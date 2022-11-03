Read full article on original website
Casper PD Incident Report log (11/4/22–11/7/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Casper Police Department Incident Summary Report and Map is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
Natrona County Recent Arrests (11/4/22–11/7/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Crime Clips: Man calls cops on self; wind implicated in tripping alarms
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details on law enforcement activities over the weekend in Natrona County. Information is provided by Casper Police Department Sgt. Seth Wheeler, Lt. Jeff Bullard, NCSO Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan, and proceedings in circuit court. False report, Saturday, Nov. 5. A 21-year-old...
Weekly arrest report (10/28/22–11/4/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
Edgerton Woman Linked to Meth Overdose Resulting in Death
On Oct. 2, at approximately 12:30 p.m. the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) advised the Natrona County Sheriff's Office of a death investigation taking place at an Edgerton residence belonging to Misty Johnson, 53. The deceased person, Kim Blackman, 57, was found on the couch. According to the affidavit,...
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (11/3/22–11/4/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court from Nov. 3 through Nov. 4. All persons entering guilty or no contest pleas are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office.
Casper’s Poverty Resistance seeking donations of used cars, trucks, RVs, trailers
CASPER, Wyo. — The nonprofit organization Poverty Resistance is seeking donations of used cars, trucks, RVs and camping trailers. People have donated 119 such vehicles to Poverty Resistance since 2010, the nonprofit said Monday. The organization is seeking vehicles that either run or are only in need of minor repairs to get running again.
Man who installed American flag on Independence Rock charged with misdemeanor
CASPER, Wyo. — A Natrona County man who modified an existing concrete pad on Independence Rock to install an American flag has been charged with defacing a landmark by state park’s officials. Paul Williams, 61, pleaded not guilty to the charge in Natron County Circuit Court on Friday.
Laramie County divorce filings (10/27/22-11/2/22
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Oct. 19 through Oct. 27. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Mills police seek whereabouts of teen
CASPER, Wyo. —The Mills Police Department is asking for help locating 16-year-old Shelby Anderson, according to a release. Shelby Anderson was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a beanie of unknown color, and a plaid shirt with a white hoodie, the release said. She was wearing black-and-white tennis shoes and had a black backpack.
Early Court Actions Begin Over Case Of Man Charged With Killing Two
A judge on Thursday approved a motion by a defense attorney to obtain family history records about his client Luke Young accused of killing two people -- Acacia Colvin and Kameron Johnson -- west of Casper in August. And Natrona County District Attorney Dan Itzen said he hasn't decided whether...
Wyoming Radio Stations Demolished Due To SPIDER!
4 am Thursday, November 3rd, 2022. The date the Townsquare media offices and studios of Casper Wyoming had to be evacuated. The building was then set on fire by the local fire department as police stood to buy in full riot gear. A SPIDER HAD BEEN FOUND!. I know, right?
Natrona County health and food inspections (10/31/22–11/6/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
PHOTOS: Semi Crash Shuts Down I-25 in Casper Near Wyoming Blvd Exit
A semi crash has shut down I-25 near the Wyoming Blvd exit in Casper on Sunday. Not much information is available at this time, but the semi truck was attempting to navigate through the various construction paths that have been happening in Casper all year. The path is difficult to...
Six Change Agents on a Mission to Identify New Approaches for Solving the Addiction Crisis
Screening of the Feature Documentary Film ‘Tipping the Pain Scale‘. Casper, Wyo., Oct. 21, 2022 — “Tipping the Pain Scale,” a new award-winning feature documentary film about six dynamic people in the addiction and recovery world who are making a difference, will be brought to the community by Wyoming Behavioral Institute with support from Casper College, Wyoming Recovery, and New Vision Withdrawal Management on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 6 p.m.
Obituaries: Gomez; Pauly; Mettler Jr; Schwamb
Angelina Nichole (Sutton) Gomez, 31, of Casper, passed away on October 31, 2022, in Lander, Wyoming. She was born on April 21, 1991, to Jeffery Sutton and Deborah (Shelton) Laleman in Waynesville, North Carolina. Angelina is survived by her loving husband Federico Gomez, Jr.; children Cameron, age 12, Mariah, age...
Edgerton woman charged with delivery of meth suspected in friend’s fatal overdose
CASPER, Wyo. — An Edgerton woman has been charged with a felony for the alleged delivery of the methamphetamine that medical examiners believe proved fatal for the woman’s friend, Kim Blackman, on Oct. 2. Misty Johnson, 54, has been in jail and unable to make bond since being...
Natrona County completes market study; commissioners to vote on raises at next meeting
CASPER, Wyo. — For months, Natrona County has been conducting a study into the pay of neighboring governments’ employees in the hopes of remaining competitive in the job market. With the study complete, all that’s left is for the Board of County Commissioners to vote on the proposed adjustments at its Nov. 15 meeting.
Casper-Natrona Health out of flu shots for the season
CASPER, Wyo. — On Friday, the Casper-Natrona County Health Department announced it is out of influenza vaccines for the 2022–23 season. The health department said it will not be receiving additional doses this season. “If you still need a flu shot, we recommend calling your selected place prior...
Juvenile driver dies in crash west of Casper on Halloween
CASPER, Wyo. — A 15-year-old driver died as a result of injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash on Wyoming Highway 220 west of Casper on Monday afternoon, according to a preliminary crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The WHP was notified of the crash at around 4 p.m....
