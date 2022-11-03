ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Injury, Unavailability Report: Eight Scholarship Players Available for Kentucky vs. KSU

By Hunter Shelton
 4 days ago

Kentucky will have just eight scholarship players available tonight against the Kentucky State Thorobreds.

Preseason All-American center Oscar Tshiebwe, preseason First Team All-SEC point guard Sahvir Wheeler, sophomore forward Daimion Collins and true freshman walk-on Grant Darbyshire will all be unavailable for the Wildcats.

Tshiebwe did not participate in either Big Blue Madness, the Blue-White Scrimmage or UK's first exhibition against Missouri Western State last Sunday. On Oct. 11, Head coach John Calipari announced via Twitter that the reigning unanimous National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe was set to undergo a "minor 15-minute" procedure on his knee to "clean some things up."

Against Missouri Western, Wheeler went down with a knee injury midway through the second half. Calipari provided a somewhat encouraging update on The Alan Cutler Show on Monday:

“My hope with Sahvir, it’s short-term,” he said.

Daimion Collins is not playing following the sudden passing of his father, Ben. Calipari released a statement via Twitter Tuesday:

As for Darbyshire, he was walking on a crutch in warmups. His injury, nor timetable is currently unavailable.

Calipari said this about injuries and his team on tonight's pre-game show:

"I feel really good about us. But that's when we have a full roster, and we're ready to go. And that might not be for a while."

Wildcats Today will have coverage from tonight's contest against the Thorobreds live from Rupp Arena.

Three things to look for from the Cats' exhibition against KSU.

