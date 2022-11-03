ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Rain Returns This Weekend

By Alex Puckett
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago
TONIGHT: Clear and mild. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Another beautiful day. Highs climb into the upper 70s and low 80s.

PLAYOFF FOOTBALL: Comfortable and dry weather continues through the evening on Friday. Temperatures will be in the 60s for the high school football games.

WEEKEND FORECAST: Rain returns to the state ahead of a cold front Saturday. A line of showers and storms will move from west to east across the state from mid morning into the evening. This line will be rapidly weakening and breaking apart. For those near the Mississippi state line, nearly an inch of rain is likely, but rainfall totals will be closer to a third of an inch by the time you get to I-65, and totals will be light and spotty in East Alabama. A few lingering showers are possible Sunday.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UAB is at home taking on UTSA this Saturday, and fans should prepare for some waves of rain throughout the game. Temperatures will be in the 70s through the first half, dipping into the 60s by the end of the game.
Alabama and Auburn are on the road taking on LSU and Mississippi State. Rain and storms are likely in both Starkville and Baton Rouge in the morning, but rain chances will gradually taper off throughout the games in both Mississippi and Louisiana.

NEXT WEEK: Warm weather kicks off the week Monday and Tuesday with near record highs before cloudier, rainier, and cooler weather moves in for the second half of the week.

