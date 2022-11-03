ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elisabeth Moss is stylishly chic in a floral dress while Yvonne Strahovski dons form-fitting jumpsuit as the two lead stars at The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 Finale event in Los Angeles

Elisabeth Moss and Yvonne Strahovski made fashionable appearances as they attended The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 Finale premiere in Los Angeles earlier Monday evening. The Mad Men alum and Chuck actress, both 40, led other stars and fellow cast members as they celebrated the fifth season coming to a close.
After Reading Her Book, It’s Time to Cancel Deuxmoi

Never make yourself the story.In more or less words, most college journalism students learn something similar to the above statement, while also forging through years of AP style quizzes, breakdowns of the First Amendment, and PR prep. Your subjects should tell the story, not you. It’s a simple, steadfast rule, broken from time to time when journalists’ reporting becomes just as interesting as their subjects; see: All the President's Men, Spotlight, or She Said.It’s clear that the infamous celeb gossip account Deuxmoi never learned this rule. A pseudonym shared by two women, whose real identities were finally unearthed earlier this...
