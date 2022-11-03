Read full article on original website
Related
Everything to Know About ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Premiere Date, Cast Updates, and More
The Dutton family is back and better than ever! Yellowstone season 5 is coming, and fans can't wait to see what's next. Starring Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly and Wes Bentley, among others, the show...
Elisabeth Moss is stylishly chic in a floral dress while Yvonne Strahovski dons form-fitting jumpsuit as the two lead stars at The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 Finale event in Los Angeles
Elisabeth Moss and Yvonne Strahovski made fashionable appearances as they attended The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 Finale premiere in Los Angeles earlier Monday evening. The Mad Men alum and Chuck actress, both 40, led other stars and fellow cast members as they celebrated the fifth season coming to a close.
People Who Matched With Celebs On Dating Apps, Tell Us Your Stories
Your celeb crush could be one swipe away...
After Reading Her Book, It’s Time to Cancel Deuxmoi
Never make yourself the story.In more or less words, most college journalism students learn something similar to the above statement, while also forging through years of AP style quizzes, breakdowns of the First Amendment, and PR prep. Your subjects should tell the story, not you. It’s a simple, steadfast rule, broken from time to time when journalists’ reporting becomes just as interesting as their subjects; see: All the President's Men, Spotlight, or She Said.It’s clear that the infamous celeb gossip account Deuxmoi never learned this rule. A pseudonym shared by two women, whose real identities were finally unearthed earlier this...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
203K+
Followers
62K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0