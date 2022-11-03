Read full article on original website
Record-Courier
Man in custody for allegedly shooting up Kingsbury timeshare
A man is being held on charges of assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly came into a Stateline home shooting a firearm on Oct. 28. Brenyon Tyree Lindsey, 23, is in Douglas County custody on three charges of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the incident.
2news.com
Man arrested for allegedly burglarizing business in Virginia City
The Storey County Sheriff's Office says they arrested a man in connection to a burglary of the Virginia City Mercantile that occurred last month. The alleged burglary occurred during the early morning hours of October 28, on C Steet in Virginia City. 19-year-old Tucker Carel of South Lake Tahoe was...
2news.com
One Dead After North Valleys Fatal Crash
Around 7:19 a.m. the Reno Police Department, Reno Fire, and REMSA responded to a crash on Military Road and Finnesch Drive in North Valleys. A single vehicle was heading north on Military Road and failed to stay inside the lane. The pickup truck drove off the roadway and crashed into the drainage ditch on the west side of the road.
FOX Reno
Reno man killed in Lemmon Valley crash
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person was killed when his car crashed into a ditch Sunday morning. The Reno Police Department, the Reno Fire Department and REMSA responded to a crash on Military Road and Finnsech Drive around 7:15 a.m on Nov. 6. A single vehicle was traveling north on Military Road and failed to maintain the lane of travel. The pickup left the roadway and crashed into the drainage ditch on the west side of the road.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
South Tahoe Police seeks public assistance in locating robbery suspect
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Authorities are asking for public assistance in finding a suspect accused of holding a convenience store employee at gunpoint. South Lake Tahoe Police Department responded to the 7-11 on the 800 block of Emerald Bay Road at about 1:20 a.m. Thursday morning. The employee reported the suspect had fled on foot.
FOX Reno
Douglas County police searching for suspect who stole equipment from construction site
Police in Douglas County are asking for the public's help locating a man who was caught on camera stealing equipment from a construction site this summer. A man is seen on surveillance video during the nighttime hours of August 10 entering a fenced construction site in the North Sunridge area. The video shows the man leaving and coming back the next day and steals the battery from a backhoe in the construction site.
2news.com
CHP in South Lake Tahoe using grant money for enhanced enforcement efforts
The California Highway Patrol (CHP) South Lake Tahoe Area office will use grant funding aimed at reducing traffic crashes involving unsafe speed, improper turning, and unsafe lane change violations in El Dorado County. This one-year project ends on September 30, 2023. The CHP South Lake Tahoe Area will deploy officers...
2news.com
Hotel near Reno-Tahoe Airport evacuated, bomb squad on scene
A large police presence is currently near Terminal Way and the Reno-Tahoe International Airport. Police started to gather in the area around 2 p.m. on Friday. The FBI and bomb squad are on scene. Avoid the area. Various ramp and road closures in the area of I-580 and Villanova/Durham drive...
2news.com
Police Identify Body Found in Reno, Ask For Help With Investigation
Reno Police have released the name of the woman found dead near Shale Court and Talus Way in north Reno earlier this week. They say Carol Herrera was found on Halloween in Lower Evans Canyon. Police say the circumstances leading up to her death are still being investigated by the...
Nevada Appeal
Carson City road report for November 6 to 13, 2022
Road closures are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:. 3rd Street Parking Lot will be closed, Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for a special event. Caroline Street between Valley Street and Anderson Street will be closed, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for roadway reconstruction. Overland...
KCRA.com
Video: Bear breaks into Nestlé Toll House Café in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A bear was captured on video making a stop for cookies in South Lake Tahoe. The break-in happened at Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip at Heavenly Village around 7 p.m. The animal climbed on a counter and ate some cookies. Video...
Hunter airlifted by CHP in El Dorado County after ATV crash
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A hunter was airlifted from a remote area of El Dorado County Friday. According to CHP Valley Division Air Operations, the hunter had injured himself after rolling his quad, a type of All Terrain Vehicle, northeast of Slab Creek Reservoir. CHP said that they were able to locate him […]
2news.com
Nevada State Police Conduct Sex-Offender Compliance Checks in Operation Scarecrow
From October 24, 2022, through October 31, 2022, the Nevada State Police Parole and Probation Division in Reno and Las Vegas conducted Operation Scarecrow. Operation Scarecrow is conducted annually during the Halloween season to ensure sex offenders are in compliance with Nevada sex offender registration laws by verifying they are residing at their registered address.
Mountain Democrat
Chase leads to Highway 50 crash, investigation under way
A vehicle chase led to a crash on Highway 50 just east of Spring Street in Placerville Friday afternoon. California Highway Patrol officer Andrew Brown said El Dorado County sheriff’s deputies were in pursuit of a vehicle when the crash occurred just after noon. Video taken at the scene...
Mountain Democrat
‘A powerful piece’ — Local artist paints mural in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — South Lake Tahoe is making proactive strides toward becoming a host for not just year-round outdoor fun, but also become a staple in the basin’s art scene. “Sierra Juniper” is a new mural being installed in midtown on what once was the blank, white wall behind Blue Dog Pizza on Lake Tahoe Boulevard.
KOLO TV Reno
Residents say accidents along a south Reno road can be prevented
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Its recommended drivers go 25 miles around this curve along Lakeside Drive and Holcomb Ranch Lane. Most cars abide by the one sign. The other caution signs have been destroyed by cars where drivers have been under the influence, or they just took the road too fast.
KSBW.com
What is in the sky? Video shows bright light tumbling down in Northern California
Many people across Northern California on Friday reported seeing a bright light in the sky tumbling down. Video taken from El Dorado County and a ring camera from Redding in Shasta County both show bright balls descending from a dark night sky. While KCRA 3 has not verified what the bright light was, Friday night is when the Taurids meteor shower was set to peak.
At least 2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Verdi (Verdi, NV)
Nevada State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash that injured at least two people. The crash happened on the eastbound lanes of I-80 in Verdi near Grand Ranch. According to the police, the crash involved six tractor-trailer trucks and at least one car. A portion of I-80 was shut down...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
El Dorado County auditor-controller facing lawsuit
The El Dorado Hills Community Services District is taking its public fight with county Auditor-Controller Joe Harn to court. Last month the EDHCSD filed a lawsuit against Harn, who purposely left Lighting and Landscaping Assessment District fees charged by the CSD off property tax bills. At that time, the auditor said he took action after noticing discrepancies in the assessments between what CSD consultants submitted and what the EDHCSD Board of Directors approved. He then asked CSD officials for a letter “indicating that the CSD board was responsible for the accuracy and lawfulness of the assessments,” as it had done the prior year. No letter was received.
2news.com
Significant Storm To Bring Snow To The Valley and Sierra
A significant storm will move through the region late Sunday through Wednesday. The majority of the snow will fall in the Sierra but some of it will fall in the valley too. A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for the Sierra from Sunday afternoon through Wednesday morning at 4am. Multiple feet of snow will fall in the mountains, and visibility will be low at times. Travel is not advised. A strong area of low pressure is moving in from the west northwest, gathering moisture and has plenty of dynamics to create snow this week. A storm that sits in the ocean can gather more moisture than a storm that just travels over land. The storm is large in size, which means it will take a while to get out of here.
