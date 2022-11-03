Read full article on original website
fox10phoenix.com
PD: Man stabbed to death in El Mirage alley
EL MIRAGE, Ariz. - Officials with the El Mirage Police Department are investigating a deadly stabbing. The incident, according to a brief statement, happened in a residential neighborhood north of the intersection of El Mirage Road and Thunderbird Road. Investigators say officers responded to the scene at around 2:36 p.m....
Arizona Man Dismembered Elderly Veteran Roommate with Chainsaw, Pawned the Murder Weapon While It Was Still Covered in ‘Torn Flesh’: Cops
A 58-year-old man in Arizona was is facing multiple felony charges for allegedly murdering his 80-year-old roommate and dismembering the man’s body with a chainsaw, which he then sold to a local pawn shop. Thomas Wallace was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with one count of first-degree...
2 arrested in death of a Phoenix man who was dismembered
Authorities say two suspects have been arrested in connection with the death of an 80-year-old Air Force veteran man whose decomposing body was found dismembered in his Phoenix home
AZFamily
Attorney, former police officer weigh in on Scottsdale detective DUI arrest
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Scottsdale Police Department detective was arrested over the weekend, accused of driving under the influence and crashing into another car. Police say Detective Michael Lanouar was off-duty in a city-leased vehicle. The crash happened Friday around 10 p.m. near Pima and Indian School Roads,...
AZFamily
One person dead in a Mesa apartment, police investigating
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One person is dead after a reported shooting in a Mesa apartment on Sunday morning. Mesa police were called to an apartment complex northeast of Southern Avenue and Dobson Road some time between 4:30 and 5:30 a.m. on Sunday. When officers arrived, they found a person with a gunshot wound who died. Police haven’t released the identity of the person or any other information about them.
'You think I’m playing?': Parent pulls out gun at Phoenix school before officer arrests her
PHOENIX — A child custody dispute ended with a parent pulling out a handgun from her purse at a Phoenix elementary school two months ago, authorities said. Phoenix police released the body camera video from the September 22 incident at Mountain View School in a tweet Monday. It was...
Man dead after shooting at Mesa apartment complex
A man is dead after a reported shooting early Sunday morning at a Mesa apartment complex near Dobson Road and Southern Avenue.
AZFamily
2 suspects arrested after shooting involving officers in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two teenagers are in custody after a shooting involving Phoenix police officers that happened Sunday afternoon. Around 4:30 p.m., Phoenix police got a call about an armed robbery near 32nd and Glenrosa Ave. Police say that witnesses pointed out a vehicle in the area that had been involved in the incident to officers, but when officers tried to stop the car, the vehicle sped away.
Queen Creek 4th-grader who brought a gun to school in August facing felony charges
QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. In August, a 9-year-old Queen Creek Student reportedly brought a gun to school. Now, the Pinal County Attorney's Office has filed charges against the 4th grader. The situation began on Aug. 24 when a student...
2 people in custody following reported armed robbery, chase with Phoenix police
PHOENIX — Two armed robbery suspects are in custody after a chase and shooting involving Phoenix police Sunday afternoon. Phoenix police say around 4:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to an armed robbery call near 33rd and Glenrosa avenues. Police said when officers arrived, witnesses pointed to a vehicle driving by and told officers the suspects were inside.
fox10phoenix.com
Shooting at Glendale business leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Glendale police are investigating a deadly shooting at a business where a party was reportedly being hosted near 51st Avenue and Camelback. Officers say they responded to a shooting call in the area early Saturday morning just before 1 a.m. and found an unidentified man's body along with two others.
9-year-old Arizona student facing felony charges for allegedly bringing gun to school
QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — A 9-year-old student who allegedly brought a gun to a Queen Creek, Arizona, school in August is facing federal charges. According to The Associated Press, Pinal County Attorney Kent Volkmer announced Monday that they are planning to bring felony charges against a 9-year-old student who allegedly brought a loaded gun to school in August. The attorney’s office said the boy is facing charges of being a minor in possession of a firearm and interfering with or disruption of an educational institution.
30-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
The Phoenix Police Department reported a pedestrian accident on Thursday night. The accident took place on Indian School Road just east of 35th Avenue and was reported at around 11.50 p.m.
fox10phoenix.com
Body found in Phoenix canal near 7th and Dunlap avenues, police say
PHOENIX - A dead body was found inside a Phoenix canal on the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 6, the police department said. The unidentified body was found inside the canal near Dunlap and 7th avenues. "The area was secured and additional resources were called to assist with the recovery," Phoenix...
fox10phoenix.com
Scottsdale Police Detective arrested after DUI crash, department says
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - An off-duty Scottsdale Police Detective is in trouble after being involved in a DUI crash, the department said. The crash happened on the evening of Friday, Nov. 4 near Pima and Indian School roads around 10 p.m. Detective Michael Lanouar was driving a city-leased car while off-duty when he crashed into another car, police said.
Off highway vehicle fatal crash on Sunday
The California Highway Patrol (CHP) responded to an off highway vehicle fatal crash. The post Off highway vehicle fatal crash on Sunday appeared first on KYMA.
ABC 15 News
Juveniles detained after officer-involved shooting near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road
PHOENIX — Two juveniles were detained after an armed robbery call resulted in a pursuit and shooting involving officers Sunday afternoon. The incident started as an armed robbery call in the area of 33rd and Glenrosa avenues where witnesses directed officers to a vehicle with the suspects reportedly inside.
Police: Valley business evacuated as police try to get man to surrender
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are attempting to get a suspect to surrender after they allegedly climbed atop the roof of a local business and caused criminal damage. Several police officers have been positioned around the business near 35th Avenue and Thomas Road for most of Monday afternoon as they try to negotiate with the suspect.
Records: 'Biological matter' on chainsaw lead Phoenix police to murder suspect
PHOENIX — >>Editor's note: This story contains graphic details that may not be suitable for all audiences. Viewer discretion is advised. Long-time neighbors are remembering a man whose body was found dismembered and decomposing in his Phoenix home. A welfare check led police to the gruesome discovery on November...
Man dies after fatal pedestrian crash in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A man is dead after he was struck and killed by a vehicle in Phoenix. According to the Phoenix Police Department, around 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 3, officers responded to a call involving a semi-truck and a pedestrian near Central and Southern avenues. After arriving on scene,...
