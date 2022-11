Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard will start Monday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Chris Duarte is set to miss roughly 4-6 weeks with a sprained ankle. And with Aaron Nesmith also injured, the Pacers are extremely shorthanded on the wing. For now, Nembhard will be the one who slots into the vacated starting spot on the wing.

