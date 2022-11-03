ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainville, KS

Hays Post

Rooks Co. man pleads guilty in fatal DUI accident

STOCKTON — A Rooks County man pleaded guilty this week to involuntary manslaughter in a DUI-related accident that killed a 16 year-old Plainville girl in April 2021. Zebulun Thomas Cole, 22, Stockton, pleaded guilty in Rooks County District Court on Wednesday to involuntary manslaughter while under the influence of alcohol.
ROOKS COUNTY, KS
