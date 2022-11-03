Read full article on original website
Tyreek Hill’s 8-word reaction to Justin Fields’ record-breaking performance vs. Dolphins
The Chicago Bears came up short in their Week 9 home game against the Miami Dolphins, but at the least, Justin Fields put together a performance to remember. Fields simply made life difficult for the Dolphins’ stout front seven unit over the course of the contest. In the air, he recorded three passing touchdowns and […] The post Tyreek Hill’s 8-word reaction to Justin Fields’ record-breaking performance vs. Dolphins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes sets record books on fire with comeback win vs. Titans
Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes not only made franchise history in Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans, but he also joined an exclusive club of NFL quarterbacks with his dual-threat performance. According to Stat Muse, Mahomes just became the 10th quarterback in NFL history to record 400 or more passing yards in a game […] The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes sets record books on fire with comeback win vs. Titans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kirk Cousins’ fiery response to Commanders fans chanting ‘You like that!’
The Minnesota Vikings had to come from behind to defeat the Washington Commanders on the road Sunday, winning 20-17. They trailed 17-7 early in the fourth quarter and Kirk Cousins has struggled for much of the game. Late in the first half with the Vikings driving, Cousins threw an interception. That left the Commanders fans […] The post Kirk Cousins’ fiery response to Commanders fans chanting ‘You like that!’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Twitter in shambles after Colts name Jeff Saturday interim coach after firing Frank Reich
The Indianapolis Colts named Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach after firing Frank Reich on Monday. Although some people may argue that hiring Saturday was a good move for the Colts, NFL Twitter vehemently disagrees with that notion for the most part. Here is a look at some of the most notable criticism thrown […] The post NFL Twitter in shambles after Colts name Jeff Saturday interim coach after firing Frank Reich appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur explains pass play to David Bakhtiari that resulted in Aaron Rodgers interception
In the aftermath of Sunday’s ugly loss to the Detroit Lions, the Green Bay Packers and head coach Matt LaFleur have a lot of self-reflecting to do. The team notably had poor results in the red zone on Sunday, resulting in quarterback Aaron Rodgers lobbing three interceptions from in close. When asked on Tuesday about a pass play gone awry involving offensive tackle David Bakhtiari being an eligible receiver, LaFleur explained the thought process behind the call, per Ryan Wood of USA Today.
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels, Vegas torched after blowing another 17-point lead
The 2022 NFL season has not been kind to the Las Vegas Raiders. Following Sunday’s 27-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, it’s panic time for head coach Josh McDaniels and company. Adding insult to injury, the Raiders led by 17 points by the 10:51 mark of the second quarter. McDaniels, and the offense captained by quarterback Derek Carr, had an opportunity to pull away early and eventually crumbled. This performance is already drawing heavy criticism from those who cover the team, too.
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels responds to Davante Adams’ criticism after latest choke job
Following Sunday’s 27-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the general feeling in the Las Vegas Raiders locker room seems to be trending downward. In the team’s first season under head coach Josh McDaniels, the Raiders have blown three separate 17-point leads this season, resulting in a loss. This sour feeling weighs heavily upon players, with particularly scathing comments from wide receiver Davante Adams.
Josh McDaniels Raiders firing rumblings get cold water dumped on them
The Las Vegas Raiders have struggled in 2022 without question. They are 2-6 on the season and are facing a number of questions in reference to their roster. However, head coach Josh McDaniels’ job is reportedly not in jeopardy, per Josina Anderson. “League source on the status of the...
‘Helped us win the game’: Patrick Mahomes shines spotlight on unsung Chiefs hero vs. Titans
In a heated clash between two division leaders, the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans, the AFC South leaders seemed to have a stranglehold in the game as the Chiefs’ offense, helmed by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, struggled through three periods. But it’s only a matter of time until a player of Mahomes’ caliber wakes up, and wake up he did.
Chargers: 3 biggest heroes from Week 9 win vs. Falcons
The Los Angeles Chargers came away with their fifth win of the season against the Atlanta Falcons. Los Angeles has faced a multitude of injuries this 2022, and so continuing to win is quite the impressive feat. LA defeated Atlanta in a tight 20-17 contest, thanks in large part to their defense making big plays. […] The post Chargers: 3 biggest heroes from Week 9 win vs. Falcons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jim Harbaugh compares Michigan football’s Blake Corum to NFL Pro Bowler
Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh recently dropped notable praise on running back Blake Corum. The Wolverines are in the midst of a tremendous 2022 campaign and Corum has played a pivotal role in their success. Harbaugh did not hold back when discussing the young running back, per mlive.com. “He’s...
Geno Smith, Kenneth Walker III draw rave reviews from Seahawks coach Pete Carroll
The Seattle Seahawks won their fourth straight game Sunday, beating their division rival, the Arizona Cardinals, 31-21. It was not an easy victory, as Seahawks QB Geno Smith threw a pick-six during the first half, putting Seattle in a deficit. But the team responded with a resounding second half performance.
Tua Tagovailoa, Mike McDaniel left in awe over Jeff Wilson Jr.’s Dolphins debut vs. Bears
Multiple players who found new homes ahead of the NFL trade deadline made their debuts with their new teams in Week 9. Among them, Jeff Wilson Jr. featured for the Miami Dolphins in their road clash with the Chicago Bears. After joining the Dolphins from the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday, Wilson had little time […] The post Tua Tagovailoa, Mike McDaniel left in awe over Jeff Wilson Jr.’s Dolphins debut vs. Bears appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jets’ defensive line takes a hit with brutal Sheldon Rankins injury
It appears not all the news from the New York Jets’ upset win against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday is positive. Sheldon Rankins will miss 4-6 weeks with a dislocated elbow sustained against the Bills, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. The veteran defensive lineman was knocked out of...
Buccaneers star Tom Brady cements GOAT QB status vs. Rams with insane record no one has ever done before
Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar Tom Brady further cements his status as the greatest quarterback of all time after reaching a milestone that no other player in the history of the game has ever done before. Midway through the final quarter of the Buccaneers’ Week 9 game against the Los Angeles Rams, Brady threw a short […] The post Buccaneers star Tom Brady cements GOAT QB status vs. Rams with insane record no one has ever done before appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Twitter tirelessly mocks Cardinals QB Kyler Murray after another loss to Seahawks
Despite a two-passing touchdown effort from quarterback Kyler Murray, the Arizona Cardinals lost to the Seattle Seahawks with a final score of 31-21 on Sunday. Murray, who also added 6o rushing yards on the day, is undoubtedly receiving his fair share of flack on Twitter in the aftermath of the Week 9 loss:
Ravens make DeSean Jackson move for Monday Night Football vs. Saints
Heading into their Monday night matchup against the New Orleans Saints, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens offense will be missing several key players. Second-year wide receiver Rashod Bateman has been lost for the season due to a foot injury. Running back J.K. Dobbins is still on injured reserve as he deals with recovering from his knee injury. Star tight end Mark Andrews, who has been dealing with a shoulder injury, will be out of the Ravens lineup again. Wide receiver Demarcus Robinson is questionable heading into the game, but may not be ready to go come kick-off.
Adam Schefter comically channels inner Kirk Cousins before Saints-Ravens Monday Night Football clash
Ahead of Monday night’s game between the Baltimore Ravens and the hosting New Orleans Saints, the ESPN pre-game broadcast crew had some good fun and created plenty of laughs for viewers. This absolutely hilarious video of ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter dancing shirtless has social media in an uproar:
Jeff Saturday had the same reaction we all did to Colts hire
Jeff Saturday was shockingly hired to be the Indianapolis Colts’ interim head coach after the firing of Frank Reich on Monday. Saturday, whose only coaching experience has come at the high school level, wasn’t on anybody’s list as a candidate to replace Reich. Needless to say, people were shocked to hear the news. However, they weren’t the […] The post Jeff Saturday had the same reaction we all did to Colts hire appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tom Brady leads ridiculous comeback win vs. Rams but game ball goes elsewhere
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were stifled by the Los Angeles Rams defense almost all game Sunday. However, with just 44 seconds remaining, on their own 40 yard line and the the Bucs trailing 13-9, Tom Brady led the offense down the field for a game-winning touchdown. He did so without having a timeout at his […] The post Tom Brady leads ridiculous comeback win vs. Rams but game ball goes elsewhere appeared first on ClutchPoints.
