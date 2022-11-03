Read full article on original website
zycrypto.com
XRP Lawsuit: SEC Case Takes Surprising Turn As Coinbase Asks Court For Permission To Support Ripple
America’s largest crypto exchange, Coinbase, has come out in support of Ripple amid its ongoing legal brawl with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which could get the final say by the first half of 2023. Coinbase Throws Weight Behind Ripple. In a series of tweets on Oct 31,...
US News and World Report
South Korea's Heungkuk Exercises Call Option After Delay
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's Heungkuk Life Insurance has decided to exercise a call option on its perpetual notes due on Wednesday, reversing its earlier move to delay the redemption, it said in a notice on its website on Tuesday. The medium-sized life insurer's decision last month not to pay...
US News and World Report
Marketmind: Attention Intervention
(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Figures from Beijing on Monday showed that China's FX reserves unexpectedly rose in October, but there are unlikely to be similar surprises in Japan's numbers due early on Tuesday. They will almost certainly show a decline...
US News and World Report
U.S. Hopes India Will Take Advantage of Russian Oil Price Cap - Media
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India stands to gain from a price cap on Russian oil and the United States hopes that it will take advantage of it, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said ahead of a visit to India this week, media reported on Tuesday. The United States and its...
US News and World Report
U.S. Targets South African Islamic State Cell With Fresh Sanctions
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has targeted four people allegedly tied to the leader of an Islamic State cell in South Africa for supporting the militant group, along with eight related companies, U.S. officials said on Monday, citing ongoing threats. In a statement, the U.S Department of Treasury said...
Amid major federal investment in electric cars, it’s time for states to step up, advocates say
For years, electric vehicles posed something of a chicken-and-egg problem. Mass adoption, seen as critical to cutting the largest single source of U.S. carbon emissions, couldn’t happen until the infrastructure to allow drivers to recharge wherever they were heading was in place. And those charging stations weren’t coming until more drivers switched to plug-in electric […] The post Amid major federal investment in electric cars, it’s time for states to step up, advocates say appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
US News and World Report
Election Conspiracy Theorists Ordered Freed in Texas Lawsuit
HOUSTON (AP) — An appeals court on Monday ordered the release of the leaders of a Texas-based group that promotes election conspiracy theories after they had been jailed last week for not complying with a court order to provide information in a defamation lawsuit over some of their claims.
US News and World Report
Asian Markets Mixed Ahead of US Elections, Inflation Data
TOKYO (AP) — Asian stocks were mixed Tuesday ahead of the U.S. midterm elections with trading likely to stay bumpy in a week that brings new inflation data and other events that could shake markets. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 gained 1.3% to 27,876.20 on strong earnings reports. The Kospi in...
US News and World Report
Mercedes CEO: 'Absolutely Inconceivable' to Write off China
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz Chief Executive Ola Källenius on Monday spoke out against distancing oneself from China, saying it was "absolutely inconceivable" to write off the country. The comments came days after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz led a delegation of business leaders to China, urging German companies to diversify...
US News and World Report
Medibank Says Hacker Accessed Data of 9.7 Million Customers, Refuses to Pay Ransom
(Reuters) -Medibank Private Ltd, Australia's biggest health insurer, on Monday said no ransom payment will be made to the criminal responsible for a recent data theft, wherein around 9.7 million current and former customers' data was compromised. Highlighting findings of the firm's investigation to date, Medibank confirmed that name, date...
US News and World Report
Dollar Catches Footing Ahead of U.S. Midterms
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The dollar steadied during Asia trade on Tuesday after some of the momentum ebbed out of bets on China's reopening, and as traders looked ahead to U.S. midterm elections. The yuan had its best day in two years on Friday, and has held most of those gains...
US News and World Report
Exxon Faces $2 Billion Loss on Sale of Troubled California Oil Properties
HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp will take up to a $2 billion loss on the highly leveraged sale of a troubled California offshore oil and gas field that have been idled since a 2015 pipeline spill. The sale comes after a failed bid this year to restart production at...
US News and World Report
Manchin: Biden's Coal Comments Are 'Divorced From Reality'
JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Saturday was criticized by West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democratic antagonist and ally, for being “cavalier” and “divorced from reality” after vowing to shutter coal-fired power plants and rely more heavily on wind and solar energy in the future.
US News and World Report
Germany Likely to Block Chinese Takeover of Elmos' Chip Production
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The German government will likely block the Chinese takeover of Elmos' chip factory, the Dortmund-based company said on Monday. The economics ministry had been examining the sale to competitor Silex, a Swedish company that is a subsidiary of Chinese group Sai Microelectronics . The deal "will most...
US News and World Report
Chinese Ambassador Warns Swiss: Sanction Us and Ties Will Suffer
ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland should avoid following the European Union by imposing sanctions on China if it cares about Swiss-Sino relations, the Chinese ambassador to Bern told the NZZ am Sonntag newspaper. Last year, the EU accused Chinese officials of mass detentions of Muslim Uighurs and human rights abuses in...
