Amarillo Police Department, United Way warn drivers of the dangers of stopping in the roadway
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department and United Way are warning drivers of the dangers of stopping in the roadway and are providing better and safer ways to give to those in needs. “The need in Amarillo is real. There are people who are suffering from homelessness and hunger,...
APD: Death of 2 found dead in mobile home ruled a homicide
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department ruled the death of two people a homicide after they were found dead in a mobile home today. Around 12:18 p.m., APD said 33-year-old Tyler Knight and 29-year-old Bethany Mullican were found dead with gunshot wounds at a home at the Lakeview Mobile Home Park.
Texas Tech Physicians providing free memory screenings on Wednesday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Tech Physicians Geriatric Oncology is providing free memory screenings on Wednesday. The screening is in conjunction with National Memory Screening Day. The event will start at 8:00 a.m. with remarks from city of Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School...
Chip shortage causing other car parts to be delayed
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Some area car dealerships are improving inventory but others are still feeling the impact from the micro-chip shortage that began more than two years ago. It’s not only vehicles. but parts are also more difficult to find. “They’re waiting on a part somewhere. Some of...
Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation awards $50,000 to area organizations
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation Women’s Circle awarded $50,000 in grant money to area organizations. The foundation raises money through membership and sponsorships, and in turn distributes funds in a yearly gran awards process. They give the grants to organizations that impact women’s health...
TxDOT crews working on I-40 westbound Helium exit, impacting traffic patterns
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT crews will begin working on the I-40 Westbound exit ramp for Helium Road. TxDOT says on Wednesday, Nov. 8 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., the I-40 westbound exit ramp for Helium Road will be closed to drill new sign bases. Drivers can use the...
Amarillo police: Suspect in custody after possible kidnapping, car chase
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police say a suspect is in custody after a possible kidnapping that led to a car chase through the city. Around 9:00 a.m., officers were called to the area of Bell Street and Gainsborough Road for reports of a man forcing a woman into a car.
Amarillo Police: Alcohol believed to be factor after man dies from crashing into concrete structure
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating after a man died from a crash in south Taylor Street area this morning. According to officials, on November 5, at around 1:43 a.m., Amarillo police officers were called to a crash involving a car and a concrete structure in the south Taylor Street area.
Early voting recap in Randall and Potter counties
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - On Friday we reported a low early voting turn out, but there was still time to boost the numbers. Early voting numbers are in across the state and reports show that the numbers have dropped. Austin American Statesman reports the Texas early voting turnout this year...
What to do if you win the Powerball?
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One lucky person could be a billionaire tonight, as the Powerball amount is historic: $1.9 billion. Many were seen across the country buying their tickets in hopes to win and among buyers some decided to join a pool, to increase their odds of winning. One attorney...
DPS: 6 vehicle crash resulting 3 dead, 2 injured in Hartley County
HARTLEY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS are investigating a crash resulting three dead and two injured in Hartley County. According to DPS, on Nov. 4, at around 11:30 a.m., traffic was at a standstill due to road construction on south US 54. A semi driven by 57-year-old Donald Diebel Jr....
West Texas A&M losses wagon wheel in stunner to Eastern New Mexico
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M Buffaloes lost the wagon wheel rivalry game to the Eastern New Mexico Greyhounds 24-21 on Saturday night. The Buffs led 14-3 in the second half, but it wasn’t enough as the Greyhounds mounted the comeback and took the wagon wheel back to Eastern New Mexico. The Buffs scored a go-ahead touchdown as Nick Gerber found Noah Bogardus who broke a tackle on his way to the endzone. However, the Greyhounds drove the field with no timeouts and found Tyree Cherry in the corner of the endzone with 14 seconds left to seal the victory.
WTAMU to host lecture series over Forward-Looking Vision on Climate Gridlock
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University is set to host their last installment of their Distinguished Lecture Series this year over Forward-Looking Vision on Climate Gridlock. The lecture will be held on Nov. 8 at Legacy Hall inside the Jack B. Kelley Student Center. Pizza will be served...
High School Volleyball Playoffs Schedule
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Round three of the high school volleyball playoffs is coming up and there are still some area teams alive and well. Amarillo High, Randall, West Plains, Bushland, Friona, Highland Park, and Miami will all play Regional Quarterfinal matches on Tuesday. 5A Regional quarterfinals. Amarillo High (33-9)...
