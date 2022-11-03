Read full article on original website
Related
cowboystatedaily.com
Not A Good Year For Deer Hunting In Wyoming; Warm Weather, Drought And Disease To Blame
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wildlife disease, particularly “blue tongue disease,” hit deer populations in parts of Wyoming hard this year, seriously diminishing hunting opportunities in the Black Hills area, a Game and Fish spokesman said. Meanwhile, deer hunting was mediocre in some parts...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Eagle Named ‘Prehistoric Demon’ Thrives In New Pennsylvania Home
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Late on a frigid afternoon in December 2020 near Evanston, Elizabeth Schoultz anxiously awaited what she hoped would be the successful culmination of a three-week quest in Wyoming. A young golden eagle had flown in for the sheep carcass she’d left...
cowboystatedaily.com
Paralyzed Woman Who Inspired Netflix Movie “Walk. Ride. Rodeo.” In Wyoming This Week
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A tragic Wyoming auto crash nearly stole her life and all her dreams. But Amberley Snyder lives by certain words of power: Never give up. Never give in. Snyder, the girl whose real-life experiences inspired the Netflix movie “Walk. Ride. Rodeo.”...
cowboystatedaily.com
Documentary Urges Wyoming’s Wind River Tribes, Others To Assert Their Water Rights
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wes Martel is on a mission. In his role as the Wind River Conservation Associate with the Greater Yellowstone Coalition (GYC), Martel serves almost as an intermediary between Native American tribes and local governments, representing tribal interests in a society that has for generations overlooked native rights.
cowboystatedaily.com
Letter To The Editor: Conservation and Access Priorities for Wyoming Sportspeople
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Most Wyoming lawmakers have made it clear that they support our Second Amendment rights and our right to hunt. We the undersigned organizations believe the following actions will help lawmakers go even further in supporting wildlife, hunting, and angling in the Cowboy State:
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Powerball Sales Breaking Records In Chance To Win $1.9 Billion Jackpot
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An unknown WyoLotto player in Buffalo won $150,000 in Saturday’s Powerball drawing by matching four of five numbers and taking the Power Play, but an overall winner was not drawn. That pushes the next Powerball jackpot at a cool $1.9...
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, November 7, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise of the Inyan Kara Mountain in Crook County, Wyoming was taken by Dawn Pfeifle. To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the...
cowboystatedaily.com
97% Of Wyoming Education Association’s PAC Candidate Spending Goes To Dems
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Update: This story has been updated to reflect that Sara Burlingame, Democratic House candidate of Cheyenne, did not accept money from the Wyoming Education Association. By Clair McFarland, Cowboy State Daily. Clair@clair-mcfarland. The Wyoming Education Association has put its money on...
capcity.news
Wyoming, Colorado Law Enforcement to have zero-tolerance policy for impaired driving during Border War
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Law enforcement in both Wyoming and Colorado will have zero tolerance for impaired driving during the 114th Border War. The football game between the University of Wyoming and Colorado State University is one of the oldest rivalries in college football and will be taking place on Saturday, Nov. 12.
wyo4news.com
Wyoming and Colorado Law Enforcement will show zero tolerance
WYOMING — This Saturday, November 12, 2022, will mark the 114th meeting in the Border War rivalry. The football game between the University of Wyoming Cowboys and the Colorado State University Rams remains one of the oldest rivalries in college football. The kickoff is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins. Gameday Saturday will be busy with fans traveling from Wyoming and all over Colorado to Fort Collins.
oilcity.news
UW poll finds Republicans likely to sweep statewide races; 60% of voters think Wyoming economy worsening
CASPER, Wyo. — Republicans are likely to maintain total control of Wyoming’s statewide seats of political power, the results of a Wyoming Survey and Analysis Center poll conducted by the University of Wyoming indicate. The poll found Harriet Hageman, the Republican candidate for Wyoming’s lone seat in the...
Roadkill Is Becoming a Serious Issue For Wyoming Drivers
Wyoming has done a lot to bring down the number of vehicle vs. animal collisions in the state, including migration bridges. In some ways, these efforts have been very helpful. Yet, some numbers are, unfortunately, still on the rise. A new report by The Nature Conservancy of Wyoming shows wildlife-vehicle...
cowboystatedaily.com
Dennis Sun: As Seasons Change, Keep In Mind Big Issues
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The seasons are changing and a number of producers have received some moisture recently. We’re all hoping the drought is behind us. The cattle markets are following their fall pattern as the Oct.1 U.S. Department of Agriculture Cattle on Feed...
eastidahonews.com
After dog disappears from Idaho yard, Fish and Game officials issue warning about wildlife
The following is a news release and photos from Idaho Fish and Game. Last month, Fish and Game Southwest Region staff received a report from a Boise resident, near 8th St. and Hulls Gulch, that their dog had been taken from their backyard by a wild animal the prior morning.
buffalobulletin.com
Legislators: Wyoming turning a darker shade of red
CHEYENNE —As Tuesday’s general election rapidly approaches, Rep. Dan Zwonitzer said the Wyoming Legislature can’t afford any more ultraconservative ideologues who don’t understand the complexities of writing law. Yet that possibility exists. The Cheyenne Republican has served in the state House of Representatives for 17 years,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Rez District Incumbent Spent Campaign Money For Clothing, Necklace, Haircut
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Clothing, necklace and a haircut are among the campaign expenditures of a sitting member of the Wyoming House of Representatives vying for reelection. Andi LeBeau, the incumbent and Democratic nominee for House District 33 in the Wyoming Legislature, said these expenditures...
cowboystatedaily.com
Driver Frustrated With WYDOT Warnings After 111 MPH Wind Flips 4,000-Pound Trailer
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A video (now deleted) has been watched thousands of times since it was uploaded to YouTube over the weekend: A 4,000-pound trailer loaded with supplies for a Lander business ripped the bumper off a pickup and was tossed across the road by wind gusts registering more than 110 mph Saturday.
cowboystatedaily.com
Remote Wyoming Road A Winter Lifeline For Yellowstone Communities
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When Chris Warren heard that Old Gardiner Road between Mammoth, Wyoming, and the North Entrance to Yellowstone National Park in Gardiner, Montana, had opened, the first thing he did was drive it. Twice. That’s because the road is more than a...
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise (Bonus France Edition): Monday, November 7, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Here’s a bonus sunrise that we received from one of our international readers. I know you are asking for pictures of sunups in Wyoming. Actually, the day by day sunrises in WY are idyllic whereas the enclosed picture of a sunrise near Paris, France, shows a quite busy one.
cowboystatedaily.com
Trucker: Wyoming Side of Highway Much Worse Than Colorado During Thursday Storm
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Truckers know, the weather in southern Wyoming in the wintertime can make or break a haul. What some are wondering, though, is why the conditions on Highway 85 just across the Colorado state line were so much better than those in Wyoming during and after a major storm hit the southern part of the state Thursday?
Comments / 3