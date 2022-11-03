ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockwall County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Blue Ribbon News

Introducing ‘Life Lessons’ by Erin Kincaid

ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 7, 2022) There almost isn’t a day that goes by where we don’t hear something about mental health. Whether we see an advertisement, a video or meme on social media, receive a diagnosis or hear a news story about some horrific event, it seems we are plagued with mental health issues– everywhere we turn.
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

The Salvation Army of North Texas officially launches Christmas programming

ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 2, 2022) — This holiday season, The Salvation Army of North Texas is showing that love exists beyond the most difficult situations. Thousands are facing greater hardship than ever before with the impacts of inflation, rising evictions, and lingering effects of the pandemic. North Texans experiencing poverty and homelessness are living in survival mode trying to pay for rising rent, increased food costs, childcare, and more.
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall Meals on Wheels’ gala creates brighter world for seniors

ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 30, 2022) More than 400 guests filled the ballroom of the Hilton Dallas/Rockwall Lakefront Oct. 22 in support of Meals on Wheels Senior Services. Volunteers worked tirelessly in preparation for MOWSS’ fifth annual gala, employing their creative energies to adorn the lakeside venue with vibrant, visual displays of color at every turn.
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Financial Steps for Family Caregivers: What you need to know about protecting your money and retirement

ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 1, 2022) Today’s family caregiver faces many financial challenges. Here are tips and resources for helping caregivers keep their own finances on track while caring for someone else. COSTS OF CAREGIVING. Caregiving responsibilities are challenging and time-consuming. It is important to understand that caregiving can also...
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

‘Deep in the Heart’ with Empower7

ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 26, 2022) Did you know…? More than 20% of youth leaving foster care are incarcerated by age 21. Over 1,200 teens in foster care in Texas “age out” of the system every year when they turn 18. And nearly 20% of teens becomes homeless the moment they exit the foster care system.
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall County gains two new U.S. citizens

ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 26, 2022) Gianni Fontanot, and his wife, Carlet Zarraga-Fontanot of Rockwall, originally from Mexico and Venezuela, recently became U.S. citizens. Gianni visited the U.S. 30 years ago on a work-related assignment. After learning more about the country, the heroes, the struggles, and the seeking of justice for all, he dreamed of becoming a U.S. citizen.
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
441K+
Views
ABOUT

Your No. 1 source for #RealGoodNews and events in Rockwall County. Our print edition is published 8x/year and direct-mailed FREE to 15,500+ homes and businesses throughout Rockwall and Heath, supported by local advertisers. Our website, BlueRibbonNews.com, is updated daily with even more positive hometown stories and things to do, see, and know in your neighborhood. Covering Rockwall, Heath, McLendon-Chisholm, Royse City, Fate, Rowlett and surrounding areas.

 https://BlueRibbonNews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy