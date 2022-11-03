Read full article on original website
Related
fox5dc.com
2022 Midterm election night deals and events in D.C.
WASHINGTON - Midterm elections kick off Tuesday, November 8. But once the results start rolling in (polls close in D.C. at 8pm), no one says you have to watch from your living room couch. After you cast your ballot, head to these bars and restaurants for events, deals, and to...
fox5dc.com
6 Metro stations along Blue, Yellow Lines in Virginia reopen after construction related closure
Metro officials reopened six stations along the Blue and Yellow Lines that have been closed since September as part of a construction project. Washington Metro Area Transit Authority (WMATA) officials announced that the six stations south of Reagan National Airport reopened on Sunday. The stations include Braddock Road, King Street,...
fox5dc.com
Fall Foliage: Shenandoah Valley | Golden Gingko Grove
You can find leaves of gold, red and even some green in the beautiful Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. FOX 5’s Claire Anderson took us along as she explored the region!
Comments / 0