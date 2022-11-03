ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

News Channel Nebraska

LPD investigates shots reportedly fired

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department was called in after shots were reportedly fired. Officers said they were sent to the 1500 block of Knox St. on Nov. 5 at 1:45 a.m. after a call reported four gunshots being heard in the area. LPD said a group of people...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Woman arrested after reportedly taking money from register in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A woman was arrested after she was reportedly caught stealing money from her register at a Lincoln store. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Hy-Vee, 5010 O St., on Sunday around 7:30 p.m. for a call of a reported theft by an employee. According...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Fugitive with parole violation found in Lincoln apartment

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 29-year-old fugitive man was found in an apartment and refused to come out for two hours. The Metro Fugitive Task Force said they found out 29-year-old Trevaughn Brown in an apartment at 4301 N. 24th St. around 7: 45 a.m. on Monday. Officials said Brown was...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Lancaster County Sheriff’s deploy drone after serving warrant in Northwest Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriffs Office arrested a 29-year-old Lincoln man for violating parole after negotiations Monday morning. Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said the metro fugitive task force was called to Trevaughn Brown’s apartment after Brown refused to come out of his apartment near 24th and Superior, requiring a larger police response and a local school and daycare to be alerted.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police arrest man for allegedly cutting roommate

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police arrested a man after a cutting incident Saturday. According to Omaha Police, officers responded to 96th and Park Drive Saturday at 7:23 a.m. for a cutting. The victim spoke to police and allegedly said his roommate cut him. Medics treated the victim at the scene.
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Lincoln school temporarily put on lock down due to nearby police standoff

(Lincoln, NE) -- A Lincoln elementary school is temporarily placed on lock down due to a nearby police standoff. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says just before 7:45 Monday morning, members of the Metro Fugitive Task Force determined that 29 year old Trevaughn Brown was at an apartment near 24th and Dodge in Lincoln. Brown was wanted for a parole violation stemming from a conviction for 1st degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony from Douglas County that occurred in 2011. The Sheriff's Office says Brown was known to have possession of a weapon as recently as two months ago.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man in critical condition from vehicle-pedestrian accident

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A car accident involving a pedestrian put a man in critical condition in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the area of S Antelope Valley and O St. around 10 p.m. on Sunday for a vehicle-pedestrian accident. Officers said witnesses told them the...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Pedestrian Struck in Overnight Accident

Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to the intersection of Antelope Valley Parkway and O Street just before 10 pm Sunday night on reports of a car-pedestrian accident. LPD Captain Max Hubka told KLIN News and East bound vehicle struck the pedestrian who was in the West crosswalk....
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police report driver in Minne Lusa Halloween incident in custody

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said they've booked the suspect involved in the Halloween incident on Minne Lusa Boulevard into Douglas County Corrections. Authorities said 31-year-old Dontavius Levering was booked on charges of attempted assault on an officer and use of a weapon (motor vehicle) to commit a felony.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

One in hospital after Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha man is in the hospital after a reported shooting. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to the area of 47th Ave. and Cuming St. around 12:40 p.m. Saturday for a reported shooting. According to authorities, they did not find a victim when they...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

OPD investigating early morning homicide

OMAHA — The Omaha Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened at 49th Avenue and Miami Street early Sunday morning. OPD says officers responded to a shooting call at 2:29 a.m. and found a woman who had been shot. She was transported to Nebraska Medical Center. The victim was declared dead at the hospital.
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Post

Task force investigation leads to Lincoln man's arrest

Working with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force, investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Lincoln man after locating numerous controlled substances, explosives, and a firearm at his residence. Wednesday, investigators served a search warrant at 2950 F Street #1 in Lincoln. During the search, investigators located 7 pounds...
LINCOLN, NE

