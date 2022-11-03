Another bait and switch causes fans to react strongly about Symbiogenesis, the new Square Enix NFT project. There are millions of Square Enix fans around the world – fans who love Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest, and Parasite Eve, just to name a couple of franchises. What many of these fans aren’t a fan of are NFTs, and these new Square Enix NFT projects aren’t doing anything to endear the company to its fan base.

7 HOURS AGO