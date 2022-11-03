Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Seven Things That Happened in Loss to Chiefs
For the second time this season, the Tennessee Titans (5-3) lost a game they led at the start of the fourth quarter. They fell 20-17 in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) in a game they led by eight (17-9) with 15 minutes to go. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ 14-yard touchdown run and subsequent two-point conversion erased that lead and forced things to go beyond regulation.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bears Believe Stripped-Down Defense Can Still Blossom
There is no secret solution, no hidden practice squad player coming to the rescue of the Bears defense. The only player they can expect to come back and contribute off injured reserve is linebacker Matthew Adams. Joe Thomas is taking Adams' role as strong side linebacker at the moment. If...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘I Love TQ’: Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Supports DL Graham After Costly Fumble
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham found himself in a peculiar situation during Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. With the game tied at 17, the Chargers were in position to run out the clock and kick a game-winning field goal as time expired. Having quarterback Justin Herbert take a knee seemed to be the safe play - but Los Angeles didn't travel cross-country to play it safe.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Second Half Could Be a Win for Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers will begin the back half of their 2022 season starting in Week 10 against the New Orleans Saints. It's a bumpy road ahead for Pittsburgh, who will look to climb back from a 2-6 start. That being said, the toughest part of their schedule is over, but looking ahead, it isn't smooth sailing for the Steelers.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
The Bayou Blitz Halftime Show: Week 9 - Ravens vs Saints
Saints News Network Reporters and The Bayou Blitz Podcast Co-Hosts Bob Rose and Brendan Boylan breakdown the first half of action of New Orleans Saints' Week 9 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Watch the Halftime Show Here:. Want More Bayou Blitz?. Follow the podcast on Twitter and Instagram: @BayouBlitzPod. Follow...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lions Defense Held Players-Only Meeting
The Detroit Lions defense has been the subject of heavy criticism all season. The disappointing defensive performance against the Miami Dolphins was particularly damaging, as some of the deeper issues impacting the unit came to light. A 15-9 victory over the Green Bay Packers provided the coaching staff and roster...
Cal Basketball Suffers 1st Loss in More than 100 Years to UC Davis
The Aggies were 0-33 all-time vs. Cal, but prevailed 75-65 as Bears collapsed late.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Longhorns 2023 Target Andrej Stojaković Announces College Decision
The Texas Longhorns had found themselves in a four-team race with three PAC-12 programs for the rights to land one of the most talented players in the class of 2023. But Andrej Stojaković, a 2023 forward from Jesuit High School (Carmichael, Calif.) announced Monday that he has committed to Stanford over Oregon, UCLA and Texas.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dan Campbell Feels Lions Should Have Two More Wins
Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions enjoyed their first victory in over a month Sunday. The team knocked off the rival Green Bay Packers 15-9 in a defensive slugfest. The second-year head coach appeared relieved in his postgame press conference. He echoed the feeling of relief Monday as well, noting just how hard it can be to get a win in the NFL.
Comments / 0