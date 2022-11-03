ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Paul Pelosi released from hospital 6 days after hammer attack

By Catherine Garcia
The Week
The Week
 4 days ago

Paul Pelosi was released from a San Francisco hospital on Thursday, nearly a week after he was attacked with a hammer by an assailant who broke into his home.

Pelosi is the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), whose office said in a statement that he is at home and "remains under doctors' care as he continues to progress on a long recovery process." Paul Pelosi underwent surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injures to his right arm and hands, and he is "grateful to the 911 operator, emergency responders, trauma care team, ICU staff, and the entire medical staff for their excellent and compassionate lifesaving treatment," the statement added.

Early last Friday, Pelosi called 911 after a man entered his San Francisco residence. When police officers arrived, they saw the intruder "violently assault" Pelosi with a hammer; he was tackled and arrested. The suspect, 42-year-old David DePape, has been charged with assault, attempted kidnapping, and attempted murder; on Tuesday, he entered a not guilty plea. The FBI affidavit unsealed on Monday says that DePape told officers he was on a "suicide mission" and planned to hold Nancy Pelosi, who wasn't home at the time of the incident, hostage because he was tired of the "lies" being told by politicians in Washington.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Week

How Congress is confronting political violence after the Pelosi attack

Legislators are revisiting ways to better coordinate with the U.S. Capitol Police to provide extra security for lawmakers in light of an uptick in threats of political violence. Lawmakers have been divided over financing more robust security measures, but the recent attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) husband has reignited the conversation.  In the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, USCP leadership faced intense scrutiny for its response, but lawmakers remained split on whether providing extra funding to the law enforcement agency would solve the problem.  Retired Army Lt. Gen Russel Honoré faced pushback when he presented his report on potential security enhancements his...
The Week

Pelosi says the attack on her husband will play into her retirement

The violent attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband will play into the House speaker's plans for retirement, she told CNN's Anderson Cooper in an interview. In a clip released by CNN, Cooper asked Pelosi if she has made a decision in her mind regarding retirement, despite his understanding she's unlikely to divulge the details of that choice. "Well, I have to say, my decision will be affected [by] what happened the last week or two," Pelosi told Cooper, seemingly alluding to the break-in and assault on her husband. When Cooper clarified by asking the speaker, "Will your decision be impacted by the attack...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Week

Clinton says GOP is trying to 'keep voters scared' with focus on crime

Former secretary of state and 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton believes the Republican focus on crime in the upcoming midterms is intended to "keep voters scared," she told CNN Thursday. Speaking to anchor Don Lemon, Clinton said the GOP is not "concerned about voter safety," and just wants to "gin up all kinds of fear and anxiety in people." "They are not dealing with it. They are not trying to tackle it. So I view it as an effort to scare voters," she told Lemon. Yes crime is an issue, Clinton conceded, but the Republican party doesn't "want to solve a problem,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Week

Ex-Pakistan PM in 'stable' condition following protest attack

Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan, was shot and wounded in the leg during a Thursday rally, Pakistani officials said. "Khan was hit in the foot, but his condition is stable," Asad Umar, a senior leader of Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), told a local broadcaster, per The Washington Post. "Five to six other party leaders, who were atop of a truck with Khan, were also injured. One person is in serious condition." Khan aides and PTI members have described the attack as an assassination attempt, but the alleged attacker, who is in custody, told police he acted alone and "and did...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Week

FBI says it received 'credible information' on 'broad threat' to New Jersey synagogues

The FBI's Newark office announced on Thursday it has received "credible information of a broad threat to synagogues" in New Jersey. "We ask at this time that you take all security precautions to protect your community and facility," the office tweeted. "We will share more information as soon as we can. Stay alert. In case of emergency call police." In follow-up tweets, the office said it is "taking a proactive measure with this warning while investigative processes are carried out. The FBI takes all threats seriously and we are working with our law enforcement partners actively investigating this threat. We are...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Week

Justice Department grants partial immunity to top Trump adviser Kash Patel in classified documents case

The Justice Department has offered limited immunity from prosecution to Kash Patel, a top adviser to former President Donald Trump, as part of the government's investigation into Trump's unauthorized retention of classified documents, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, and The Guardian reported Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The decision to shield Patel from his own potentially incriminating testimony paves the way for him to answer questions before a federal grand jury in the case.  Patel was summoned before the grand jury in October to testify about what he knows about Trump's improper removal of documents from...
FLORIDA STATE
The Week

How the Justice Department might respond to a Trump 2024 bid

Ever wondered how the Department of Justice might respond to another White House bid from Donald Trump? Well, with the former president's presumed 2024 announcement just around the corner (sources say his team is looking at Nov. 14, specifically), DOJ officials are said to be mulling whether Trump's candidacy might necessitate a special counsel "to oversee two sprawling federal investigations" related to him, CNN reports. Though officials are keeping things lowkey prior to the midterm elections, investigators "have remained busy" behind the scenes, looking into Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election, as well as his alleged mishandling of confidential security documents...
The Week

Trump-DeSantis rift breaks into the open with 'DeSanctimonious' dig, separate Florida rallies

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and former President Donald Trump both headlined pre-election rallies in Florida on Sunday, but separately. Trump effusively praised Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) during his 90-minute speech in Miami, mentioning DeSantis only once when he told the crowd they are going to reelect him as governor on Tuesday. DeSantis didn't mention Trump at all during his Sunday events.
FLORIDA STATE
The Week

Kansas woman sentenced to 20 years for leading Islamic State battalion

A Kansas woman was sentenced to 20 years behind bars for leading an all-female fighting battalion for the Islamic State while living in the Middle East, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday.  Allison Fluke-Ekren, 42, engaged in a variety of terrorist acts in Syria, Libya, and Iraq from 2011 to 2019, the DOJ said. According to The Associated Press, Fluke-Ekren willingly admitted to prosecutors that she was the leader of the Khatiba Nusaybah, a female fighting force made up of around 100 women and girls. The DOJ reported some of these girls were as young as 10 years old.  During her time as the...
KANSAS STATE
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
46K+
Followers
23K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Week brings the most relevant and important news from more than 200 trusted local and global sources to readers in one concise, informative and entertaining read.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy