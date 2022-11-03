ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oilcity.news

Casper PD Incident Report log (11/4/22–11/7/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Casper Police Department Incident Summary Report and Map is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (11/4/22–11/7/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Crime Clips: Man calls cops on self; wind implicated in tripping alarms

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details on law enforcement activities over the weekend in Natrona County. Information is provided by Casper Police Department Sgt. Seth Wheeler, Lt. Jeff Bullard, NCSO Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan, and proceedings in circuit court. False report, Saturday, Nov. 5. A 21-year-old...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Weekly arrest report (10/28/22–11/4/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
My Country 95.5

Edgerton Woman Linked to Meth Overdose Resulting in Death

On Oct. 2, at approximately 12:30 p.m. the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) advised the Natrona County Sheriff's Office of a death investigation taking place at an Edgerton residence belonging to Misty Johnson, 53. The deceased person, Kim Blackman, 57, was found on the couch. According to the affidavit,...
EDGERTON, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (11/3/22–11/4/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court from Nov. 3 through Nov. 4. All persons entering guilty or no contest pleas are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Casper’s Poverty Resistance seeking donations of used cars, trucks, RVs, trailers

CASPER, Wyo. — The nonprofit organization Poverty Resistance is seeking donations of used cars, trucks, RVs and camping trailers. People have donated 119 such vehicles to Poverty Resistance since 2010, the nonprofit said Monday. The organization is seeking vehicles that either run or are only in need of minor repairs to get running again.
CASPER, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County divorce filings (10/27/22-11/2/22

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Oct. 19 through Oct. 27. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Mills police seek whereabouts of teen

CASPER, Wyo. —The Mills Police Department is asking for help locating 16-year-old Shelby Anderson, according to a release. Shelby Anderson was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a beanie of unknown color, and a plaid shirt with a white hoodie, the release said. She was wearing black-and-white tennis shoes and had a black backpack.
MILLS, WY
K2 Radio

Wyoming Radio Stations Demolished Due To SPIDER!

4 am Thursday, November 3rd, 2022. The date the Townsquare media offices and studios of Casper Wyoming had to be evacuated. The building was then set on fire by the local fire department as police stood to buy in full riot gear. A SPIDER HAD BEEN FOUND!. I know, right?
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County health and food inspections (10/31/22–11/6/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Six Change Agents on a Mission to Identify New Approaches for Solving the Addiction Crisis

Screening of the Feature Documentary Film ‘Tipping the Pain Scale‘. Casper, Wyo., Oct. 21, 2022 — “Tipping the Pain Scale,” a new award-winning feature documentary film about six dynamic people in the addiction and recovery world who are making a difference, will be brought to the community by Wyoming Behavioral Institute with support from Casper College, Wyoming Recovery, and New Vision Withdrawal Management on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 6 p.m.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Obituaries: Gomez; Pauly; Mettler Jr; Schwamb

Angelina Nichole (Sutton) Gomez, 31, of Casper, passed away on October 31, 2022, in Lander, Wyoming. She was born on April 21, 1991, to Jeffery Sutton and Deborah (Shelton) Laleman in Waynesville, North Carolina. Angelina is survived by her loving husband Federico Gomez, Jr.; children Cameron, age 12, Mariah, age...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Casper-Natrona Health out of flu shots for the season

CASPER, Wyo. — On Friday, the Casper-Natrona County Health Department announced it is out of influenza vaccines for the 2022–23 season. The health department said it will not be receiving additional doses this season. “If you still need a flu shot, we recommend calling your selected place prior...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Juvenile driver dies in crash west of Casper on Halloween

CASPER, Wyo. — A 15-year-old driver died as a result of injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash on Wyoming Highway 220 west of Casper on Monday afternoon, according to a preliminary crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The WHP was notified of the crash at around 4 p.m....
CASPER, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy