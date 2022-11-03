Battery storage project to supply backup power to Viejas Band of Kumeyaay Indians

Nicole Reiter (left), vice president of development at Indian Energy; David Hochschild (center), California Energy Commission chair; and John Christman, chairman of the Viejas Band of Kumeyaay people, hold an oversized check for a $31 million grant from the energy commission to build a long-duration battery storage facility on tribal land. (Rob Nikolewski/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

The California Energy Commission has issued a $31 million grant for the construction of a long-duration battery storage facility that will provide emissions-free backup power for the Viejas Band of Kumeyaay Indians in case of grid emergencies or power shutoffs.

The grant is considered the largest the state has ever awarded to benefit a tribal government.

The energy commission assigned the grant to Indian Energy LLC , a privately held Native American-owned developer, who will build the project on the band’s behalf. Indian Energy's headquarters are in Orange County and the company has an office in San Diego.

The project "will provide energy resiliency from the standpoint of taking renewable energy, storing that energy and then being able to use that at a later point in time," Allen G. Cadreau, Indian Energy's CEO, said Thursday during a formal announcement at the Viejas Casino and Resort near Alpine.

John Christman, chairman of the Viejas Band, said the resort and the surrounding areas have been hampered by public safety power shutoffs — the practice in which utilities such as San Diego Gas & Electric cut power on selected circuits when high winds and dry conditions increase the chances of downed power lines igniting wildfires.

"Right here, employees, patrons and even people in the intersections (on streets next to the casino) were completely in the dark," Christman said. "The health and safety of everybody was quite a concern."

The battery storage system, which is expected to be completed by summer, will help keep outdoor lighting on and provide power to other areas around the site.

The 60-megawatt-hour system will use zinc hybrid cathode batteries from Eos Energy Enterprises , a company based in New Jersey, and vanadium redox flow batteries supplied by Invinity Energy Systems , an international company with offices in North America.

Once installed, Invinity CEO Larry Zulch said the vanadium redox flow battery system at Viejas is expected to be the largest of its kind in North America.

"The thing about vanadium flow batteries is that they're designed specifically for stationary energy storage," Zulch said. "That's why the California Energy Commission wants to support it. You're never going to see them in a car or a truck or a cellphone. They're too big and heavy. But they don't catch fire and they don't wear out."

Zulch said the batteries are designed to run for 10 to 12 hours, which is much longer than many storage systems that discharge for about four hours.

That's attractive to the energy commission since California expects that more than 48,000 megawatts of battery storage and 4,000 megawatts of long-duration storage will be needed by 2045 to meet the state's clean-energy mandates.

"As we are increasing renewables on the grid, we need different forms of storage to provide different benefits," said David Hochschild, California Energy Commission chair . "What we're doing with our long-duration storage program is really (seeking) eight-hour to 100-hour chemistries."

Energy storage has taken on a higher profile in recent years as more renewable sources of power have come onto the electric grid.

Solar production may be abundant during the day but practically vanishes after sunset or when smoke and clouds obscure the skies. And when the wind doesn't blow, production from wind farms peters out. Energy storage — particularly from batteries — is seen as a key way to fill the gaps.

Storage systems take solar power generated during the day and discharge the electricity later, especially during the 4-9 p.m. hours when California’s grid is under the most stress.

The Viejas storage facility will get its electricity by integrating about 30,000 photovoltaic solar panels at parking garage carports and commercial areas around the resort. Construction is expected to start Jan. 9.

Indian Energy officials said the project is valued at about $120 million and the company signed a 30-year power purchase agreement with the Viejas Band of Kumeyaay Indians.

The $31 million grant from the energy commission comes from the state's general fund.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .