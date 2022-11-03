Alabama voters will decide races ranging from U.S. Senate and governor to local offices in Tuesday’s election. Alabama voters will decide races ranging from U.S. Senate and governor to local offices in Tuesday's election Polling places and registration status can be found on the secretary of state's website, at https://myinfo.alabamavotes.gov/voterview. Voter turnout is expected to be moderate, according to a projection by Secretary of State John Merrill. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Here's a quick look at major statewide races and issues:

ALABAMA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO