Vladimir Putin's Financial Promises To Russian Soldiers Set To Bankruptcy Kremlin

By Radar Staff
 3 days ago
Source: mega

Another costly miscalculation by Vladimir Putin has put Russian troops in fear of collapse as high pay wages drain the military's limited resources, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Insiders said Putin has made several critical missteps since his initial rash decision to invade Ukraine in February 2022. As a result of the Russian president's decisions, the country has become fearful of going bankrupt as troops run on limited resources.

Source: mega

Simply put, the Russia/Ukraine conflict has not taken the path that Putin intended when he ordered his troops to invade the neighboring country over nine months ago.

As efforts by Russian troops were continuously squashed and met with power by Ukraine's military, Putin announced a draft in an attempt to revive his weakened front lines. The move turned out to have far greater damning effects on the country than Putin realized.

According to the Institute for the Study of War, higher salaries were promised to desperate Russians being sent to war. Russian military troops were given more than twice the average salary for a civilian.

A report on the outrageously high salaries gave perspective on the totality of Putin's damning decision and the country's financial future.

Source: mega

According to the Institute for the Study of War, their report claimed, "One expert predicted that payouts to mobilized men including social benefits may cost the Kremlin between 900 billion rubles and three trillion rubles (around $14.6-$32.4billion) in the next six months."

The outlandish move has put the country in a position to be paying off Putin's debts for years to come. The report went on to detail additional financial factors that could increase the strain of the country that is quickly running out of money due to Putin's relentless command.

"The number does not account for payouts to other categories of servicemen within the Russian forces such as BARS (Combat Army Reserve), volunteer battalions, and the long-term commitment to veterans' payments to contract servicemen, volunteers, non-military specialists who moved to occupied territories, and proxy fighters."

On top of the stressful situation the Russian president has thrust upon his countrymen and the Ukrainian people, a mountain of rumors of serious health concerns regarding Putin add to the level of uncertainty his country has had to endure for months on end.

Source: mega

This week, RadarOnline.com reported of leaked Kremlin emails that allege Putin has been diagnosed with cancer and Parkinson's, however, the Russian president has not confirmed allegations.

Nonetheless, the information has given credit to previous rumors that the rash and questionable orders by Putin are a reflection of increased paranoia and diminished health.

Other insiders have shared theories that before Putin would be allowed to thrust unthinkable damage to Ukraine — and the rest of the western world — through the use of nuclear powers, the Russian leader would be killed by his own people in order to end his unruly reign.

Comments / 46

Charles Crabtree Sr.
3d ago

Putinboy you lost the war in Ukraine and now you are bankrupting the country of Russia promising your soldiers high pay but you giving them old guns old ammo no bulletproof protection no food no medical supply’s no military back up you even leave the lost rotor where they lay basically telling the soldiers just go and die for me and then you and your generals are threatening to use nuclear weapons and hiring mercenary’s hope you are paying them what’s next the Russian people starving and cold no medical services no jobs no money no life the weight is upon his shoulders hopefully it’s more than he can handle for all this to go away is for the Russian people remove Putinboy from power and not put one of his war minded generals KGB communism are dead they have no place in the 21st century to the people stop Putinboy now before he starts WW3 please !!!!!

Reply
15
Ultimate One ⚓️
3d ago

What needs to be done is, changing Putins title from, president Putin to "Dictator Putin". Start calling him by his true title, "Dictator", for only a "Dictator" will take his country down at all costs, with no one else's impute, or the people having a voice in what to say...

Reply(7)
11
Musclehead
2d ago

Putin bring your troops home and try being a normal country and not a dictatorship. You might be able to salvage Russia from total collapse.

Reply(1)
5
