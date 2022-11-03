Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Level 3 Overtime: Springs wins again
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- St. Mary's Springs is one of the best programs in the state, if not the best, because when it comes to winning nobody does it better. Friday, during its Level 3 playoff game at Coleman, the Ledgers were backed up against the wall. With less than six minutes to play, Springs trailed 20-14, but under the lead of coach Bob Hyland the Ledgers responded.
Fox11online.com
UWO gets NCAA volleyball at-large bid; D3 soccer brackets also out
(WLUK) - UW-Oshkosh received an at-large bid Monday to the NCAA Division 3 women's volleyball tournament. The Titans (30-5) face Otterbein (23-5) in the first round. Also, UW-Stevens Point face Coe, defending national champion UW-Eau Claire plays Gustavus Adlophus, and UW-Whitewater plays Cornell. The volleyball championship is Nov. 18-20 in...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay men and women fall in season openers
(WLUK) -- Both the Green Bay men's and women's basketball teams dropped their season openers on the road Monday. The women were visiting Drake University and fell 80-67. Tatum Koenig scored a team-high 13 points while Cassie Schiltz added 12 points. The men were visiting Indiana State, where they lost...
Fox11online.com
Notre Dame falls in D3 soccer state title game
Milwaukee, WI-The Notre Dame boys soccer team fell in 1-0 in the division 3 state championship game to New Berlin Eisenhower. Jack Bretzmann scored in the 16th minute at a windy Uihlein Soccer Park for the game's only goal. The Tritons played with just 10 men for the final 55...
Fox11online.com
UWGB Jamaica Classic games to air on CW 14
(WLUK) -- You won't have to travel to the Caribbean to watch the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay men's basketball team in action in Jamaica. WCWF CW 14 will be your home for the UWGB games in the Jersey Mike's Jamaica Classic. At 10:30 a.m. Nov. 18, the Phoenix take on Queens University in the tournament's Rose Hall Division semifinal.
Fox11online.com
Gas prices surge in Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- Gas prices are up by at least a quarter a gallon in Wisconsin, compared to last week. In Green Bay, the average price at the pump rose 34.9 cents per gallon averaging $3.81/g today, according to GasBuddy. Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:. Appleton- $3.76/g, up 31.8...
Fox11online.com
Touring Ashwaubenon's Hy-Vee ahead of grand opening
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- A new grocery store opens Tuesday in Ashwaubenon. Crews had been working to transform the former Shopko store in the Bay Park Square mall into a Hy-Vee. That store is now complete. We got the chance to go inside before their grand opening to show you around.
Fox11online.com
Excitement grows for some, as windy weather hits the lakeshore
MANITOWOC COUNTY (WLUK) --Most of Northeast Wisconsin was under a high wind warning for a good potion of the day on Saturday. This wind isn’t what most people hoped for, for their Saturday weather but, some love to get out and enjoy all the elements Wisconsin has to offer.
Fox11online.com
Give to the FOX 11 Food Project: Northeast Wisconsin Gives Thanks drive
(WLUK) -- FOX 11 is again teaming up with area food pantries to help fight hunger this Thanksgiving season. Non-perishable food items will be collected at sites in Green Bay, Menasha and Oshkosh from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the following dates:. Schedule. Monday, Nov. 14: Paul’s Pantry will...
Fox11online.com
PHOTOS I Northeast Wisconsin sees early but beautiful sunset after turning back the clocks
(WLUK) -- Even with the end of Daylight Saving Time pushing sunset up to around 4:30 p.m. these days, many people in Northeast Wisconsin got a chance to capture Monday's sunset. Viewers in Oshkosh submitted pictures of vibrant skies, while others saw more pastel colors as the sun set. Share...
Fox11online.com
Heavy winds and rain cause problems throughout Northeast Wisconsin
(WLUK) – Power outages, knocked over trees, and travel troubles are being reported throughout Northeast Wisconsin on Saturday. The Menasha Police Department posted on its Facebook page that it is aware of flooding and power outages in various areas throughout the city. Police say they have contacted the Army Corps of Engineers to let it know about rising water levels.
Fox11online.com
Green footprints take over Northeast Wisconsin for runaway prevention
APPLETON (WLUK) -- November marks National Runaway and Homeless Youth Prevention month. The Boys and Girls Club of the Fox Valley's Home Base program, along with community partners, are shining a light on the little-known population. Green footprints are spread throughout more than 60 businesses around Northeast Wisconsin. "Green is...
Fox11online.com
Gift Ideas from HobbyTown
The guys from HobbyTown join Amy to take a look at some of the fun and unique gift ideas they carry in the store - there is something for everyone! Take a look. HobbyTown has 3 locations in Northeast Wisconsin including Green Bay, Appleton & Oshkosh. Visit Hobbytown.com for more...
Fox11online.com
White deer sighted in Winnebago County
LARSEN (WLUK) -- A Sunday drive in Winnebago County turned up a fall color of a different sort. Jeff and Marcia Seelow sent to Chime In this photo of a white deer in Larsen. There are different categories of white deer. Albino deer have pink noses and eyes. Leucistic deer have dark-colored eyes and noses, but all white fur. Piebald deer have a mix of white and brown fur.
Fox11online.com
Man and vehicle recovered from Manitowoc River
MANITOWOC (WLUK) – A man and a vehicle were recovered from the Manitowoc River Saturday morning after witnesses reported it going in Friday night. The Manitowoc Police Department says at about 8 p.m. Friday it received a call that a vehicle drove into the river from the intersection of Maritime Drive and North 10th Street.
Fox11online.com
Neenah man dead after multi-vehicle crash in Dodge County
TOWNSHIP OF TRENTON (WLUK) -- The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says a 75-year-old Neenah man died after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday night. The crash happened on US HWY 151 and CTY Rd. C at 7:05 p.m. in the Town of Trenton. Three vehicles were involved. A 75-year-old man from Neenah...
Fox11online.com
Valley Transit to relocate Neenah Transit Center
NEENAH (WLUK) -- Some routes will change as Valley Transit relocates its Neenah center closer to city hall. Starting Nov. 14, the Neenah transit center located at Church and Doty Street will move to East Doty Avenue and Walnut Street. The routes affected will include:. Route 30 – Neenah-Menasha.
Fox11online.com
Deputies looking for driver that hit and injured horse in Calumet County
HARRISON (WLUK) -- Authorities are looking for the driver of a truck that hit and injured a horse in Calumet County. The incident happened after 8 p.m. Sunday on Firelane 13 in the village of Harrison. Deputies say the truck was driving north on Firelane 13 when it left the...
Fox11online.com
Pulaski bonfire victim glad to be home while his family learns to care for him
PULASKI (WLUK) -- Brandon Brzeczkowski has been home from a Milwaukee Burn Center for a few days now. Brzeczkowski was one of several people severely injured in a bonfire explosion in the Town of Maple Grove in Shawano County on October 14th. There are still many questions about the explosion.
Fox11online.com
Reward offered for information on missing man
OCONTO (WLUK) -- The family of a missing man is offering a reward for information leading to his location. Jacob T.S. Wenzel was last seen on Oct. 31 getting into a vehicle with a male, Oconto police say. According to a post on the Oconto Police Department's Facebook page, Wenzel's...
