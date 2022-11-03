Read full article on original website
Saturday night in Death Valley the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide suffered a disappointing overtime loss to the No. 10 LSU Tigers 32-31. Alabama is now on the outside looking in at a possible bid to both the SEC Championship and the College Football Playoff. Alabama would have to win out and chaos, as we have never seen before, would have to take place in order for the Tide to have any title hopes.
Why did Nick Saban go for two toward the end of regulation on Saturday night?. Alabama fell to LSU on Saturday night, with the Crimson Tide losing to the Tigers in overtime. The Crimson Tide scored a touchdown late to go up by three points, but instead of kicking the extra point to go up four, Saban opted to go for two. The two-point conversion was no good.
Kirk Herbstreit Chris Fowler and Holly Rowe were the trio on the call for LSU‘s monumental overtime upset over Alabama Saturday night, and Herbstreit took to social media to let Tigers fans know just how appreciative he was to be able to witness the biggest win in Brian Kelly’s young tenure.
It's been another rough day at the office for Aaron Rodgers & co. The Green Bay Packers are currently struggling against the Detroit Lions as they try to snap their four-game losing streak. The Packers had multiple chances to take the lead during the first quarter before Rodgers threw two red-zone interceptions.
Tennessee came in at No. 1 in the first college football rankings for the CFP but Georgia completely dominated the Vols, which will cause a big shake-up. All eyes in the college football world were on Athens come Saturday afternoon, especially after the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season installed the Tennessee Volunteers as the No. 1 team in the first CFP poll of the season. And that set the stage for the unbeaten Vols to visit the also-undefeated and No. 3-ranked Georgia Bulldogs.
LSU beat Alabama 32-31 in overtime on Saturday, capping off a classic entry in the SEC West rivalry and giving former Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly an emotional first win over Nick Saban and the Tide. Both teams overcame a slow start before trading body blows and counterpunches for most...
There probably hasn't been a bigger missed call in the NFL so far this season than the missed pass interference penalty in the Bears vs. Dolphins game. Chicago fell to Miami, thanks in part to some questionable pass interference decisions. The Bears were on the wrong end of a pass interference call earlier in the game and on the wrong end of a missed pass interference call late in the game.
Jackson State proved to be too much for Texas Southern in Houston. The post Jackson State remains perfect as offense clicks vs. Texas Southern appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Death Valley got rowdy on Saturday night after LSU defeated Alabama, fans storming the field as Brian Kelly secured his biggest victory since becoming the leader of the Tigers. However, the fun is going to come at a price — the SEC has levied a hefty fine against the school...
There has been much discussion as to who will become the new head coach for the Auburn Tigers after Bryan Harsin was fired earlier this week. College football insider Pete Thamel discussed Auburn’s future on ESPN College Gameday on Saturday, and listed former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule as a potential candidate.
Jackson State football team's dominance was too much for Texas Southern in front of a sellout crowd.
Deion Sanders is reportedly in the mix to become the next head coach at Auburn. One issue, however, may give the school some pause when it comes to a potential pursuit. Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports named Sanders as a candidate for the Auburn job in a “Big Noon Saturday” appearance. However, Feldman voiced one issue that may derail a hire.
After pulling off the stunning upset of Alabama on Saturday night, Louisiana's WAFB 9 made sure to find LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels' biggest fan, his father. Speaking to dad, Javon, Daniels admitted this is a game he and his family will never forget. "Being here in Tiger Stadium on a...
A video has emerged from the ugly scene out of Tiger Stadium where LSU and Alabama fans were throwing punches at one another prior to Saturday's game. The images come courtesy of WBRZ 2 out of Baton Rouge following the arrest of a man who reportedly injured a deputy outside the venue.
During the first hour of this Saturday's episode of "College GameDay," a Tennessee fan decided to chug mustard in front of ESPN's camera crew. Mustard has somewhat become Tennessee's favorite condiment over the past two years. Back in 2021, a Tennessee fan threw a bottle of French's Mustard onto the field at Neyland Stadium.
What a weekend it was in the Southeastern Conference. We witnessed a battle between the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers and the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs (CFP rankings) that resulted in a 27-13 win for UGA. But the headline of the weekend will be LSU’s overtime win over Alabama to take...
After firing Bryan Harsin early in the week, Auburn is onto a coaching search and doing so with a new athletic director in John Cohen. On College GameDay on Saturday morning, ESPN’s Pete Thamel gave a look at what the coaching search could look like for the Tigers. “Expect...
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett took a big hit from Tennessee defensive back Jaylen McCollough as he was running towards the corner of the end zone. He ultimately forced his way in for a touchdown. McCollough may not have had bad intentions when he hit Bennett, but the end result was...
The Wildcats head coach discusses how he is handling the sudden death of Daimion Collins' father with the player and with his team.
