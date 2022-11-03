Read full article on original website
darientimes.com
Want to watch UConn men's basketball season opener tonight? Here's what you need to know
The UConn men’s basketball season opener has arrived, as the Huskies host Stonehill Monday night at the XL Center in Hartford (7:30 p.m.) But fans not at the XL will need the Fox Sports App or will need to log into FoxSports.com to see the game in its entirety. The game is televised by Fox Sports — John Fanta on play by play, former Husky Donny Marshall as the analyst — but it will be part of a Fox Sports 1 "look-in" as the network bounces from one game to another on opening night.
milfordmirror.com
UConn men's basketball vs. Stonehill: Time, TV and what you need to know
2021-22 Records: Stonehill 15-12 (Division 2), UConn 23-10 Radio: UConn/IMG Sports Network, WAVZ-New Haven (1300 AM), WICC-Brideport (600 AM), WINE-Danbury (940 AM), WGCH- Greenwich (1490 AM), WATR-Waterbury (1320 AM), 97.9 FM-ESPN Hartford. KEEP AN EYE ON. WHO'S STARTING?: Adama Sanogo and Jordan Hawkins are givens. Andre Jackson Jr. is a...
University of Connecticut
Huskies Beat Kutztown in Final Preseason Tuneup
HARTFORD, Conn. – Five Huskies scored in double digits as the UConn women's basketball team beat Kutztown, 115-42, in an exhibition on Sunday afternoon in the XL Center. Sophomore Azzi Fudd led the game with 29 points and made nine three pointers. Fudd scored 23 of her points in the second half.
sheltonherald.com
Caroline Ducharme unavailable for UConn women's basketball's exhibition
HARTFORD — UConn women's basketball sophomore Caroline Ducharme is unavailable for the team's exhibition game against Kutztown, the program confirmed Sunday morning. UConn coach Geno Auriemma said on Friday that Ducharme was a "maybe" after dealing with neck stiffness earlier in the week. The Huskies will have just nine available players against the Golden Bears for Sunday's game.
sheltonherald.com
Yale football overwhelms Brown in Ivy League blowout win, scores most points since 1929
NEW HAVEN — The Yale football team quickly silenced any doubters with a historic 69-17 win over Brown on Saturday at Yale Bowl to keep itself in the hunt for an Ivy League football title. This was Yale’s highest-scoring game since an 89-0 romp over Vermont in 1929.
University of Hartford men’s basketball coach announces resignation one day before season opener
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The University of Hartford announced that men’s basketball coach John Gallagher announced his resignation on Monday. In his resignation letter, Gallagher said the university has “consistently and repeatedly” undermined the men’s basketball team. His resignation comes the day before the team’s first game of the season. In his resignation letter, […]
sheltonherald.com
Jeff Jacobs: Kicker joked 1 vs. 2 showdown could come down to field goal, then he won it with one
MERIDEN — Josh Scaramuzzo not only dreamed it he joked about it in the locker room before the best game of the 2022 Connecticut high school football season. One of the best games of any season. “Imagine if it came down to a game winner,” Scaramuzzo said. Imagine...
darientimes.com
An inside look at Week 9 of CIAC football: 8-ball performs magic again
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. We don’t talk of gambling in high school football games, for reasons that should be blatantly obvious. Therefore there are no Jimmy ‘The Greek’ or – much more contemporary – Ansonia’s own Stanford Steve-types out there handicapping high school football games. And that's good.
One of the first cannabis shops in Connecticut could open in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – It won’t be too much longer before you start seeing pot shops opening in Connecticut. One of the first could be in West Hartford. Derrick Gibbs is cautiously optimistic as he gets set to move forward and open a dispensary in West Hartford. Pairing his cannabis business with a medicinal […]
Eyewitness News
Someone won $2.3 million from Lotto!
STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) - A $2.3 million winning Lotto! ticket was sold at a convenience store in Stratford. The Connecticut Lottery confirmed that the ticket was sold at 7-Eleven store #33320. The winner matched all six numbers in Friday’s drawing. The numbers were 5, 7, 9, 25, 28, and...
1 shot in East Hartford apartment building
A man was shot inside an apartment building in East Hartford, police said.
7th Heaven: $77,777 CT Lottery Winner Purchased Ticket At Krauszer's In Cromwell
One lucky Connecticut resident has won $77,777 after purchasing a winning lottery ticket. The prize-winning "Triple Red 777s" ticket was bought by Hartford resident Jeffery Harris at Krauszers in Cromwell located at 117 Berlin Rd (Route 372), the CT Lottery announced on Friday, Nov. 4. The CT lottery also announced...
I-84 Connecticut and New York Traffic Alert From Danbury Emergency Management
Here is a heads-up for all of you, including me, who travel each and every day on that magical stretch of road called I-84 from Connecticut to New York and vice versa. According to the Twitter and Facebook pages of Danbury Emergency Management, beginning next Monday, November 14th a section of I-84 with be going through some resurfacing and will cause a wee bit of a problem for a few days. Fun things like lane closures will be happening. I can't imagine a more dreaded word combo for a daily commuter than a "LANE CLOSURE." Two words that when put together send cold chills down the spine of someone late to work and a very important meeting with the boss as they hear them uttered by our traffic announcers over the airwaves.
Check your tickets: $2.3M Lotto! jackpot ticket sold in Stratford
STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Check your tickets! A winning $2.3 million Lotto! jackpot ticket was sold in Stratford on Friday, November 4. According to the Connecticut Lottery, of the 6,547 tickets sold, one contained a six-number match. The winning Lotto! numbers for Nov. 4 were 5 – 7 – 9 – 25 – 28 – […]
zip06.com
Clinton Athletic Hall of Fame Inducts Inaugural Class of All-Time Greats
The Clinton Athletic Hall of Fame recently inducted the members of its inaugural class. The induction ceremony was held at the Clinton Country Club on Oct. 22. The members of the Clinton Athletic Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022 include Bob “Guz” Aguzzi, coached baseball at Morgan; Lisa Barbaro, who played volleyball, basketball, and softball at the school before graduating in 1997; Robert Brigockas, who served as Morgan’s Athletic Director and also coached football at the school; Ken Crawford, a 1980 graduate who played baseball and football at Morgan; and Kerry Deshefy Tucker, who played volleyball and basketball for the Huskies before graduating in 1998.
Bristol Press
Former students, colleagues, family remember late CCSU professor during memorial service
NEW BRITAIN – Former students, colleagues and family members gathered inside Central Connecticut State University’s Founders Hall Sunday evening to remember the late Dr. Norton Mezvinsky. The distinguished Professor of History passed away Sept. 16. Friend and fellow CCSU Professor of History Dr. Matthew Warshauer put together the...
Bear attack highlights the need for controlling this population
In several years, the bear population will exceed 5,000 meaning they will be common sights on our roads and in our backyards.
Yale doctor: Timing to get vaccines is now for Thanksgiving protection
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Doctors say the time is now to get both COVID-19 and flu protection in time for Thanksgiving. Supplies for both the COVID-19 bilvalent booster shot and the seasonal flu shot are plentiful in Connecticut. “Definitely have members of family up to date get the bivalent booster the seasonal influenza vaccine […]
Drive-Thru Holiday Lights Display Returning to Connecticut
Here it comes Connecticut, can you smell the tree? Taste the candy canes? Or are you still digesting all the Halloween candy that you picked up at the trunk or treat last weekend? The holiday season is in full swing, and for the second year in a row, a massive drive-thru holiday light display is going to be brought into East Hartford.
Bobcat spotted on porch in Monson
A 22News viewer spotted a bobcat on their porch on Friday in Monson.
