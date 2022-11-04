Vladimir Putin's Financial Promises To Russian Soldiers Set To Bankruptcy Kremlin

Source: mega

Another costly miscalculation by Vladimir Putin has put Russian troops in fear of collapse as high pay wages drain the military's limited resources, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Insiders said Putin has made several critical missteps since his initial rash decision to invade Ukraine in February 2022. As a result of the Russian president's decisions, the country has become fearful of going bankrupt as troops run on limited resources.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega

Simply put, the Russia/Ukraine conflict has not taken the path that Putin intended when he ordered his troops to invade the neighboring country over nine months ago.

As efforts by Russian troops were continuously squashed and met with power by Ukraine's military, Putin announced a draft in an attempt to revive his weakened front lines. The move turned out to have far greater damning effects on the country than Putin realized.

According to the Institute for the Study of War, higher salaries were promised to desperate Russians being sent to war. Russian military troops were given more than twice the average salary for a civilian.

A report on the outrageously high salaries gave perspective on the totality of Putin's damning decision and the country's financial future.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega

According to the Institute for the Study of War, their report claimed, "One expert predicted that payouts to mobilized men including social benefits may cost the Kremlin between 900 billion rubles and three trillion rubles (around $14.6-$32.4billion) in the next six months."

The outlandish move has put the country in a position to be paying off Putin's debts for years to come. The report went on to detail additional financial factors that could increase the strain of the country that is quickly running out of money due to Putin's relentless command.

"The number does not account for payouts to other categories of servicemen within the Russian forces such as BARS (Combat Army Reserve), volunteer battalions, and the long-term commitment to veterans' payments to contract servicemen, volunteers, non-military specialists who moved to occupied territories, and proxy fighters."

On top of the stressful situation the Russian president has thrust upon his countrymen and the Ukrainian people, a mountain of rumors of serious health concerns regarding Putin add to the level of uncertainty his country has had to endure for months on end.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega

This week, RadarOnline.com reported of leaked Kremlin emails that allege Putin has been diagnosed with cancer and Parkinson's, however, the Russian president has not confirmed allegations.

Nonetheless, the information has given credit to previous rumors that the rash and questionable orders by Putin are a reflection of increased paranoia and diminished health.

Other insiders have shared theories that before Putin would be allowed to thrust unthinkable damage to Ukraine — and the rest of the western world — through the use of nuclear powers, the Russian leader would be killed by his own people in order to end his unruly reign.