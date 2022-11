Oneida Middle School’s Lady Indian soccer team wrapped up the 2022 season with a record of 8-2. Named to the all-tournament team from Oneida were Adysan Douglas, Julie Chambers, Raelynne Blevins, Mylee Dunlap, Ashlynn Douglas, Avery Rector and Jerica Stanley. Team awards included: Jerica Stanley, best defensive player; Ashlynn...

ONEIDA, TN ・ 10 HOURS AGO