ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFDA

APD: Death of 2 found dead in mobile home ruled a homicide

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department ruled the death of two people a homicide after they were found dead in a mobile home today. Around 12:18 p.m., APD said 33-year-old Tyler Knight and 29-year-old Bethany Mullican were found dead with gunshot wounds at a home at the Lakeview Mobile Home Park.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Texas Tech Physicians providing free memory screenings on Wednesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Tech Physicians Geriatric Oncology is providing free memory screenings on Wednesday. The screening is in conjunction with National Memory Screening Day. The event will start at 8:00 a.m. with remarks from city of Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Chip shortage causing other car parts to be delayed

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Some area car dealerships are improving inventory but others are still feeling the impact from the micro-chip shortage that began more than two years ago. It’s not only vehicles. but parts are also more difficult to find. “They’re waiting on a part somewhere. Some of...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation awards $50,000 to area organizations

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation Women’s Circle awarded $50,000 in grant money to area organizations. The foundation raises money through membership and sponsorships, and in turn distributes funds in a yearly gran awards process. They give the grants to organizations that impact women’s health...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Early voting recap in Randall and Potter counties

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - On Friday we reported a low early voting turn out, but there was still time to boost the numbers. Early voting numbers are in across the state and reports show that the numbers have dropped. Austin American Statesman reports the Texas early voting turnout this year...
POTTER COUNTY, TX
KFDA

What to do if you win the Powerball?

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One lucky person could be a billionaire tonight, as the Powerball amount is historic: $1.9 billion. Many were seen across the country buying their tickets in hopes to win and among buyers some decided to join a pool, to increase their odds of winning. One attorney...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

West Texas A&M losses wagon wheel in stunner to Eastern New Mexico

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M Buffaloes lost the wagon wheel rivalry game to the Eastern New Mexico Greyhounds 24-21 on Saturday night. The Buffs led 14-3 in the second half, but it wasn’t enough as the Greyhounds mounted the comeback and took the wagon wheel back to Eastern New Mexico. The Buffs scored a go-ahead touchdown as Nick Gerber found Noah Bogardus who broke a tackle on his way to the endzone. However, the Greyhounds drove the field with no timeouts and found Tyree Cherry in the corner of the endzone with 14 seconds left to seal the victory.
CANYON, TX
KFDA

High School Volleyball Playoffs Schedule

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Round three of the high school volleyball playoffs is coming up and there are still some area teams alive and well. Amarillo High, Randall, West Plains, Bushland, Friona, Highland Park, and Miami will all play Regional Quarterfinal matches on Tuesday. 5A Regional quarterfinals. Amarillo High (33-9)...
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy