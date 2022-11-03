Read full article on original website
Related
MotorAuthority
2023 Porsche 718 Cayman and Boxster lineup add Style Editions
Porsche has an answer for those who want something different in the Porsche 718 lineup, but it's not the upcoming 2023 Porsche 718 Spyder RS. On Tuesday, the 2023 Porsche 718 Cayman Style Edition and 718 Boxster Style Edition were announced with an available vibrant and eye-catching finish. The Style...
techeblog.com
Extremely Rare Maserati MC12 Versione Corse Could be Yours for the Right Price
A limited-production series of vehicles was developed by Maserati in 2006 for private customers seeking the ultimate track experience. This extremely rare Maserati MC12 Versione Corse was one of the and it could be yours for the right price. Based on the MC12 GT1 race car, this track-only supercar is powered by a mid-mounted 6.0L V12 engine making 744 hp and 546 lb-ft of torque, mated to a 6-speed sequential semi-automatic paddle-shift gearbox, enabling it to hit 124 mph in just 6.4-seconds.
Porsche Introduces New Turbocharged Flat-Four Boxster And Cayman Style Editions
This year, Porsche has introduced several special editions, including an all-new 911 GT3 RS inspired by the original 2.7 from 1973 and the magnificent Porsche 911 Sport Classic with a turbocharged engine and a manual gearbox. Now it's the entry-level sportscar's turn with the introduction of the 2023 Porsche 718...
Top Speed
Drag Race: Lamborghini Urus Vs. Audi TT-RS, Porsche Cayman GT4, And Volkswagen Golf R
Mat Watson and his team from ‘Carwow’ pit four very different vehicles against each other on the drag strip. The mix included a Lamborghini Urus, a Porsche Cayman GT4, an Audi TT-RS, and a Volkswagen Golf R. With the difference in size, shape, weight, and engine capacities, the race is quite unpredictable.
Carscoops
Subaru-Swapped Porsche 911 GT3 STI By Eneos Might Be The Craziest SEMA Build This Year
Imagine getting your hands on a rolling shell of a Porsche 997 911 GT3 and going absolutely wild with it, adding a Subaru Impreza STI engine at the back, and a GT3R wide bodykit. This is exactly what Eneos and DevSpeed Motorsports did for this year’s SEMA show, creating the unique Porsche 911 GT3 STI.
Carscoops
Bentley Continental GT Convertible Mulliner Riviera Collection Is Designed For The Yacht Club Crowd
Bentley owners likely own a yacht or two, so it comes as little surprise the company has introduced the nautical-themed Mulliner Riviera Collection. Designed to “celebrate the elegant world of the yachting industry,” the Mulliner Riviera Collection is based on the Continental GT Convertible and will be available exclusively through Bentley Monaco.
insideevs.com
New Porsche Sport E-Bike Is A Sleek Full-Suspension All-Rounder
Porsche is undoubtedly one of the most iconic and instantly recognizable automotive brands in the world. While the German company has indeed been making strides in the world of electric cars, it has also been doing so in the world of electric two-wheelers, more specifically, electric bicycles. One of its...
CAR AND DRIVER
Porsche Tests Safari-Style 911 Prototypes on the Side of a Volcano in Chile
Porsche tested two 911 prototypes with jacked-up suspensions and off-road tires on the side of a volcano. The prototypes were heavily modified versions of the 911 Carrera 4S, which has all-wheel drive and 443 horsepower. Along with stripped-down interiors and safari-esque styling, the prototypes scaled the volcano with an enhanced...
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Off-Road Supercar To Be Revealed In December As Last Non-Electrified Lambo
Lamborghini and the Art Basel Miami Beach show have collaborated on numerous occasions in the past, and that is now set to continue with the news that the Italian automaker will unveil its off-road-capable Huracan Sterrato at this year's exhibition. That's exciting, but the occasion will also be a little poignant, as the Santa'Agata Bolognese-based automaker has revealed that this special supercar will serve as "a final farewell to the pure combustion engine."
Top Speed
This Two-Door Jeep Wrangler "JTe" by Quadratec Just Dropped At SEMA
Electric cars and electric conversions are all the rage at SEMA this year. This is rather fitting for Quadratec, a world leader in the Jeep aftermarket scene, and its latest partner, Tread Lightly, a non-profit that aims at stopping overlanders from leaving their campsite looking like a post-apocalyptic scene. So, the two teamed up to create the Jeep JTe to lessen the Jeep's impact on the environment.
1970 Dodge Charger Body Made From Carbon Fiber Has A Porsche 911 Turbo Price Tag
In August, Dodge announced it would introduce a full carbon fiber body for the 1970 Dodge Charger, made by the experts over at Finale Speed. The incredible lightweight creation is now available for purchase at an eye-watering $199,000 - more than a brand new 911 Turbo Cabriolet. The Oklahoma-based custom...
Top Speed
BMW M4 CSL Vs. Porsche 911 GT3 Touring: The Ultimate Six-Cylinder Race
Many would argue that a Porsche has no competition. And while it may be true in the case of the 911 Turbo S, things might be a bit different for models like the 911 GT3 Touring. In fact, one of the many cars that might stand a chance in front of the GT3 also comes from Germany, the recently launched BMW M4 CSL. The CSL, like the GT3, comes with a six-cylinder engine and has the same 0 to 60 mph sprint time of under 4 seconds. If you are curious to find out what car will win on the drag race, the guys over Motorsport Magazine released a short video that shows the two cars next to one another in a very close race.
Maserati Could Follow Ferrari And Porsche By Going Public
Stellantis Chief Financial Officer Richard Palmer has suggested that Maserati may become a standalone brand, should it prove profitable and sustainable, reports Automotive News Europe. While no official decision has been made, Maserati would be the latest high-end automaker to be listed on the stock exchange. Ferrari left its then-parent...
Ford Embraces #VanLife With the Off-Road Friendly Transit Trail Camper
Ford is ready to start spending more time at the campground. The Detroit giant has just unveiled a new version of its Transit commercial van called the Trail. The new model is an off-road-friendly bruiser that can easily be turned into your home away from home. One look at the Transit Trail and it’s clear it was designed for adventure. It’s been given a 3.5-inch ride height boost and its track is 2.75 inches wider than that of the standard model. It’s also been outfitted with a skid plate-style bumper, body cladding around the fenders and splash guards. Its 16-inch black wheels...
Jalopnik
Forget Le Mans;The Racing Scene Is the Car Movie You Need in Your Life
As the racing season begins to come to a close, I’ve started transitioning to my favorite off-season activity: watching movies about racing. This weekend, I had the pleasure of watching The Racing Scene for the first time just after revisiting Le Mans, and I have to say — I think I prefer James Garner’s version of the racing “documentary” to Steve McQueen’s.
Pre-Production Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Spied With More Muscular Body
Hyundai has begun testing pre-production models of its highly anticipated Ioniq 5 N. The merging of the Korean brand's performance arm with a fully electric powertrain was inevitable at some point. We've already seen Audi RS and Mercedes-AMG begin the transition to EVs with models like the RS e-tron GT and AMG EQS, respectively. Among mass-market brands, Volkswagen is set to introduce its first electric R model in just two years.
Jalopnik
Honda Previews e:N2 EV Concept Destined for China
Another cool electric Honda was introduced overseas, and of course, if it’s made, it will never see U.S. shores. Honda’s e:N2 concept car was unveiled over the weekend at the Fifth China International Import Expo in Shanghai, with looks to kill. And it’s destined for sales in China.
The Original V8-Powered Flyin' Miata Is Now For Sale
The idea of making a Mazda Miata go faster is one that we're all familiar with. Two of our own staff are constantly embroiled in that obsession- though they might frown at hearing the word "obsession" tossed their way. One man in Palisade, Colorado, was able to turn that go-fast Miata obsession into a very profitable business, and now the car that started it all is up for sale.
Jalopnik
Honda Plans to Make Self-Driving Micro Cars for People Who Can't or Won't Drive
Honda is testing out tiny autonomous cars in Japan that are meant to appeal to old and young people alike. The so-called “micro-mobility devices” are part of Honda’s attempt to branch out to those who can no longer drive themselves or are otherwise uninterested in cars, such as the elderly or the members of Gen Z, according to Bloomberg.
BBS Debuts New Wheel System That Revolutionizes Wheels
BBSOne of the most legendary wheel companies of all time has debuted an entirely new concept of wheel fitment.
Comments / 0