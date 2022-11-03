Read full article on original website
Putin aide warns freeing weed-smuggler WNBA player Brittney Griner from Russian prison 'is NOT a priority for us,' and claims Biden only wants athlete released to make him look good ahead of midterm elections
An aide to Vladimir Putin has said freeing WNBA star Brittney Griner from prison 'is not a priority' for the Kremlin. The 31-year-old, a two-time Olympic basketball gold medalist, was arrested in February after she was allegedly caught carrying two vape cartridges containing cannabis oil at a Moscow airport by a police dog.
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected. That candidate is Joe O’Dea, the underdog Senate contender in Colorado who is trailing...
Biden Comments on Coal-Fired Plants Slammed by Manchin Ahead of U.S. Midterms
JOLIET, Ill. (Reuters) -Comments by President Joe Biden about shutting coal-powered energy plants days before critical midterm elections drew fire on Saturday from a key conservative Senate Democrat. "No one is building new coal plants because they can't rely on it, even if they have all the coal guaranteed for...
COP 27: Dutch to Boost Climate Funding to Developing Nations, PM Says
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday said the Netherlands will increase its annual contribution to climate finance in developing countries to 1.8 billion euros, about 50% above 2021 levels, by 2025. Speaking at the opening of the COP27 climate summit in Egypt, Rutte said...
Global Leaders Have a Climate Credibility Problem - Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) -Global leaders have a credibility problem when it comes to climate change, former U.S. Vice President Al Gore told the COP27 climate conference on Monday, criticising developed nations' pursuit of gas resources in Africa. "We have a credibility problem all of us: We're talking and we're...
Manchin: Biden's Coal Comments Are 'Divorced From Reality'
JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Saturday was criticized by West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democratic antagonist and ally, for being “cavalier” and “divorced from reality” after vowing to shutter coal-fired power plants and rely more heavily on wind and solar energy in the future.
White House Not Surprised by Russian Comments on Election Interference
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday the White house was not surprised by comments from a Russian businessman who said he had interfered in U.S. elections and would continue to do so. The remark by Yevgeny Prigozhin was the first such admission from a figure...
Factbox-Market Implications From Tuesday's U.S. Midterm Elections
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors are turning their focus to Tuesday's midterm elections, which will determine control of the U.S. Congress. If Republicans - who have been leading in polls and betting markets - win control of either the House of Representatives, the Senate, or both, it will result in a split government with the presidency under Democrat Joe Biden.
World Markets Mixed Ahead of US Elections, Inflation Data
TOKYO (AP) — Asian stocks were mixed Tuesday ahead of the U.S. midterm elections, with trading likely to stay bumpy in a week that brings new inflation data and other events that could shake markets. Germany's DAX added 0.1% to 15,543.08, while the CAC40 in Paris slipped 0.4% to...
Japan Foreign Reserves Fall for Third Month After Intervention
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's foreign reserves extended declines in October, following the previous month's record drop, the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday, reflecting the largest ever amount of yen-buying, dollar-selling intervention. The data comes alongside separate figures that confirmed Japan did not conduct stealth intervention in September and only...
U.S. Hopes India Will Take Advantage of Russian Oil Price Cap - Media
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India stands to gain from a price cap on Russian oil and the United States hopes that it will take advantage of it, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said ahead of a visit to India this week, media reported on Tuesday. The United States and its...
U.S. Targets South African Islamic State Cell With Fresh Sanctions
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has targeted four people allegedly tied to the leader of an Islamic State cell in South Africa for supporting the militant group, along with eight related companies, U.S. officials said on Monday, citing ongoing threats. In a statement, the U.S Department of Treasury said...
FTX's Founder Dismisses Balance Sheet Concerns as 'False Rumors'
LONDON (Reuters) -Sam Bankman-Fried, the billionaire founder of crypto exchange FTX, sought to reassure crypto investors on Monday after a rival exchange, Binance, said it would liquidate its holdings of FTX's native token. Binance's CEO, Changpeng Zhao, said in a series of tweets on Sunday that his firm would sell...
South Korea's Heungkuk Exercises Call Option After Delay
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's Heungkuk Life Insurance has decided to exercise a call option on its perpetual notes due on Wednesday, reversing its earlier move to delay the redemption, it said in a notice on its website on Tuesday. The medium-sized life insurer's decision last month not to pay...
Biden Approval Ticks Lower as Democrats Brace for Midterm Losses -Reuters/Ipsos
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's public approval rating dipped to 39% in a Reuters/Ipsos poll on Monday, reinforcing nonpartisan election forecasters' expectations that his Democratic party was in for a drubbing in Tuesday's midterm elections. The two-day national poll found that Americans' approval of Biden's job performance had...
Dollar Catches Footing Ahead of U.S. Midterms
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The dollar steadied during Asia trade on Tuesday after some of the momentum ebbed out of bets on China's reopening, and as traders looked ahead to U.S. midterm elections. The yuan had its best day in two years on Friday, and has held most of those gains...
Exclusive-Nvidia Offers New Advanced Chip for China That Meets U.S. Export Controls
OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) -U.S. chip maker Nvidia Corp is offering a new advanced chip in China that meets recent export control rules aimed at keeping cutting-edge technology out of China's hands, the company confirmed on Monday. Nvidia responded to Reuters' reporting that Chinese computer sellers are advertising products with the...
North Korea: Missile Tests Were Practice to Attack South, US
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s military said Monday its recent barrage of missile tests were practices to “mercilessly” strike key South Korean and U.S. targets such as air bases and operation command systems with a variety of missiles that likely included nuclear-capable weapons. The...
Germany, Other EU Members Plan to Expand Iran Sanctions -Der Spiegel
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany and eight other EU member states are planning to expand sanctions on Iran to include individuals and organisations linked to violence against protesters in the Islamic Republic, magazine Der Spiegel reported, without disclosing its sources. A package containing 31 proposals was introduced in Brussels on Wednesday...
Eli Lilly Says Some Staff Want to Leave Indiana Because of Abortion Ban, Financial Times Reports
(Reuters) - Some Eli Lilly and Co employees have requested transfers from the drugmaker's Indiana operations after the U.S. state's lawmakers approved a bill that would ban most abortions there, the Financial Times reported on Sunday. Some staff had asked to relocate outside the state even though an Indiana judge...
