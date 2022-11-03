Read full article on original website
U.S. Senate Candidate Eric Schmitt campaigns in Boone County day before Election Day
BOONE COUNTY — Republican Candidate for U.S. Senate and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt campaigned Monday at the Boone County Republican Headquarters in Columbia. Schmitt toured the state with Election Day just one day away. Polls showed Schmitt ahead in the race to fill Roy Blunt’s seat in Congress...
Gov. Parson signs executive order closing state offices on day after Thanksgiving
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson is giving state workers the day after Thanksgiving off from work. On Monday, he issued Executive Order 22-06. The order closes state offices on Friday, November 25. "The First Lady and I are so appreciative of the work our state team...
Missouri Department of Conservation promotes safety for non-hunters during deer season
Fulton — Firearm deer hunting season starts Saturday, Nov. 12th until Nov. 22nd. The Missouri Department of Conservation foresters advises non-hunters to seek out state parks where hunting is not allowed. “The first thing I would suggest is knowing what the hunting regulations are around the area you’re going...
The Original Bass Pro Shop Is In Missouri? Yes Its True! Where?
If my approximately 6 years of living in Missouri have taught me anything, is that there is a lot of activities to do outdoors. Fishing, hunting, camping, boating, nature, etc. If you need any gear to prepare for all of this, you probably have shopped at a Bass Pro Shops or have heard of them. What I didn't know was that the original one calls Missouri it's home. This location in Springfield Missouri is really a sight to see.
