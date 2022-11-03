ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MadameNoire

Keyshia Cole Disenrolled Son From Ye’s Donda Academy

By Tanay Hudson
MadameNoire
MadameNoire
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IPfkR_0ixvg6nW00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PbkLV_0ixvg6nW00

Keyshia Cole.  Source: John Lamparski / Getty

Kanye West has been making controversial statements throughout this year and this time his behavior led to Keyshia Cole disenrolling her son from West’s school Donda Academy .

Keyshia Cole took to Twitter to state that she took her 12-year-old son, Daniel Jr., out of the unaccredited school after Ye said he was going to to shoot the school up. Her tweet came in response to someone who wondered why anyone would put their child in his Christian prep school where you’re required to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA).

“I took my DJ out of Donda sadly after ye said he was back to shoot the school up, that scared me a bit,” the Oakland native tweeted .

She added , “And there was no NDA signed. Idk who may have but that wasn’t brought up to us.”

Kanye West’s Alarming Comments Were In A Response To Boosie Badazz

Like most people, Boosie Badazz called out Kanye West for his White Lives Matter shirt during a visit to Drink Champs. In response to his criticism, Ye took things a bit too far.

“DONT SPEAK ON ME LIL BOOSIE SPEAK TO ME YEA LIL NERD A** ME COME SMACK ME OR COME SHOOT ME IM THE ONE THAT GOT BULLIED BY THE ENTIRE BLACK CELEBRITY COMMUNITY NOW IM BACK TO SHOOT THE SCHOOL UP,” he wrote in a now deleted Instagram post.

When Boosie saw what the “Jail” rapper wrote, he said he has “lost his top” and called off “all smoke “ with him.

He also made antisemetic comments that caused him to lose his positions with Adidas and Balenciaga. J.P. Morgan Chase also decided to no longer keep his monies in their bank. His Twitter and Instagram accounts were also restricted after he said he was going “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE” in a now-deleted tweet.

Comments / 0

Related
MadameNoire

Dr. Miami’s Shady TikTok Reignites Rumors Drake Got Liposuction Amid ‘Circo Loco’ Controversy

In defense of Megan Thee Stallion, Dr. Miami is stirring up old rumors that Drake had plastic surgery to upgrade his body. The famous plastic surgeon, born Michael Salzhauer, posted a lighthearted TikTok commenting on the controversial line Drake rhymed in his new song “Circo Loco,” which many think referenced Megan Thee Stallion allegedly lying about Tory Lanez shooting her in the foot.
MadameNoire

MadameNoire

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MadameNoire is an international online magazine that is geared toward the lifestyles of African American women as well as popular culture.

 https://madamenoire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy