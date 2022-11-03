Read full article on original website
Fox40
‘Significant storm system’ could deliver several inches of rain to Southern California
Prepare to batten down the hatches, Southern California. Rain, snow and winds are headed our way. A “significant storm system” is entering the area Sunday night and is expected to stay through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. “Periods of rain, mountain snow, and gusty winds with...
KSBW.com
When to expect the heaviest rain on the Central Coast
SALINAS, Calif. — Central Coast residents woke up to puddles Monday morning after rain overnight but clear skies. Those skies won't remain clear and more rain is on the way. KSBW 8 meteorologist Holt Hanley breaks down when rain can be expected. >>Watch his full forecast in the video player above.<<
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Rain & snow bring big impacts early this week
You're going to want to bundle up, get your umbrella handy, and give yourself extra time to get to where you need to go on the roads today. A potent storm system is bringing rain, snow, and the potential for thunderstorms to northern California early this week. Major travel impacts will be possible. We'll clear out late week and have the potential for frost and fog development.
susanvillestuff.com
LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: Powerful Winter Storm Hits Tonight
Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno have issued a Winter Storm Warning, which goes into effect at 4:00 this afternoon, as a powerful winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow and damaging winds to northeastern California and western Nevada. Heavy snow, with total accumulations of 3...
Storm arrives in Northern California bringing rain, snow
CALIFORNIA, USA — People in Northern California have been rushing to stock up on supplies to prepare for the first major storm of the season. Shovels flew off the shelves as the Ace mountain hardware store was packed with customers getting last minute supplies. It was all in preparation for the Sierra to once again transform itself into a winter wonderland.
NBC Los Angeles
Southern California Expected to See Three Days of Rain, Snow
A winter storm is headed to Southern California, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday. Some light rain was possible after midnight Sunday, and most areas of Los Angeles and Orange County will experience substantial rainfall by Monday morning that will continue throughout the day and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted to lighten on Wednesday, though they'll still be intermittent.
KTVL
Two storms this weekend could bring several inches of rain, over a foot of snow for some
SOUTHERN OREGON & NORTHERN CALIFORNIA — We've seen our fair share of rain and snow since the pattern change in October, but this weekend rain and snowfall amounts could double with two different storms moving in. Both systems are the first atmospheric river set-ups of the season and could...
kion546.com
The Storm Door Is Open
Rainy season will be in full swing for the next few days as a potent upper level storm system digs down t. he West Coast. As the larger scale system develops, it will send several frontal systems through our area. The first will be late Sunday into Monday, bringing moderate rain and breezy conditions to the area. Showers will continue throughout Monday ahead of the next, colder system. That one will arrive on Tuesday with another wave of moderate rains and breezy conditions. There is also a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers will then linger into Wednesday before we dry out for the end of the week. There is some potential for another system into the weekend as early as late Friday, but more likely on Saturday. All the while, expect cooler than normal temperatures.
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast - Rain, Wind And Mountain Snow Are Coming To Northern California Soon
Friday will end up being our last quiet weather day for a while in northern California. Although it won't rain all weekend, there will be rain, wind and light mountain snow Saturday and Sunday, with more on the horizon. Stay safe and dry! Clouds are now streaming over northern California, and we can expect increasing clouds through the night. Rain showers will be approaching from the northwest overnight, arriving in northern and western areas by sunrise. Lows will range from the 20s in the mountains to the 40s in the valley. Saturday will be breezy with areas of rain moving from NW to SE across our area through the evening. It won't rain all day for anyone. Highs Saturday will range from 40s in the mountains to 50s in the valley.
GV Wire
Fresno Could Get 1 Inch of Rain. When Will It Hit?
Storms moving slowly through the San Joaquin Valley could deliver more than an inch of rain from late Saturday night through Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service in Hanford also has issued a Winter Storm Watch beginning Sunday night and extending to Wednesday morning. Intermittent heavy snowfall and winds up...
goldcountrymedia.com
Storm coming: Light rain Saturday in Auburn will turn heavier late Sunday
Auburn received a mere sample size this week of a bigger storm that’s due to arrive later Sunday and hang around well into next week. Hannah Chandler-Cooley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sacramento, said a quarter-inch to a half-inch of rain is forecast for the Auburn area Saturday evening and overnight, with “just a couple of inches” of snow at the highest elevations.
SFGate
Cold storm brings rain, snow, wind to California
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California's first significant storm of the season brought rain to the southern half of the state on Wednesday but winter-like conditions persisted in the Sierra Nevada after a night of traffic-snarling snowfall. The National Weather Service said winter storm warnings would remain in effect through...
sacramentocityexpress.com
More rain is coming to Sacramento. Here are 3 ways to prepare from the Dept. of Utilities
More rain is expected soon in Sacramento, and the City’s Department of Utilities is reminding people they can prepare in several ways. According to the National Weather Service, the Sacramento region is forecast to receive about an inch of rain from Saturday to Tuesday. “Unsettled weather will be returning...
First winter storm of the season to arrive in the valley around noon Tuesday
We're seeing a storm system across the northwest and some clouds are making their way across Central California.On Tuesday, the weather will be dry around 8 a.m. or so. But then by the mid-morning to the lunch hour, the rain will come into the valley from the west. Some of it will be locally heavy, and then become snow up in the higher elevations of the Sierra. Cold air will bring the snow level down to about 5,000 feet Tuesday afternoon, and then Tuesday night, down to about 3,500 feet -- that's where there will be accumulating snow in the...
Fox40
What causes the dangerous tule fog that blankets California’s valleys?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Come to California for the sunshine? Unfortunately, there are several types of fog that can blanket the state and block out the sun all year round. In the spring and summer, we’ve got “May gray,” “June Gloom,” “no-sky-July” or “Fogust” – all of which are...
KSBW.com
What is in the sky? Video shows bright light tumbling down in Northern California
Many people across Northern California on Friday reported seeing a bright light in the sky tumbling down. Video taken from El Dorado County and a ring camera from Redding in Shasta County both show bright balls descending from a dark night sky. While KCRA 3 has not verified what the bright light was, Friday night is when the Taurids meteor shower was set to peak.
mymotherlode.com
Roadwork in the Mother Lode
Motorists can expect a few delays on Mother Lode highways this week, from November 6th to the 12th. On Highway 49 tree work from Fifth Avenue in Jamestown to S. Green Street in Sonora will limit traffic to one-way. The work, including all along Stockton Street, is scheduled Monday through Friday from 6:45 am to 5 pm.
KTVU FOX 2
Did a meteorite start house fire in Northern California?
PENN VALLEY, Calif. - Firefighters and investigators are trying to figure out if a meteorite was responsible for a fire that burned down a man's home in Northern California. The blaze broke out at Dustin Procita's home Friday night in a rural area of Nevada County, north of Sacramento. Procita...
NASA: Meteorite did not touch ground Friday night
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A fireball seen across Northern California Friday night did not touch the ground, William Cooke, manager of NASA's Meteoroid Environments Office told ABC10 Sunday. According to Cooke the fireball, seen by thousands, was a member of the Taurid meteor shower. Its path sent it over more...
6.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of California Monday
A 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck hundreds of miles off the coast of California Monday just before 10 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake was registered about six miles deep and 737 miles away from Big Sur, about a third of the way from California to Hawaii, the USGS said. As of Wednesday […]
