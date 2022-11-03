RSV has claimed the life of a 6-year old Metro Detroiter. But, are we too weary from COVID to fight back?

(WWJ) – Health officials say cases of RSV – respiratory syncytial virus – are spiking in Michigan. On Wednesday a 6-year-old Metro Detroit boy died from complications of the virus .

Children four years old and younger are the largest group of patients with RSV and other respiratory illnesses at Metro Detroit hospitals.

But what exactly is RSV? On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark looks at what’s causing the spike in RSV, what can be done about it and whether parents should be worried.