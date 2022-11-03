Read full article on original website
Asian markets mixed ahead of US elections, inflation data
TOKYO (AP) — Asian stocks were mixed Tuesday ahead of the U.S. midterm elections with trading likely to stay bumpy in a week that brings new inflation data and other events that could shake markets. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 gained 1.3% to 27,876.20 on strong earnings reports. The Kospi in Seoul advanced 1.1% to 2,397.41 and Australia's S&P/AXS 200 gained 0.4% to 6,958.90. Hong Kong's Hang Seng sank 0.6% to 16,488.44,...
California settles with automaker in Volkswagen emissions scandal
SACRAMENTO (AP) — California on Monday settled a lawsuit against a German company stemming from the emissions scandal that tarred Volkswagen in 2015 and Fiat Chrysler two years later.German auto supplier Bosch will pay $25 million to settle allegations by the state and California Air Resources Board under a court complaint and settlement agreement, both filed Monday. A judge will need to sign off on the settlement.Volkswagen and Fiat Chrysler installed "defeat devices" in nearly 100,000 diesel passenger vehicles sold in California, the state said previously. The devices made it seem like the vehicles were meeting emissions requirements as they were undergoing testing, but on the...
Renault, China’s Geely announced powertrain joint venture
BEIJING (AP) — Renault SA and China’s Geely announced plans Tuesday for a jointly owned venture to produce gasoline-powered and hybrid powertrains, adding to a series of partnerships between global automakers to share soaring technology costs. The venture will have 17 plants with annual production capacity of 5...
Chinese Government Takes Stake in Kuaishou, Short Video Rival to TikTok
The Chinese government is understood to have taken a small but significant equity stake in Kuaishou, China’s second largest short video platform and a direct rival to Douyin, the Chinese half of TikTok. The stake was acquired through Beijing Radio and Television Station, which is controlled by the Beijing municipal government. It invested RMB1.01 million ($140,000) for a 1% per cent stake in Beijing Kuaishou Technology, the mainland Chinese unit of Kuaishou, according to records on Chinese corporate data provider Qichacha, cited by media including the South China Morning Post. The unit also holds broadcast licenses and is majority-owned by Kuaishou’s co-founder...
"Um, With What Money?" — Millennials And Gen Z Are Sharing The Money "Tips" They Think Are Super Outdated Considering The Fact That We're All Super Broke
"'When they say, 'Put at least 10% of every paycheck into your savings for emergencies and at least 10% into retirement.' When your paycheck barely covers your living expenses, that isn't actually possible."
