Tree-mendous celebration at Rockwall’s Park at Emerald Bay
ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 7, 2022) Did you know? The City of Rockwall has planted over 468 trees in the last four years in parks, medians and along trails. Although severe weather delayed the city’s 4th annual Arbor Day celebration, city staff planted this Gingko tree at The Park at Emerald Bay after the storm cleared.
Royse City ISD Education Foundation sets record numbers in Fall 2022
ROYSE CITY, TX (Nov. 7, 2022) The Royse City ISD Education Foundation is a non-profit organization that funds creative grants and programming above and beyond district budgeting. Since 2009, the Foundation has given more than $1 million back to Royse City ISD schools through grants, programs and events that support students and staff members.
Rockwall ISD Education Foundation awards more than $24K in grants to teachers
ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 7, 2022) More than $24,000 in innovative teaching grants was awarded to teachers for the 2022-2023 school year thanks to the Rockwall ISD Education Foundation. Each year, the REF invites teachers to submit a grant application for an innovative project that engages students and teachers in creative...
Meet Nellie, Blue Ribbon News Pet of the Week
ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 7, 2022) Nellie is a very gentle girl who likes to stick by her human. Her favorite thing to do is solicit pets. Nellie is super quiet, cat-friendly, and dog-friendly. She is about six years old, weighs 38 pounds, and is current on her vaccines, microchipped, and spayed.
Introducing ‘Life Lessons’ by Erin Kincaid
ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 7, 2022) There almost isn’t a day that goes by where we don’t hear something about mental health. Whether we see an advertisement, a video or meme on social media, receive a diagnosis or hear a news story about some horrific event, it seems we are plagued with mental health issues– everywhere we turn.
Tickets available for Rockwall DUcks Dinner Nov. 10
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX (Nov. 3, 2022) Community members are welcome as Rockwall County Ducks Unlimited hosts a Rockwall DUcks Dinner at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 at Hidden Creek, 215 Chris Cuny Parkway in Heath, TX 75032. Limited tickets remain and may be purchased here. Ducks Unlimited (DU) is a...
Registration open for Rockwall Kiwanis Christmas Parade
ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 2, 2022) The Kiwanis Club of Rockwall County will proudly present the 2022 Christmas Parade: “Happiness Is…” on Saturday, Dec. 3. Come enjoy this great Rockwall tradition and celebrate the Spirit of the Season! It’s the 53rd annual parade, and it kicks off at 9 a.m.
Supercharge Your Workforce, Jumpstart Your Career Workshops at Rockwall County Library
Rockwall County Library to offer Apprenticeship Workshops on November 17, 2022. Two workshops, one for employers and one for career-seekers, will highlight apprenticeships and their value in today’s economy. Workshop attendees will receive training resource packets. ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 2, 2022) – Join the Rockwall County Library Thursday, November...
The Salvation Army of North Texas officially launches Christmas programming
ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 2, 2022) — This holiday season, The Salvation Army of North Texas is showing that love exists beyond the most difficult situations. Thousands are facing greater hardship than ever before with the impacts of inflation, rising evictions, and lingering effects of the pandemic. North Texans experiencing poverty and homelessness are living in survival mode trying to pay for rising rent, increased food costs, childcare, and more.
Rockwall Young Republicans to welcome speaker Jessi Rapelje Blakely, YR Chairman
ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 2, 2022) – The Rockwall Young Republicans are very excited to announce their November speaker, Virginia YR Chairman and Candidate for YRNF Chairman, Jessi Rapelje Blakely. The Young Republican National Federation (YRNF) Convention will be held in Dallas next year and it is already expected to...
Rockwall Meals on Wheels’ gala creates brighter world for seniors
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 30, 2022) More than 400 guests filled the ballroom of the Hilton Dallas/Rockwall Lakefront Oct. 22 in support of Meals on Wheels Senior Services. Volunteers worked tirelessly in preparation for MOWSS’ fifth annual gala, employing their creative energies to adorn the lakeside venue with vibrant, visual displays of color at every turn.
Financial Steps for Family Caregivers: What you need to know about protecting your money and retirement
ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 1, 2022) Today’s family caregiver faces many financial challenges. Here are tips and resources for helping caregivers keep their own finances on track while caring for someone else. COSTS OF CAREGIVING. Caregiving responsibilities are challenging and time-consuming. It is important to understand that caregiving can also...
Approved by Oprah: Here's the North Texas company that made her annual 'Favorite Things' list
GRAPEVINE, Texas — According to pop culture, there are two signs that let you know about the start of the holiday season: Mariah Carey making Christmas posts on social media, and Oprah Winfrey's annual "Favorite Things" list. The 2022 "Oprah's Favorite Things" list went live on Wednesday, Nov. 2....
Rockwall Rotary recognizes Student of Honor from Grace Hartman Elementary
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 28, 2022) During Thursday’s luncheon program at the the newly renovated Rotary Hall, the Rockwall Rotary Club recognized Aarav Bajaj of Grace Hartman Elementary School. This award recognizes exemplary academic achievement, leadership, and good citizenship. Principal Becky Reidling shared praises about Aarav, and his parents were...
Registration underway for Providence Academy Rockwall’s inaugural clay shoot, Denim & Diamonds event
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 26, 2022) Providence Academy will host its inaugural Clay Shooting Competition and Denim & Diamonds fundraising event Friday, Nov. 11 at Texas Gun Ranch, 15950 TX-205 in Terrell. Onsite registration opens at 1 p.m. Nov. 11 along with the silent auction, followed by the 100 clay shoot...
Brookdale at Summer Ridge prepares to celebrate resident’s 105th birthday
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 26, 2022) Born October 28, 1917, Joyce Alene Preskitt Ruminer will be celebrated this Friday at Brookdale at Summer Ridge, the retirement and assisted living community where she resides. Senator Bob Hall is preparing a proclamation in her honor, and there will be birthday cake, balloons, and plenty of fanfare for this milestone celebration.
‘Deep in the Heart’ with Empower7
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 26, 2022) Did you know…? More than 20% of youth leaving foster care are incarcerated by age 21. Over 1,200 teens in foster care in Texas “age out” of the system every year when they turn 18. And nearly 20% of teens becomes homeless the moment they exit the foster care system.
Memorial Bench Dedication for Rockwall Women’s League founding member Patsy Hendrickson
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 25, 2022) The Rockwall Women’s League and the City of Rockwall welcome the community to join them in honoring RWL founding member Patsy Hendrickson with a memorial bench dedication at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 in front of Rockwall City Hall, 385 S. Goliad Street. Parking...
Rockwall County gains two new U.S. citizens
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 26, 2022) Gianni Fontanot, and his wife, Carlet Zarraga-Fontanot of Rockwall, originally from Mexico and Venezuela, recently became U.S. citizens. Gianni visited the U.S. 30 years ago on a work-related assignment. After learning more about the country, the heroes, the struggles, and the seeking of justice for all, he dreamed of becoming a U.S. citizen.
Patriot PAWS celebrates its Fall Veteran/Service Dog Graduation
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 25, 2022) Patriot PAWS recently celebrated the placement and graduation of five new Veteran/Service Dog Teams at their Rockwall campus located at 254 Ranch Trail. Founded in 2006 by Lori Stevens, the national non-profit organization trains and provides Service Dogs of the highest quality at no cost...
