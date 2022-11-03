Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Iowa Voters Consider Adding Gun Rights to State Constitution
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa voters will decide whether to add a right to keep and bear arms into the state constitution, a move that would make it more difficult to pass gun restrictions and easier to strike down existing gun laws. If the amendment passes, Iowa would...
US News and World Report
Colorado’s Griswold, Anderson Vie for Secretary of State
DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s Democratic secretary of state, Jena Griswold, who has tangled with a local official charged with allowing unauthorized access to voting equipment, is seeking a second term against Republican Pam Anderson, a former county clerk, in the race to become the state’s top elections official.
US News and World Report
Security Threat Prompts Shutdown of Kari Lake Campaign Headquarters in Phoenix
PHOENIX (Reuters) -The delivery of an envelope containing a suspicious white powder prompted the Arizona gubernatorial campaign of Republican nominee Kari Lake to shut down its Phoenix headquarters two days before the election, the campaign said in a statement on Sunday. The envelope, opened by a member of Lake's staff,...
US News and World Report
Oklahoma's GOP Gov. Kevin Stitt in Fight for Second Term
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — In deep-red Oklahoma, first-term Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt, a wealthy businessman whose first term has been rocked by feuds with tribal nations and members of his own party, finds himself in a surprisingly tough reelection campaign against Democrat Joy Hofmeister. Hofmeister, 58, the two-term state...
US News and World Report
Arizona County's Plan to Hand-Count Ballots Blocked by Judge
PHOENIX (AP) — A judge on Monday blocked a rural Arizona county's plan to conduct a full hand-count of ballots from the current election — a measure requested by Republican officials who expressed unfounded concerns that vote-counting machines are untrustworthy. The ruling from Pima County Superior Court Judge...
US News and World Report
Iowa Republican Governor Is Favored in Bid for 2nd Full Term
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will seek a second full term in office Tuesday after a campaign in which the Republican raised more than five times as much money as challenger Democrat Deidre DeJear. Reynolds was appointed governor in 2017 and narrowly won her first...
US News and World Report
Ex-Miss America Adds Intrigue to North Dakota House Race
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Republican Rep. Kelly Armstrong hopes to claim a third term for North Dakota's sole U.S. House seat on Tuesday in a race that was upended by the late entry of former Miss America Cara Mund. Armstrong ran unopposed in the June Republican primary and was...
US News and World Report
North Dakota Decides on Term Limits for Governor, Lawmakers
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakotans will decide Tuesday whether to endorse changing the state constitution to limit the terms of the governor and state legislators. The citizen-led initiative would add a new article to the state constitution that limits lawmakers to eight cumulative years each in the state House and Senate. The governor could not be elected more than twice.
US News and World Report
North Dakota Republican John Hoeven Seeks Third Senate Term
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Republican John Hoeven faces a defector from his own party and a lightly funded Democrat on Tuesday in his race for a third U.S. Senate term from North Dakota. Rick Becker narrowly lost the party's endorsement to Hoeven in April. After originally saying he wouldn't...
US News and World Report
South Dakota Candidates Rally Base Ahead of Election Day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem planned a Monday reelection rally featuring a video message from former President Donald Trump in a final push to turn out voters in the heavily-Republican western part of the state, while her Democratic challenger, state lawmaker Jamie Smith, focused on the state's largest city in a bid to make the race competitive by winning big in his hometown of Sioux Falls.
US News and World Report
Former Teachers Campaign for Oklahoma's Top Education Job
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Two former Oklahoma teachers are vying for the state’s top education job, albeit with very different campaign styles. Republican Ryan Walters, 37, Gov. Kevin Stitt’s secretary of education, is a conservative firebrand who has mostly targeted what he says are liberal indoctrinators masquerading as teachers and pushed for the banning of certain books from school libraries.
