than once and contributed to the creation of the Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College and Trent Lott Leadership Institute, to name a few accomplishments.
wtva.com
Police: Toddler shot self in Corinth
CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - A toddler accidentally shot himself Monday morning, Nov. 7 in Corinth. That's according to the Corinth Police Department. The incident happened before 8:30 at the Country Lane apartments on Proper Street. The victim, a 2-year-old boy, was transported to the local hospital, underwent surgery and was...
wcbi.com
City officials interview last candidate up for Columbus police chief position
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus city officials interviewed the last of the remaining candidates for the chief of police position today. Wayne Hudson is the Chief Deputy Sheriff for the Douglas County Sheriff’s office in Nebraska. He received a Bachelor of Science Criminal Justice degree from Wayne State...
University of Mississippi Police go on social media to dispel rumors of attempted abduction on Ole Miss campus
The University of Mississippi Police Department took to social media on Friday to dispel rumors of an attempted abduction on campus. “We are aware of a rumor circulating our community about an alleged attempted abduction occurring on campus,” the department posted on its Twitter feed Friday afternoon. “UPD was...
wcbi.com
Pilot ejects safely after CAFB plane crashes in southern Lowndes County
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A T38-C airplane from Columbus Air Force Base crashed onto private property in Lowndes County. The pilot ejected safely and was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital Golden Triangle. Columbus Fire Chief Duane Hughes told WCBI News a bird strike may have caused the incident.
wcbi.com
UPDATE: Pontotoc PD arrest liquor store robbery suspect
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI) -A good description and surveillance video help Pontotoc Police make a quick arrest. Around 7:20 tonight Police were called to a robbery at Express Liquor and Wine at 237 Highway 15 North. These images were taken from surveillance video at the store. Those pictures helped Pontotoc Police...
wcbi.com
Investigators explain the process it takes to bring an inmate back to the state
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Although suspect Daniel Calvin is now in Custody at the Lowndes County Jail, he was first found in Las Vegas, Nevada on the run. If you’re accused of committing a crime and leave the state, you can still be found no matter where you run.
wcbi.com
Columbus police arrest suspect during credit union robbery
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An accused Columbus burglar was stopped in his tracks by an alarm and a police K9. 46-year-old Willie Coley is charged with burglary of a commercial building. Officers responding to an alarm at Columbus Municipal Credit Union found a broken window when they arrived. They...
wtva.com
Teen arrested for weekend killing in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A teenager from Columbus is charged with murder in the Sunday night shooting of a man outside his home. Police arrested Tameron Ward, 16, of Columbus, Wednesday. Interim Chief Doran Johnson says Ward was in an argument Sunday night and fired a gun with a...
Investigation leads to stolen trailers, boats, equipment stolen from Mississippi farm, logging business
On Wednesday, Oct. 26, agents with the Mississippi Agriculture and Livestock Theft Bureau (MALTB) and the Panola County Sheriff’s Department executed search warrants at two properties, simultaneously. Authorities recovered several dual axle utility trailers, a horse trailer, two (2) boats with missing VIN plates, a 500-gallon fuel tank, saddles,...
Plane from Air Force training base crashes in Mississippi
COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — Nobody was killed when U.S. military plane crashed Monday in Mississippi, south of an Air Force base that conducts pilot training, the Air Force said in a statement. The T-38A Talon aircraft crashed about 1 p.m., roughly 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Columbus Air Force Base, according to Senior Airman […]
wcbi.com
Hot beginning, ready for mid-week cool off
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- The first couple days of this week are going to be hot and will definitely feel a little sticky, with increased humidity. A cool off is in the forecast for the middle of the week. TONIGHT: Temperatures tonight are going to be mild and only drop into...
Silver Alert canceled for 67-year-old New Albany woman
UPDATE: 11/06/2022 12:00 p.m. UNION COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has canceled the Silver Alert for Jo Ann Decker. She has been located and is safe. UNION COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 67-year-old Jo Ann Decker of New Albany. MBI […]
wtva.com
Tupelo elementary school celebrates success of fundraiser
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Students at a Tupelo elementary school have reason to celebrate. Lawhon Elementary students raised $17,405 in their annual Disney fundraiser. They sold $5 tickets for a chance at a $3,500 Disney trip. This is the largest amount raised in a fundraiser in the school's history. On...
