News Channel Nebraska
LPD investigates shots reportedly fired
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department was called in after shots were reportedly fired. Officers said they were sent to the 1500 block of Knox St. on Nov. 5 at 1:45 a.m. after a call reported four gunshots being heard in the area. LPD said a group of people...
News Channel Nebraska
Woman arrested after reportedly taking money from register in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A woman was arrested after she was reportedly caught stealing money from her register at a Lincoln store. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Hy-Vee, 5010 O St., on Sunday around 7:30 p.m. for a call of a reported theft by an employee. According...
News Channel Nebraska
Fugitive with parole violation found in Lincoln apartment
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 29-year-old fugitive man was found in an apartment and refused to come out for two hours. The Metro Fugitive Task Force said they found out 29-year-old Trevaughn Brown in an apartment at 4301 N. 24th St. around 7: 45 a.m. on Monday. Officials said Brown was...
1011now.com
Lancaster County Sheriff’s deploy drone after serving warrant in Northwest Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriffs Office arrested a 29-year-old Lincoln man for violating parole after negotiations Monday morning. Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said the metro fugitive task force was called to Trevaughn Brown’s apartment after Brown refused to come out of his apartment near 24th and Superior, requiring a larger police response and a local school and daycare to be alerted.
WOWT
Omaha Police arrest man for allegedly cutting roommate
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police arrested a man after a cutting incident Saturday. According to Omaha Police, officers responded to 96th and Park Drive Saturday at 7:23 a.m. for a cutting. The victim spoke to police and allegedly said his roommate cut him. Medics treated the victim at the scene.
iheart.com
Lincoln school temporarily put on lock down due to nearby police standoff
(Lincoln, NE) -- A Lincoln elementary school is temporarily placed on lock down due to a nearby police standoff. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says just before 7:45 Monday morning, members of the Metro Fugitive Task Force determined that 29 year old Trevaughn Brown was at an apartment near 24th and Dodge in Lincoln. Brown was wanted for a parole violation stemming from a conviction for 1st degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony from Douglas County that occurred in 2011. The Sheriff's Office says Brown was known to have possession of a weapon as recently as two months ago.
klkntv.com
Man arrested after exposing himself at Lincoln gas station, apartment, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man was arrested after exposing himself at two locations near downtown Lincoln late Sunday night, police say. Around 11:36 p.m., a 37-year-old man exposed and touched himself in front of the doors at the U-Stop near 21st and K Streets. He left the area...
klkntv.com
Cass County authorities ask for video from time of attempted abduction
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office began searching for a possible “sexual predator” in the Eagle community last week, after multiple reports of a bald man following children. The Sheriff’s Office is asking for all security footage and other videos from 3 to...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man in critical condition from vehicle-pedestrian accident
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A car accident involving a pedestrian put a man in critical condition in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the area of S Antelope Valley and O St. around 10 p.m. on Sunday for a vehicle-pedestrian accident. Officers said witnesses told them the...
klkntv.com
UPDATE: North Lincoln intersection re-open, secure status lifted, sheriff’s office says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The public no longer needs to avoid the area of 24th and Dodge, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said. At around 8 a.m. the Metro Fugitive Task Force went to an apartment building near the intersection to try to arrest Trevaughn Brown, 29, who had violated his parole.
klin.com
Pedestrian Struck in Overnight Accident
Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to the intersection of Antelope Valley Parkway and O Street just before 10 pm Sunday night on reports of a car-pedestrian accident. LPD Captain Max Hubka told KLIN News and East bound vehicle struck the pedestrian who was in the West crosswalk....
KETV.com
Omaha police report driver in Minne Lusa Halloween incident in custody
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said they've booked the suspect involved in the Halloween incident on Minne Lusa Boulevard into Douglas County Corrections. Authorities said 31-year-old Dontavius Levering was booked on charges of attempted assault on an officer and use of a weapon (motor vehicle) to commit a felony.
News Channel Nebraska
One in hospital after Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha man is in the hospital after a reported shooting. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to the area of 47th Ave. and Cuming St. around 12:40 p.m. Saturday for a reported shooting. According to authorities, they did not find a victim when they...
Victim of Sunday morning homicide identified by Omaha Police
The Omaha Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning at 49th and Miami Street.
fox42kptm.com
OPD investigating early morning homicide
OMAHA — The Omaha Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened at 49th Avenue and Miami Street early Sunday morning. OPD says officers responded to a shooting call at 2:29 a.m. and found a woman who had been shot. She was transported to Nebraska Medical Center. The victim was declared dead at the hospital.
1011now.com
Man claims wallet with thousands in cash stolen while meeting date in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating following an incident where a man meeting a woman for a date had his wallet stolen, which contained thousands of dollars in cash. Thursday night, around 9 p.m. LPD officers were dispatched to 32nd and O Streets. Police said a...
Task force investigation leads to Lincoln man's arrest
Working with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force, investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Lincoln man after locating numerous controlled substances, explosives, and a firearm at his residence. Wednesday, investigators served a search warrant at 2950 F Street #1 in Lincoln. During the search, investigators located 7 pounds...
klkntv.com
Barking dog helped people escape a burning Lincoln home Monday morning
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Fire & Rescue is crediting a dog for helping make sure everyone got out of a burning home safely on Monday morning. Officials say two people were inside a house on the 1600 block of Southwest Jordan Street when faulty wiring sparked the blaze.
1011now.com
Lincoln Police investigating crash where driver hit woman’s home and sped off
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a hit and run collision where the driver crashed into a home in central Lincoln. On Wednesday at 5:27 p.m. LPD said police were dispatched to a home near 28th and Orchard Streets on a report of a hit and run.
klkntv.com
$77,500 diamond ring stolen from Costco food court, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Louis Vuitton wallet with a 4-carat diamond ring inside was stolen Wednesday from the Costco food court, the Lincoln Police Department said. A 39-year-old woman had been eating in the food court when she set her Louis Vuitton wallet next to her. Police say...
