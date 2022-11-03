GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- St. Mary's Springs is one of the best programs in the state, if not the best, because when it comes to winning nobody does it better. Friday, during its Level 3 playoff game at Coleman, the Ledgers were backed up against the wall. With less than six minutes to play, Springs trailed 20-14, but under the lead of coach Bob Hyland the Ledgers responded.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 6 HOURS AGO