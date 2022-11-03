Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
US News and World Report
Election Conspiracy Theorists Ordered Freed in Texas Lawsuit
HOUSTON (AP) — An appeals court on Monday ordered the release of the leaders of a Texas-based group that promotes election conspiracy theories after they had been jailed last week for not complying with a court order to provide information in a defamation lawsuit over some of their claims.
US News and World Report
Security Threat Prompts Shutdown of Kari Lake Campaign Headquarters in Phoenix
PHOENIX (Reuters) -The delivery of an envelope containing a suspicious white powder prompted the Arizona gubernatorial campaign of Republican nominee Kari Lake to shut down its Phoenix headquarters two days before the election, the campaign said in a statement on Sunday. The envelope, opened by a member of Lake's staff,...
US News and World Report
Election 2022: A Look at What's on the Alabama Ballot
Alabama voters will decide races ranging from U.S. Senate and governor to local offices in Tuesday’s election. Alabama voters will decide races ranging from U.S. Senate and governor to local offices in Tuesday's election Polling places and registration status can be found on the secretary of state's website, at https://myinfo.alabamavotes.gov/voterview. Voter turnout is expected to be moderate, according to a projection by Secretary of State John Merrill. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Here's a quick look at major statewide races and issues:
US News and World Report
Idaho Officials Urge Voters to Be Wary of Misinformation
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho officials are urging voters to get election-related information from trusted sources and report possible voting rights or fraud concerns to officials. Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and District of Idaho U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit in a news release late...
US News and World Report
New Mexico City Passes Ordinance to Block Abortion Clinics From Operating
HOBBS, New Mexico (Reuters) -A New Mexico town near the Texas border on Monday unanimously passed an ordinance designed to ban abortions, despite the procedure being legal in the state. The so-called "sanctuary city for the unborn" ordinance blocks abortion clinics from operating and its passage by the Hobbs city commission marks a first for a town in a state controlled by the Democratic Party, according to anti-abortion advocates.
US News and World Report
Arizona County's Plan to Hand-Count Ballots Blocked by Judge
PHOENIX (AP) — A judge on Monday blocked a rural Arizona county's plan to conduct a full hand-count of ballots from the current election — a measure requested by Republican officials who expressed unfounded concerns that vote-counting machines are untrustworthy. The ruling from Pima County Superior Court Judge...
US News and World Report
Idaho Tax Collections Back on Track After October Revenue
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho tax collections are back on track after October revenue exceeded expectations and made up for the first three months of the current fiscal year, state budget officials said Monday. Idaho collected about $48 million more than expected in October, the Division of Financial Management...
US News and World Report
North Dakota Sees Advertising, Campaign Blitz Before Vote
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — After months of crisscrossing the state stumping everywhere from tiny town cafes to big city venues, North Dakota’s U.S. House candidates were making a final push Monday attempting to garner voter support mostly through social media and television and radio interviews and advertising. Backers...
US News and World Report
South Dakota Candidates Rally Base Ahead of Election Day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem planned a Monday reelection rally featuring a video message from former President Donald Trump in a final push to turn out voters in the heavily-Republican western part of the state, while her Democratic challenger, state lawmaker Jamie Smith, focused on the state's largest city in a bid to make the race competitive by winning big in his hometown of Sioux Falls.
East Dublin man dies in fatal car accident on Highway 29
DUBLIN, Ga. — An East Dublin man is dead after a fatal car accident on Monday just after 8:30 p.m. on Georgia Highway 29, according to a release from the Georgia State Patrol. 65-year-old Marvin Ricky Foskey was pronounced dead at the scene. The Ford Explorer driven by Foskey...
Comments / 0