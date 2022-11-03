Brian Wesley Catron passed away peacefully on October 14th, 2022. Brian was born August 1st, 1961 in Portland, Oregon to Elizabeth Bailey and Robert Catron. Brian lived in the Sacramento and Reno areas. In the mid 80’s he moved to Doyle, California and lived there until his passing. Brian was a Volunteer Firefighter with the Doyle Fire Protection District for 30 years. Brian worked at various tire shops and Precision Rolled Products(VDM Metals). Brian enjoyed going fishing and loved fishing in new places. He was big into any kind of history, he could talk to anyone for hours about anything history. Brian collected all kinds of comic books, he liked football, golfing, and baseball. In his free time, he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

DOYLE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO