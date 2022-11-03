Heading into their Monday night matchup against the New Orleans Saints, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens offense will be missing several key players. Second-year wide receiver Rashod Bateman has been lost for the season due to a foot injury. Running back J.K. Dobbins is still on injured reserve as he deals with recovering from his knee injury. Star tight end Mark Andrews, who has been dealing with a shoulder injury, will be out of the Ravens lineup again. Wide receiver Demarcus Robinson is questionable heading into the game, but may not be ready to go come kick-off.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 9 HOURS AGO