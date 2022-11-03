ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

fox10phoenix.com

PD: Man stabbed to death in El Mirage alley

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. - Officials with the El Mirage Police Department are investigating a deadly stabbing. The incident, according to a brief statement, happened in a residential neighborhood north of the intersection of El Mirage Road and Thunderbird Road. Investigators say officers responded to the scene at around 2:36 p.m....
EL MIRAGE, AZ
AZFamily

One person dead in a Mesa apartment, police investigating

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One person is dead after a reported shooting in a Mesa apartment on Sunday morning. Mesa police were called to an apartment complex northeast of Southern Avenue and Dobson Road some time between 4:30 and 5:30 a.m. on Sunday. When officers arrived, they found a person with a gunshot wound who died. Police haven’t released the identity of the person or any other information about them.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

2 suspects arrested after shooting involving officers in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two teenagers are in custody after a shooting involving Phoenix police officers that happened Sunday afternoon. Around 4:30 p.m., Phoenix police got a call about an armed robbery near 32nd and Glenrosa Ave. Police say that witnesses pointed out a vehicle in the area that had been involved in the incident to officers, but when officers tried to stop the car, the vehicle sped away.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

2 people in custody following reported armed robbery, chase with Phoenix police

PHOENIX — Two armed robbery suspects are in custody after a chase and shooting involving Phoenix police Sunday afternoon. Phoenix police say around 4:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to an armed robbery call near 33rd and Glenrosa avenues. Police said when officers arrived, witnesses pointed to a vehicle driving by and told officers the suspects were inside.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Shooting at Glendale business leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Glendale police are investigating a deadly shooting at a business where a party was reportedly being hosted near 51st Avenue and Camelback. Officers say they responded to a shooting call in the area early Saturday morning just before 1 a.m. and found an unidentified man's body along with two others.
GLENDALE, AZ
Boston 25 News WFXT

9-year-old Arizona student facing felony charges for allegedly bringing gun to school

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — A 9-year-old student who allegedly brought a gun to a Queen Creek, Arizona, school in August is facing federal charges. According to The Associated Press, Pinal County Attorney Kent Volkmer announced Monday that they are planning to bring felony charges against a 9-year-old student who allegedly brought a loaded gun to school in August. The attorney’s office said the boy is facing charges of being a minor in possession of a firearm and interfering with or disruption of an educational institution.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Body found in Phoenix canal near 7th and Dunlap avenues, police say

PHOENIX - A dead body was found inside a Phoenix canal on the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 6, the police department said. The unidentified body was found inside the canal near Dunlap and 7th avenues. "The area was secured and additional resources were called to assist with the recovery," Phoenix...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Scottsdale Police Detective arrested after DUI crash, department says

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - An off-duty Scottsdale Police Detective is in trouble after being involved in a DUI crash, the department said. The crash happened on the evening of Friday, Nov. 4 near Pima and Indian School roads around 10 p.m. Detective Michael Lanouar was driving a city-leased car while off-duty when he crashed into another car, police said.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
12 News

Police: Valley business evacuated as police try to get man to surrender

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are attempting to get a suspect to surrender after they allegedly climbed atop the roof of a local business and caused criminal damage. Several police officers have been positioned around the business near 35th Avenue and Thomas Road for most of Monday afternoon as they try to negotiate with the suspect.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Man dies after fatal pedestrian crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man is dead after he was struck and killed by a vehicle in Phoenix. According to the Phoenix Police Department, around 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 3, officers responded to a call involving a semi-truck and a pedestrian near Central and Southern avenues. After arriving on scene,...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

12 News

