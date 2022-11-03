Read full article on original website
Eighteen Years Ago, A Hoax Caller Tricked a McDonald's Manager into Doing Unspeakable ActsSavannah AylinMount Washington, KY
Mt. Washington Mayor Armstrong Falsely Attacks Stuart OwenMt. Washington GazetteMount Washington, KY
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beerAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Multiple Walgreens Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
wdrb.com
CRAWFORD | Louisville women set to step back into spotlight with Monday's opener
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville women's basketball team has not been in the spotlight this preseason. Focus has been on the men's program, new coach Kenny Payne and the end of its NCAA saga. Fans are getting excited about football again, with a four-game winning streak to talk about.
Which Syracuse team that James Southerland played on was the best? One was ‘really crazy’ (podcast)
Syracuse, N.Y. ― James Southerland’s career at Syracuse spanned some of the school’s best years. He played on teams that were ranked No. 1 in the country and earned No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament in both 2010 and 2012. As a senior, he helped the Orange to the 2013 Final Four.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: where are the Orange projected to finish in the ACC?
With the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team just hours away from beginning their season, there’s no better time to look forward to the program’s path forward. Among the TNIAAM staff, the consensus is clear: the Orange need to get off to a strong start against non-conference competition before the season ramps up against the ACC.
How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Bellarmine Knights
The Cardinals open up the 2022-23 season by hosting the Knights at the KFC Yum! Center.
Van Lith, Louisville Blow Out Cincinnati in Season Opener
The junior guard for the Cardinals led all scorers with 28 points in their blowout of the Bearcats.
Where to Watch: Syracuse vs. Lehigh
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University Men’s basketball team begins the new season in the JMA Wireless Dome Monday night against Lehigh. Tip time is 8 p.m. If you don’t have a ticket, the game can be seen on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX). The channel is only available through your cable, satellite, or streaming service. […]
Former Syracuse head coach Paul Pasqualoni fired by Carolina Panthers
Syracuse, N.Y. —Former Syracuse football head coach Paul Pasqualoni is on the hunt for a new job again. Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilkes fired Pasqualoni from his position as defensive line coach along with cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper on Monday. Pasqualoni spent less than one year with...
Syracuse hype train derailed on a bad day for ranked teams that wear orange (what they’re saying)
Pittsburgh — Syracuse football is 6-3 after a 19-9 loss at Pittsburgh on Saturday afternoon at Acrisure Stadium. SU’s loss gave the Clemson Tigers the ACC Atlantic Division title and a spot in the conference championship game Dec. 3 in Charlotte, North Carolina. That’s the only championship Clemson...
localsyr.com
Former Syracuse University Athletic Director dies at 84
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Former Syracuse University Athletic Director Jake Crouthamel has died at the age of 84. He came to Syracuse as the Athletic Director in 1979 and stayed until 2005. Crouthamel was with Syracuse for the building of the dome, the formation of the Big East Conference,...
Louisville Opens as Road Underdog vs. Clemson
The Cardinals head back on the road in hopes of extending their four-game win streak against the No. 12 Tigers.
cuse.com
Basketball is Back: Orange Host Stony Brook in Season Opener
The Felisha Legette-Jack era officially begins on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 3:30 p.m. when the Syracuse women's basketball team hosts Stony Brook in the JMA Wireless Dome. The game will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) through the ESPN app. In Syracuse's preseason exhibition game against Le Moyne...
Clemson vs. Louisville picks, predictions: Week 11 college football odds, spread, lines
A pair of ACC rivals meet up in Death Valley as Clemson welcomes Louisville in college football's Week 11 action on Saturday. Louisville comes in behind a four-game win streak that includes a dominant performance against Wake in which the Cardinals forced eight takeaways including two pick-sixes ...
Louisville QB Malik Cunningham on Winning Streak: 'We Found Our Swagger'
Riding a four-game winning streak, the Cardinals are now brimming with confidence after seemingly being dead in the water just over a month ago.
Former Syracuse lacrosse star Paul Gait recovering from serious injuries suffered in fall
Syracuse, N.Y. —Former Syracuse University men’s lacrosse star Paul Gait suffered serious injuries related to a fall last week. Gait fell from a platform about 20 feet off the ground while installing insulation during a winterizing process in a warehouse just outside Albany on Thursday, his brother Gary said.
WLKY.com
'Jack's Louisville': 6 new Hometown Hero banners are going up
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some new and familiar faces will be donning the side of buildings across Louisville next year. After an almost five-year hiatus, Hometown Heroes, the program that hangs banners of famous or notable people from Louisville, is making a big return in 2023. There will be six...
Basketball Legend Buys Stunning $5M Lakefront Estate in Upstate NY!
Basketball Legend Buys Stunning $5M Lakefront Estate in Upstate NY!. My dad was born in Syracuse but got married and had kids in Albany - and even though I wasn't born in Central NY, I've paid my fair share of visits out that way. The first Syracuse men's basketball game...
Woman dead after Syracuse hit and run
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman has died after she was hit by a car in Syracuse, according to Syracuse Police. Police say that on Sunday, November 6 around 1:11 a.m., they were called to the 3000 block of S. Salina Street for a car crash that involved a person. After police arrived on the […]
Cazenovia swimmers help F-M win sectional Class A title
SYRACUSE – In recent years, Cazenovia High School has provided a reliable pipeline to the Fayetteville-Manlius girls swim team that has home meets right down the road at Cazenovia College. Even after Morgan Kingsley’s graduation, the flow of talent continued to make an impact as Kate Millson led a...
Shania Twain sells out Syracuse concert: See cheapest tickets you can still get
The St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview has its first sellout concert of 2023. Shania Twain sold out tickets for her Saturday, July 8, performance at the St. Joe’s Amp within hours of going on sale to the general public on Friday. It will be Twain’s first concert in Syracuse in nearly 25 years and her only stop in Upstate New York next year; special guest Breland will open the show at 7:30 p.m.
Woman shot in drive-by on Syracuse’s West Side, 911 caller says
Syracuse, N.Y. — A woman was shot in what appeared to be a drive-by shooting on Syracuse’s West Side Saturday afternoon, 911 callers said. Around 2:15 p.m., 911 callers reported hearing around seven or eight shots fired near the roundabout adjoining Davis Street and Massena Street, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
