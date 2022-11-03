ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armona, CA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Victim, suspect in fatal hit-and-run in Hanford, police say

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The victim and suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Hanford Friday night were identified, according to the Hanford Police Department. Police say around 9:40 p.m officers responded to the intersection of Lacey Blvd. and 10th Avenue for a report of a hit-and-run traffic collision involving a pedestrian. The victim, identified […]
HANFORD, CA
thesungazette.com

Three suspects arrested for vehicle, grand theft

On Nov. 2, a search warrant was served in the City of Delano where all three suspects Mayra Gudino, 27, Sitlali Gudino, 23, and Jesus Nunez, 32, were located and taken into custody. Officers located stolen property which included a Conure bird, a wedding ring and items purchased with the victim’s credit cards. Suspects Mayra Gudino, Sitlali Gudino, and Nunez were transported and booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility for vehicle theft, grand theft, conspiracy and fraudulent use of a credit card.
VISALIA, CA
KMJ

Body Found In Tulare County Orchard

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A body was found in an orchard Sunday morning in Tulare County. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office was called out around 9:45 a.m. for a report of a body found in an orchard near Road 128 and Avenue 24 in Earlimart. When deputies...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET

WATCH: 19 arrests in Operation H.O.O.K. child predator sting in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 19 people identified in an undercover operation to identify sexual predators were arrested for allegedly attempting to contact a minor for sex and other related crimes, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say this was part of a joint undercover operation conducted by federal, state, and local law enforcement […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Police update on Fresno mother, baby homicides

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – New leads in the fatal shooting of a young mother, Yanelly Solorio-Rivera, and her three-week-old baby, Celine Solorio-Rivera, six weeks ago. Fresno police just released new video footage of who they believe is a suspect in the case from a nearby business. Investigators are now looking for the person in the […]
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

TCSO Adult Pre-Trial nurses exposed to fentanyl

TULARE COUNTY – The nationwide fentanyl epidemic has once again found its way to Tulare County, this time impacting our very own healthcare workers. On Saturday Oct. 29, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) detention deputies at the TCSO Adult Pre-Trial Facility noticed two inmates housed together who appeared to have overdosed. Custody and medical staff immediately responded and administered multiple doses of NARCAN. The inmates were then taken to a local hospital. While they were administering first aid, three nurses at the jail showed signs of fentanyl exposure and were taken to the hospital as well. One received NARCAN and all three are expected to be ok.
YourCentralValley.com

Detectives looking for Fresno catalytic converter thieves

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office say they are working to identify catalytic converter thieves. According to deputies, on October 22 at around 4:00 a.m., a theft of a catalytic converter took place on a 2006 Honda Accord parked in a driveway along West Fremont Avenue, near Herndon and Palm […]
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Semi Driver Suspected of DUI Arrested After Multiple 911 Calls

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — CHP arrested a man driving a big rig Friday afternoon after they say he was driving under the influence. Multiple people called 911 to report the big rig was weaving and running motorists off the road. One caller said the driver may have been involved...
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Tulare man sentenced for fatal DUI accident

VISALIA – A man from Tulare was sentenced to life in prison for driving under the influence of alcohol and rear-ending another vehicle, resulting in the injury of one person and the deaths of two others. On Nov. 2 the Tulare County Superior Court announced that the court sentenced...
TULARE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy