The Cardinals need to acquire big time talent, and these players could be packaged to improve their roster. The St. Louis Cardinals are ready to make moves this offseason, with John Mozeliak already identifying catcher, bullpen, and lineup stability, preferably in the form of a left-handed bat. The club is open to upgrading their rotation as well, but with five quality starters already, that would likely mean targeting a front-line starter.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO