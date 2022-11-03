Read full article on original website
susanvillestuff.com
Lassen County Chamber of Commerce Update for November 7th
The Lassen County Chamber of Commerce has launched its Holiday Shopping Campaign, Magic Made Local. This year they have twenty-three participating businesses around town for you to get all your holiday shopping needs!. This campaign will run through December 20th. Once you have visited five or more of the participating...
susanvillestuff.com
LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – November 7, 1923
Susanville and Westwood to Join Forces Tomorrow for Big Celebration. The citizens of Westwood and Susanville are planning a joint celebration on Sunday at Devil’s Corral when the new concrete bridge across Susan River will be officially finished and accepted by county officials. The Lassen County Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with the Westwood Auto club is planning a ceremony befitting the occasion.
susanvillestuff.com
Adopt A Pet from the Lassen County Animal Shelter
Many people have been reaching out to the Lassen County Animal Shelter following the massive animal seizure in Adin, to find out what they could do to help. So, the staff at the Animal Shelter has compiled a list of items they could use to care for all the animals now in their possession.
susanvillestuff.com
Win Tickets: Sunrise Rotary’s Beer and Wine Tasting Happens November 19th
Susanville’s Sunrise Rotary Club is hosting their 19th annual beer and wine tasting fundraiser November 19th, and we have a pair of tickets to give away!. Always a good time, the beer and wine tasting gives you a chance to sample some great beverages and phenomenal hors d’oeuvres along with a silent auction and splendid door prizes… all for a good cause!
susanvillestuff.com
Melissa and the T&C Team Real Estate Listings for October 6th.
As the top producing Susanville real estate team, we pride ourselves on providing our clients with the finest customer service available. Our top-notch team of brokers and agents have the expertise you can rely on to make your home buying and/or selling experience one you’ll remember…for all the right reasons!
susanvillestuff.com
Lassen Land & Home Real Estate Listings for November 6th
CALL US TODAY FOR A MARKET EVALUATION OF YOUR HOME!. Serving all of Janesville, Susanville, Litchfield,. Standish, and Lake Forest for Over 40 Years. Victorian Style 4 bdrm 2bath with office boasting Classic features such as high ceilings, crown moulding, hardwood flooring, vinyl clad bay windows, and tile bathrooms. The exterior is ornately decorated with the charming Victorian facade of the era including the impressive wrought iron fencing street side.
susanvillestuff.com
Smith Properties Morning Weather for November 7th, 2022
Good morning! Here is today’s weather forecast from the National Weather Service. Today: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Highs 33 to 43. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Tonight: Snow likely in the evening,...
susanvillestuff.com
Gold Run Realty Real Estate Listings for November 7th
This can be the year you celebrate the Holidays in the mountains with a warm fire going while watching the mountains dress for winter. The gorgeous spot is just two miles up from Highway 395 on the road to Antelope Lake. Come see what Janesville has to offer!. We would...
susanvillestuff.com
LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: Powerful Winter Storm Hits Tonight
Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno have issued a Winter Storm Warning, which goes into effect at 4:00 this afternoon, as a powerful winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow and damaging winds to northeastern California and western Nevada. Heavy snow, with total accumulations of 3...
activenorcal.com
VIDEO: Lassen Pack Seen Running Through Field Full of Cattle in Northern California
California’s first wolf pack to return to the state in over a century, the Lassen Pack, continues to grow in Northern California with more litters bringing new pups to the region. As the size of the pack continues to grow, so have local sightings in and around Lassen County.
susanvillestuff.com
Brian Wesley Catron – October 14, 2022
Brian Wesley Catron passed away peacefully on October 14th, 2022. Brian was born August 1st, 1961 in Portland, Oregon to Elizabeth Bailey and Robert Catron. Brian lived in the Sacramento and Reno areas. In the mid 80’s he moved to Doyle, California and lived there until his passing. Brian was a Volunteer Firefighter with the Doyle Fire Protection District for 30 years. Brian worked at various tire shops and Precision Rolled Products(VDM Metals). Brian enjoyed going fishing and loved fishing in new places. He was big into any kind of history, he could talk to anyone for hours about anything history. Brian collected all kinds of comic books, he liked football, golfing, and baseball. In his free time, he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
FOX Reno
Reno woman found dead in Plumas County Jail cell
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — A woman from Reno who was incarcerated at the Plumas County Correctional Facility died Sunday night. Leana Conrady, a 32-year-old woman from Reno, was found unresponsive in her cell on Oct. 30 around 7:15 p.m. Authorities say Conrady used a bed sheet to hang herself.
