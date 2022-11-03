Keyshia Cole Disenrolled Son From Ye’s Donda Academy

Kanye West has been making controversial statements throughout this year and this time his behavior led to Keyshia Cole disenrolling her son from West’s school Donda Academy .

Keyshia Cole took to Twitter to state that she took her 12-year-old son, Daniel Jr., out of the unaccredited school after Ye said he was going to to shoot the school up. Her tweet came in response to someone who wondered why anyone would put their child in his Christian prep school where you’re required to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA).

“I took my DJ out of Donda sadly after ye said he was back to shoot the school up, that scared me a bit,” the Oakland native tweeted .

She added , “And there was no NDA signed. Idk who may have but that wasn’t brought up to us.”

Kanye West’s Alarming Comments Were In A Response To Boosie Badazz

Like most people, Boosie Badazz called out Kanye West for his White Lives Matter shirt during a visit to Drink Champs. In response to his criticism, Ye took things a bit too far.

“DONT SPEAK ON ME LIL BOOSIE SPEAK TO ME YEA LIL NERD A** ME COME SMACK ME OR COME SHOOT ME IM THE ONE THAT GOT BULLIED BY THE ENTIRE BLACK CELEBRITY COMMUNITY NOW IM BACK TO SHOOT THE SCHOOL UP,” he wrote in a now deleted Instagram post.

When Boosie saw what the “Jail” rapper wrote, he said he has “lost his top” and called off “all smoke “ with him.

He also made antisemetic comments that caused him to lose his positions with Adidas and Balenciaga. J.P. Morgan Chase also decided to no longer keep his monies in their bank. His Twitter and Instagram accounts were also restricted after he said he was going “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE” in a now-deleted tweet.