Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Witness can't identify silent hovering object over Fresno skiesRoger MarshFresno, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash siteArenacrownsiSelma, CA
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s orderRobert J HansenFresno, CA
My review of the grand opening of Ramen Hayashi in FresnoMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Related
Stabbing suspect dies in police custody in Orange Cove, deputies say
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A stabbing suspect died after he was taken into custody by officers in Orange Cove over the weekend, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Around 8:45 a.m. on Sunday, officers with the Orange Cove Police Department were called out to a home Casuga Court and Orona Way for a […]
IDENTIFIED: Victim, suspect in fatal hit-and-run in Hanford, police say
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The victim and suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Hanford Friday night were identified, according to the Hanford Police Department. Police say around 9:40 p.m officers responded to the intersection of Lacey Blvd. and 10th Avenue for a report of a hit-and-run traffic collision involving a pedestrian. The victim, identified […]
Manhunt underway for 31-year-old driver who allegedly hit, killed Visalia bicyclist
Authorities are searching for a 31-year-old woman who allegedly fatally hit a 25-year-old man riding a bicycle on Saturday.
CHP: Suspect wanted in hit-and-run crash that left bicyclist dead in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The search is on for a woman who killed a bicyclist in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend in Tulare County, according to the California Highway Patrol. Around 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, officers were called out to the area of Avenue 144 and Avenue 313 for a report of a car […]
KMJ
Video of Suspect Released in Connection to Murders of Mother and Daughter in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif (KMJFOX26) — Fresno Police Department has uncovered new evidence in September’s double murder of a Fresno teen and her infant daughter. Police hope the new evidence is a game changer in solving the case. We believe there’s evidence in this field, we have information that the...
thesungazette.com
Three suspects arrested for vehicle, grand theft
On Nov. 2, a search warrant was served in the City of Delano where all three suspects Mayra Gudino, 27, Sitlali Gudino, 23, and Jesus Nunez, 32, were located and taken into custody. Officers located stolen property which included a Conure bird, a wedding ring and items purchased with the victim’s credit cards. Suspects Mayra Gudino, Sitlali Gudino, and Nunez were transported and booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility for vehicle theft, grand theft, conspiracy and fraudulent use of a credit card.
KMJ
Multiple People Shot During Illegal Street Race In Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says five people were shot Sunday night during an illegal street race. Deputies were called to the area of Ave 208 and Road 84 in Tulare for a street race that turned into a shooting around 8:00 p.m.
KMJ
Body Found In Tulare County Orchard
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A body was found in an orchard Sunday morning in Tulare County. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office was called out around 9:45 a.m. for a report of a body found in an orchard near Road 128 and Avenue 24 in Earlimart. When deputies...
WATCH: 19 arrests in Operation H.O.O.K. child predator sting in Fresno County
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 19 people identified in an undercover operation to identify sexual predators were arrested for allegedly attempting to contact a minor for sex and other related crimes, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say this was part of a joint undercover operation conducted by federal, state, and local law enforcement […]
Police update on Fresno mother, baby homicides
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – New leads in the fatal shooting of a young mother, Yanelly Solorio-Rivera, and her three-week-old baby, Celine Solorio-Rivera, six weeks ago. Fresno police just released new video footage of who they believe is a suspect in the case from a nearby business. Investigators are now looking for the person in the […]
thesungazette.com
TCSO Adult Pre-Trial nurses exposed to fentanyl
TULARE COUNTY – The nationwide fentanyl epidemic has once again found its way to Tulare County, this time impacting our very own healthcare workers. On Saturday Oct. 29, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) detention deputies at the TCSO Adult Pre-Trial Facility noticed two inmates housed together who appeared to have overdosed. Custody and medical staff immediately responded and administered multiple doses of NARCAN. The inmates were then taken to a local hospital. While they were administering first aid, three nurses at the jail showed signs of fentanyl exposure and were taken to the hospital as well. One received NARCAN and all three are expected to be ok.
Suspected DUI driver arrested following crash in Fresno County
The California Highway Patrol responded to a car crash on Kearney boulevard and Bishop avenue just before 11 p.m. Saturday.
KMPH.com
Stabbed woman holds suspect down until police arrive in Southeast Fresno, officers say
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman who was stabbed in Southeast Fresno was able to hold the suspect down until police arrived, according to officers. Fresno Police responded to the Sunset Sands Apartment near Maple and McKinley Avenues around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday for reports of a stabbing. When...
Suspicious death investigation underway after a man's body was found in an Earlimart Orchard
The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is investigating a body being found in an orchard.
Detectives looking for Fresno catalytic converter thieves
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office say they are working to identify catalytic converter thieves. According to deputies, on October 22 at around 4:00 a.m., a theft of a catalytic converter took place on a 2006 Honda Accord parked in a driveway along West Fremont Avenue, near Herndon and Palm […]
Narcan distributed in Sanger in honor of local Fentanyl overdose victim
Sebastian Moreno was 24 when he died of a Fentanyl overdose in February.
KMJ
Semi Driver Suspected of DUI Arrested After Multiple 911 Calls
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — CHP arrested a man driving a big rig Friday afternoon after they say he was driving under the influence. Multiple people called 911 to report the big rig was weaving and running motorists off the road. One caller said the driver may have been involved...
Man arrested after Visalia police heard movement in suspended ceiling
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 36-year-old man was found after police say they heard movement above a suspended ceiling and noticed damaged ceiling tiles after officers responded to a burglary alarm in Visalia, according to the Visalia Police Department. Police say they responded to a call around 2:30 a.m., at “The Ruum Visalia” on the […]
Car crash in southeast Fresno sends one person to the hospital
Fresno Police believe one driver ran a red light and collided with another car on Maple and Church avenues Saturday night.
thesungazette.com
Tulare man sentenced for fatal DUI accident
VISALIA – A man from Tulare was sentenced to life in prison for driving under the influence of alcohol and rear-ending another vehicle, resulting in the injury of one person and the deaths of two others. On Nov. 2 the Tulare County Superior Court announced that the court sentenced...
Comments / 4