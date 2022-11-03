Read full article on original website
Rooks Co. man pleads guilty in fatal DUI accident
STOCKTON — A Rooks County man pleaded guilty this week to involuntary manslaughter in a DUI-related accident that killed a 16 year-old Plainville girl in April 2021. Zebulun Thomas Cole, 22, Stockton, pleaded guilty in Rooks County District Court on Wednesday to involuntary manslaughter while under the influence of alcohol.
