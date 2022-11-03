Labor productivity increases in third quarter

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Thursday that labor productivity increased 0.3% in the third quarter of 2022.

In its preliminary report on productivity and costs for the third quarter, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said output increased 2.8% and hours worked increased 2.4% year-over-year.

Labor productivity is calculated by dividing an index on output by the hours worked for all employees and proprietors.

"From the same quarter a year ago, non-farm business sector labor productivity decreased 1.4%, reflecting a 1.9% increase in output and a 3.4% increase in hours worked," the report reads.

The 1.4% decline across all four-quarters is the first instance of three consecutive declines pf the measurement since 1982, according to the bureau.

"Unit labor costs in the nonfarm business sector increased 3.5% in the third quarter of 2022, reflecting a 3.8% increase in hourly compensation and a 0.3% increase in productivity," the report reads.

"Unit labor costs increased 6.1% over the last four quarters."

Unit labor costs are calculated as a ration of hourly compensation to labor productivity and the Bureau of Labor Statistics noted that increases in hourly compensation tend to increase unit labor costs while increases in productivity tend to reduce them.

The third-quarter increase in unit labor costs was below a 4% estimate from Dow Jones, according to CNBC, and was described by Bloomberg as a "deceleration" that "reflected the slight improvement in productivity and an easing in hourly compensation growth."