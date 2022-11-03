ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

RSV has claimed the life of a 6-year old Metro Detroiter. But, are we too weary from COVID to fight back?

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AIsBV_0ixviJgm00

(WWJ) – Health officials say cases of RSV – respiratory syncytial virus – are spiking in Michigan. On Wednesday a 6-year-old Metro Detroit boy died from complications of the virus .

Children four years old and younger are the largest group of patients with RSV and other respiratory illnesses at Metro Detroit hospitals.

But what exactly is RSV? On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark looks at what’s causing the spike in RSV, what can be done about it and whether parents should be worried.

Comments / 1

Related
WZZM 13

RSV cases across Michigan impacting schools, hospitals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says it is seeing a lot of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases around the state. "Cases of RSV have gone up earlier than we usually see them going up," said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Chief Medical Executive with MDHHS. "This is likely because the last two years have been fairly quiet."
MICHIGAN STATE
AL.com

Alabama 1 of 3 states with heaviest flu outbreaks, CDC shows; widespread in every county

Alabama is one of three states currently experiencing very high levels of flu activity, according to tracking by the Centers for Disease Control. Alabama, Tennessee and South Carolina are listed as having the highest amount of ILI – influenza like illnesses – in the U.S. The southeast in general has been hardest hit with minimal activity reported in New England and the northwest parts of the country.
ALABAMA STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Faith and politics intermingle on the campaign trail in Michigan

Tudor Dixon kneeled in the front row of a Catholic church in Rochester Hills, her eyes closed and hands clasped together in prayer. Seated next to the Republican nominee for governor was former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii as other worshippers lined up to receive Communion at St. Paul Albanian Catholic Church, which serves a growing Albanian American community in metro Detroit. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Slower mail delivery expected in Southwest Michigan with new federal plan

KALAMAZOO, MI – Delivery times for mail through the United States Postal Service may be slower if a consolidation plan moves forward in Southwest Michigan. A new federal plan aims to consolidate local mail dispatch centers, meaning carriers from Southwest Michigan would need to commute to 9th Street in Oshtemo Township, about a mile north of I-94, to pick up the mail they need to deliver that day. It’s one of 10 areas across the U.S. that may see consolidation under a plan proposed by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
39K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy