Read full article on original website
Related
At least 64,000 illegal immigrants evaded Border Patrol in October, 205,000 apprehensions
More than 64,000 illegal immigrants slipped past Border Patrol agents in October, higher than the average for the record-setting fiscal year 2022, according to multiple CBP sources.
Arizona border officers stop loads of over 200,000 fentanyl pills, cocaine, meth hidden in vehicles
Border officers in Arizona seized fentanyl pills, cocaine and meth hidden in vehicles during two separate stops over the weekend, authorities said.
Drone footage shows streams of migrants cross border into Texas 'with no resistance'
Fox News reporter Bill Melugin captured streams of migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border into Eagle Pass, Texas this week. Fox captured the footage with thermal cameras.
Burglars shatter window at Florida home, steal 19 French bulldogs worth thousands: police
Burglars in Florida broke into a home in Port St. Lucie and stole 19 French bulldogs, which are valued at over $100,000. Police are asking the public for help finding the thieves.
Kid Rock blasts Oprah as a 'fraud' after she endorses Fetterman over Oz in Pennsylvania Senate race
Multiplatinum artist Kid Rock slammed television icon Oprah Winfrey on Saturday and called her a "fraud" after Winfrey endorsed the Pennsylvania Senate campaign of Democrat John Fetterman over his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz, whom Winfrey has known and worked with for decades. "Oprah helped Dr. Oz with his career,"...
King Charles III exploded in ‘torrents of profanity’ over Trump criticism of 2012 Kate Middleton scandal: book
King Charles III and Princes William and Harry exploded in "torrents of profanity" 10 years ago after hearing about a tweet from yet-to-be President Trump criticizing Kate Middleton over a topless photo scandal, according to a new book. "Kate Middleton is great – but she shouldn’t be sunbathing in the...
As DeSantis sails toward re-election, Florida newspapers endorse Crist in hopes of ousting 'bully' governor
Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is perhaps in the most comfortable position among incumbent governors facing re-election on Tuesday. He has nearly a 12-point advantage over his Democratic rival Charlie Crist and not only is he fairly popular among Florida residents, he is a rising star in the GOP who has appeared all over the country in recent weeks boosting other gubernatorial candidates.
Florida man arrested for allegedly shooting two dogs, killing one, during attempted robbery: 'Cold hearted'
A 17-year-old Florida man was arrested for allegedly shooting two dogs during an attempted robbery and killing one of them.
Dem poll worker ejected for pre-selecting 'straight Dem ticket' on voting machine, calling Rs 'racist'
An Indiana election office reportedly ejected a Democrat poll worker over allegations that he had pressured poll-goers against voting for certain candidates and even pre-selected Democratic candidates on a voting machine last week, local election officials told Fox News. The incidents took place at a polling place in Carmel, Indiana,...
Twitter shocked when multiple US flags collapse at Fetterman rally: 'Perfect metaphor'
Twitter users were stunned as video of Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman’s latest rally showed several American flags directly behind him get blown over by strong gusts of wind as soon as he began speaking. Users wondered if it was an ominous sign for Fetterman’s performance on election...
Coy Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing executive, dead at 49 hours after son wins Xfinity Series championship
Coy Gibbs, the vice chairman of Joe Gibbs Racing, died hours after his son won the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship on Saturday night.
Kathy Hochul says she wants GOP to stay in New York after telling leading Republicans to 'get out of town'
During an interview with "The Breakfast Club," Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul changed her tune about Republicans being in the Empire State after telling their leaders to "get out."
Ohio postal worker busted in fentanyl trafficking operation
A postal service supervisor in Cincinnati pleaded guilty after being involved in a scheme to intercept packages containing illegal drugs and delivering them himself.
Indiana man gets 45 years in prison for cold case killing for cooperation against accomplice in triple murder
An Indiana man received a 45-year prison sentenced in exchange for cooperating with prosecutors in a triple-murder case.
Nikki Haley says to 'deport' Warnock at rally for Walker: 'Legal immigrants are more patriotic'
Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley called to "deport" Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., during Republican challenger Herschel Walker's bus tour Sunday while discussing Biden's border policies.
DeSantis issues state of emergency for 34 Florida counties ahead of approaching Subtropical Storm Nicole
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency on Monday in preparation for the approach of Subtropical Storm Nicole, expected to reach the east coast on Tuesday.
Bill Maher claims Republicans are ‘definitely going to win’ midterms thanks to 'woke culture'
Comedian Bill Maher claimed that Republicans are going to "do so well" in the midterms next week because of the "woke culture" pushed by the far left.
Packers' Aaron Rodgers takes subtle jab at Lions after loss
Aaron Rodgers had three interceptions in the Green Bay Packers' 15-6 loss to the Detroit Lions and still had shade for his NFC North rival.
Pompeo runs to DeSantis' defense after Trump lands first blow with new nickname
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo rushed to defend Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after former President Donald Trump dubbed the Republican "Ron DeSanctimonious" at a rally Saturday evening. "Not tired of winning. @GovRonDeSantis you’ve proven conservative policies work. Florida is better for it. Vote for @GovRonDeSantis," Pompeo tweeted Saturday evening....
Maryland cop arrested over in-custody Kohl’s lot rape allegedly had more victims, history of misconduct
Steven Abreu, who was fired from a Maryland sheriff's office upon being charged with an in-custody rape of a woman in a Kohl's parking lot, had prior inappropriate conduct toward women.
Fox News
855K+
Followers
5K+
Post
678M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0