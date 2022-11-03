Read full article on original website
Related
Did Nick Saban put Bill O’Brien on notice after Alabama football’s loss to LSU?
Nick Saban and Alabama suffered a shocking upset loss at the hands of the LSU Tigers, a defeat that puts the Tide’s College Football Playoff hopes in serious jeopardy. Naturally, Saban had to answer for the surprising turn of events, both in the aftermath of the contest and during his media availability on Monday afternoon.
Alabama football, Nick Saban hit with harsh reality they haven’t felt in over a decade
Throughout Nick Saban’s career in Alabama, the Crimson Tide has consistently been one of the best teams in college football. However, things have seemingly changed in the 2022 season. While ‘Bama has still been a damn good squad this season, more and more teams have found chinks in their supposedly invincible armor.
Patrick Mahomes makes history not once, but twice as serious dual threat in Chiefs’ win vs. Titans
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to prove himself as one of the most dangerous dual-threat QB in the NFL. In their Week 9 showdown against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Mahomes not only punished them with his passing, but he also dominated on the ground to make life more difficult for the visitors. He completed 43 of his 68 passes for 446 yards and one touchdown, all while throwing just one interception. The superstar signal-caller also led the Chiefs in the rushing game, carrying the ball six times for 63 yards and one TD.
Raiders QB Derek Carr gets brutally honest on his sluggish chemistry with Davante Adams in the second-half collapse vs. Jaguars
The Las Vegas Raiders’ Week 9 road defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars was a game of two halves. The Raiders were rolling in the first 30 minutes of the contest, as quarterback Derek Carr anchored four scoring drives. He also built keen chemistry with Davante Adams, who recorded nine receptions and two touchdown catches. The […] The post Raiders QB Derek Carr gets brutally honest on his sluggish chemistry with Davante Adams in the second-half collapse vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ohio State’s unreal feat that even Nick Saban’s Alabama, Dabo Swinney’s Clemson have never reached
The Ohio State Buckeyes just continue to shatter records in the Ryan Day era. The Buckeyes picked up their ninth win of the season on Saturday thanks to a 21-7 road victory over Northwestern. It was not easy for Ohio State’s high-octane offense to get going considering the dismal weather conditions throughout the game, but […] The post Ohio State’s unreal feat that even Nick Saban’s Alabama, Dabo Swinney’s Clemson have never reached appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tyreek Hill’s 8-word reaction to Justin Fields’ record-breaking performance vs. Dolphins
The Chicago Bears came up short in their Week 9 home game against the Miami Dolphins, but at the least, Justin Fields put together a performance to remember. Fields simply made life difficult for the Dolphins’ stout front seven unit over the course of the contest. In the air, he recorded three passing touchdowns and […] The post Tyreek Hill’s 8-word reaction to Justin Fields’ record-breaking performance vs. Dolphins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 Packers most to blame for Week 9 loss vs. Lions
The Green Bay Packers lost their fifth consecutive game Sunday, dropping this one to the lowly Detroit Lions, 15-9. Once again, the offense struggled to move the football. Rodgers had a rough day at the office, as did the ground game. Green Bay’s defense, which had really struggled of late, actually played very well. They held a Lions team averaging 31 points per game at home this season to a season-low 15. Nevertheless, the Packers couldn’t even crack double digits.
Kirk Cousins’ fiery response to Commanders fans chanting ‘You like that!’
The Minnesota Vikings had to come from behind to defeat the Washington Commanders on the road Sunday, winning 20-17. They trailed 17-7 early in the fourth quarter and Kirk Cousins has struggled for much of the game. Late in the first half with the Vikings driving, Cousins threw an interception. That left the Commanders fans […] The post Kirk Cousins’ fiery response to Commanders fans chanting ‘You like that!’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes sets record books on fire with comeback win vs. Titans
Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes not only made franchise history in Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans, but he also joined an exclusive club of NFL quarterbacks with his dual-threat performance. According to Stat Muse, Mahomes just became the 10th quarterback in NFL history to record 400 or more passing yards in a game […] The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes sets record books on fire with comeback win vs. Titans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Twitter in shambles after Colts name Jeff Saturday interim coach after firing Frank Reich
The Indianapolis Colts named Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach after firing Frank Reich on Monday. Although some people may argue that hiring Saturday was a good move for the Colts, NFL Twitter vehemently disagrees with that notion for the most part. Here is a look at some of the most notable criticism thrown […] The post NFL Twitter in shambles after Colts name Jeff Saturday interim coach after firing Frank Reich appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels, Vegas torched after blowing another 17-point lead
The 2022 NFL season has not been kind to the Las Vegas Raiders. Following Sunday’s 27-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, it’s panic time for head coach Josh McDaniels and company. Adding insult to injury, the Raiders led by 17 points by the 10:51 mark of the second quarter. McDaniels, and the offense captained by quarterback Derek Carr, had an opportunity to pull away early and eventually crumbled. This performance is already drawing heavy criticism from those who cover the team, too.
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur explains pass play to David Bakhtiari that resulted in Aaron Rodgers interception
In the aftermath of Sunday’s ugly loss to the Detroit Lions, the Green Bay Packers and head coach Matt LaFleur have a lot of self-reflecting to do. The team notably had poor results in the red zone on Sunday, resulting in quarterback Aaron Rodgers lobbing three interceptions from in close. When asked on Tuesday about a pass play gone awry involving offensive tackle David Bakhtiari being an eligible receiver, LaFleur explained the thought process behind the call, per Ryan Wood of USA Today.
Quentin Johnston, TCU football dealt discouraging injury update
Unbeaten TCU football is currently in the midst of a Big 12 battle with Texas Tech and early in the contest, they were dealt a brutal blow as star wide receiver Quentin Johnson exited early with an ankle injury. He actually rolled it last week and tried to play through it here before making his way to the sidelines.
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels responds to Davante Adams’ criticism after latest choke job
Following Sunday’s 27-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the general feeling in the Las Vegas Raiders locker room seems to be trending downward. In the team’s first season under head coach Josh McDaniels, the Raiders have blown three separate 17-point leads this season, resulting in a loss. This sour feeling weighs heavily upon players, with particularly scathing comments from wide receiver Davante Adams.
‘Helped us win the game’: Patrick Mahomes shines spotlight on unsung Chiefs hero vs. Titans
In a heated clash between two division leaders, the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans, the AFC South leaders seemed to have a stranglehold in the game as the Chiefs’ offense, helmed by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, struggled through three periods. But it’s only a matter of time until a player of Mahomes’ caliber wakes up, and wake up he did.
Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes get Kadarius Toney boost for Week 9 vs. Titans
Despite losing superstar WR Tyreek Hill, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have looked better than ever. Their offense remained as dangerous as it has been over the last few years with Mahomes. The new additions of JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling have helped complement the elite abilities of Travis Kelce. In addition, they […] The post Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes get Kadarius Toney boost for Week 9 vs. Titans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mavs star Luka Doncic’s MVP season pushes Cowboys’ Micah Parsons to forget the Warriors
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons used to be a Golden State Warriors fan. But after getting to watch Luka Doncic up close, he is now converting to become a Dallas Mavericks faithful. Parsons admitted as much after witnessing another Doncic masterclass in Dallas, this time against the Brooklyn Nets. The Slovenian wonderboy exploded for 36 […] The post Mavs star Luka Doncic’s MVP season pushes Cowboys’ Micah Parsons to forget the Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs TE Travis Kelce goes berserk and throws helmet amid Patrick Mahomes interception vs. Titans
The Kansas City Chiefs entered Sunday night’s game against the Tennessee Titans as double digit favorites. That’s despite both teams entering the game at 5-2. Much of that has to do with the Titans having to start Malik Willis at quarterback. Nevertheless, the Titans are led by a hard-nosed head coach in Mike Vrabel. The team is no pushover and are showing just that on Sunday Night Football.
Ohio State football’s QB CJ Stroud absolutely roasted on Twitter for stinker vs. Northwestern
CJ Stroud, a Heisman Trophy candidate and star quarterback for Ohio State football, did not have a good day at the office for the Buckeyes in their ugly win over Northwestern. Forced to deal with swirling winds, Stroud did not look the part of a potential top-five NFL Draft pick, as he completed just 10 passes for 76 total yards while averaging a paltry 2.9 yards per attempt.
Geno Smith, Kenneth Walker III draw rave reviews from Seahawks coach Pete Carroll
The Seattle Seahawks won their fourth straight game Sunday, beating their division rival, the Arizona Cardinals, 31-21. It was not an easy victory, as Seahawks QB Geno Smith threw a pick-six during the first half, putting Seattle in a deficit. But the team responded with a resounding second half performance.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
206K+
Followers
119K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0